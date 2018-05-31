Photo: IndyCar

IndyCar Preview: Chevrolet Dual in Detroit

By Kyle LavigneMay 31, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
With the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 come and gone, the focus now shifts to the summer championship stretch for the Verizon IndyCar Series.

In essence, the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit represents a second straight double-points event – with two races on the offer, that means 100 points are up for grabs race wins, not counting bonus points for poles, leading a lap, and leading the most laps.

With six events and seven races in the next nine weeks, the months of June and July also represent one of the busier stretches of the calendar, adding another dimension to the summer months.

Talking points ahead of this weekend’s Chevrolet Dual in Detroit are below.

Championship Swing Can Start Now

Every race is critical in the championship chase, there is no doubt about that. But, the Detroit double-header can be especially critical.

Take last year as an example. Graham Rahal entered the weekend 15th in the championship, 101 points behind then championship leader Helio Castroneves. Rahal went on to score a pole in Race 1, lead the most laps in each race, and win both races in a near-perfect weekend.

Rahal’s point tally that weekend came in at 107 of a possible 108. The impact on his championship standing? He left the weekend in sixth, 52 points out of the lead. In other words, he cut the deficit very nearly in half.

And the year before that, Will Power used the Detroit weekend as a springboard to make a championship push of his own. After finishing 20th in Race 1, he scored a win in Race 2, and followed it up with finishes of first, second, first, second, and first.

In that seven race stretch, Power went from 114 points back of the championship leader – teammate Simon Pagenaud – to 20, shaving 94 points off that gap.

The current standings are very close at the top. Power’s Indy 500 victory vaulted him into the championship lead on 243 points. Alexander Rossi is two points back in second, with Josef Newgarden third, ten points out of the lead.

The rest of the top ten looks like this: Scott Dixon (218), Ryan Hunter-Reay (186), Graham Rahal (183), Robert Wickens (178), Sebastien Bourdais, (168), Simon Pagenaud (155), and James Hinchcliffe (144).

Coincidentally, Hinchcliffe is even fewer points out of the lead than Rahal was last year entering Detroit (99 to Rahal’s 101). And, as last year showed, this weekend presents an enormous opportunity to make headway, or make up for lost ground, as Hinch will be motivated to do after he failed to qualify for the Indy 500.

It all adds up to a weekend that can enormously impact the 2018 season.

Chevrolet Looks to Reclaim its Territory

Graham Rahal led a Honda domination at Detroit in 2017. Photo: IndyCar

Rahal’s sweep last year was also a sweep for Honda. In fact, Honda enjoyed a particularly successful weekend, even going 1-2-3 in Race 1 with Scott Dixon and James Hinchcliffe rounding out the podium.

Add in that it came at an event sponsored by rival manufacturer Chevrolet, and it was a weekend that surely left a few wry smiles on the faces of the Honda folks.

As such, Chevrolet and their teams will look to reclaim their “turf” of sorts. With four wins in 2018, including a stretch of three in a row between Power and Josef Newgarden – not the least of which being Power’s Indy 500 triumph – and they are riding a wave of momentum heading into the weekend.

Chevy won the Honda Grand Prix of Alabama in April (with Newgarden), and expect Chevy to have more revenge on their minds after losing out to Honda in this event last year.

Power Looks to Keep Things Going in Detroit

Will Power celebrates his Indy 500 win. Photo: IndyCar

Typically, Indy 500 winners have not fared well at the Detroit double-header. Results of the 2013-2016 “500” winners are below.

  • 2013: Tony Kanaan: Race 1, Started 19th, Finished 13th; Race 2, Started 19th, Finished 12th
  • 2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay: Race 1, 21st/16th (Accident); Race 2, 21st/19th (Electrical)
  • 2015: Juan Pablo Montoya: Race 1, 3rd/10th; Race 2, 1st/10th
  • 2016: Alexander Rossi, Race 1, 17th/10th; Race 2, 18th/12th

Montoya collected a third and a 10th in 2015, while Rossi ended up 10th in Race 1 in 2016, but the other results reveal a slew of struggles, mechanical woes, and on-track incidents that have inflicted the Indy 500 winner.

However, Takuma Sato solidly bucked that trend last year, finishing eighth and fourth across both races.

This year’s Indy 500 winner Will Power will look to build off that and be only the second 500 winner to make a Detroit podium since the event returned in 2012 – Franchitti finished second that year, with Montoya’s aforementioned third the only other podium.

Power has two wins at Detroit, so indications are that he’ll be strong there. And he is ready to get back rolling after basking in the glow of Indy 500 glory.

“This has been an amazing week so far,” Power said of his time since winning at Indy. “When you want something so much and it finally comes true, that your hard work has paid off, it is a great feeling. Now we have to focus on Detroit with the No. 12 Verizon team because I don’t want to experience a hangover from the win when we are leading the points. And this is such an important weekend for Roger (Penske) and Chevrolet. It’s great to come here as the Indy 500 Champion, but we want to win here too because this race means a lot to a lot of people. It’s such a tough circuit that you have to be in the game from the drop of the green flag or you can have a bad day pretty quick.

Misc.

  • Santino Ferrucci makes his Verizon IndyCar Series debut this weekend with Dale Coyne Racing, in the No. 19 Paysafe Honda. Ferrucci, a 20-year-old native of Connecticut, has been a test and development driver with the Haas F1 Team since 2016.
  • Rene Binder makes his return to Juncos Racing, having last competed at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.
  • Several entries feature new liveries this weekend. Alexander Rossi has Ruoff Home Mortgage on his No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda. Jordan King has Allegiant International on his Ed Carpenter Racing No. 20 Chevrolet. Takuma Sato’s No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda features Fifth Third Bank branding. Marco Andretti’s No. 98 Honda will have Autonation on it. Also, Simon Pagenaud has DXC Technology on his No. 22 Team Penske Chevrolet.

The Final Word…

From Graham Rahal, who swept the Detroit races last year:

“Last year at Detroit was a great weekend for the United Rentals team, no doubt about that. Everything went according to plan; it was perfect.  We really need to try to replicate the performance.  This year has been really solid with top-10s every single race, completing every single lap but I would like to go to Detroit and find a way to win both of the races just like last year.  It was a dream weekend. We were fastest or second in every single practice or qualifying session and then in the race; it was just a perfect weekend. We need to find a way to make magic happen again. Looking at the long-range forecast, it looks like it will be in the low 70’s so it will be a nice and a good change from what we had in Indy. From a physicality standing point for me, it’s one of my strengths compared to others so we’ve just got to try to take advantage of that. I think our street course car is our best package that we have currently so I definitely feel really good about our situation.  I really feel Detroit should suit us extremely well. Clearly, coming off of last year, everybody in our team has a lot of confidence that we can go there and have a great weekend.  We’re going to try our best.”

Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule:

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, June 1
11:20 a.m.-12:05 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice 1
3:10-3:55 p.m.  – Verizon IndyCar Series practice 2
4:00-4:20 p.m.  – Verizon IndyCar Series pit stop practice

Saturday, June 2
10:55-11:25 a.m. – Race 1 qualifying for the Verizon P1 Award, IndyCar.com (live)
3:30 p.m. – Broadcast begins (ABC, live)
3:50 p.m. – Chevrolet Dual in Detroit 1 (70 laps)

Sunday, June 3
10:45-11:15 a.m. – Race 2 qualifying for the Verizon P1 Award, IndyCar.com (live)
3:30 p.m. – Broadcast begins (ABC, live)
3:50 p.m. – Chevrolet Dual in Detroit 2 (70 laps)

Here’s last year’s top 10: 

Race 1

1. Graham Rahal
2. Scott Dixon
3. James Hinchcliffe
4. Josef Newgarden
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Mikhail Aleshin
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Takuma Sato
9. Ed Jones
10. Spencer Pigot

Race 2

1. Graham Rahal
2. Josef Newgarden
3. Will Power
4. Takuma Sato
5. Simon Pagenaud
6. Scott Dixon
7. Alexander Rossi
8. Charlie Kimball
9. Helio Castroneves
10. Tony Kanaan

 

IMSA PREVIEW: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

IMSA
By Kyle LavigneMay 31, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Round 5 of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship sees the series share the weekend once again with the Verizon IndyCar Series, as both tackle the 2.35-mile Raceway on Belle Isle this weekend.

Only the Prototype and GT Daytona classes will be at Belle Isle this weekend – the GT Le Mans class is off to allow teams contesting the 24 Hours of Le Mans (e.g. Corvette Racing, Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, Porsche GT Team, and BMW) time to prepare, with Le Mans testing beginning on Sunday.

At 1 hour and 40 minutes, Detroit is the same length as the BUBBA Burger Sports Car Grand Prix at Long Beach, which ties it for the shortest race on the calendar.

But, as a street circuit, it doesn’t mean things will be any easier.

Previews for Prototype and GT Daytona are below.

Prototype

The No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac continues to lead the Prototype championship, with Filipe Albuquerque and Joao Barbosa showing the way. Photo courtesy of IMSA.
  • Action Express continues to sit 1-2 in the championship standings, with Filipe Albuquerque and Joao Barbosa atop the standings in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R. Teammates Eric Curran and Felipe Nasr sit 10 points behind them, though only the No. 5 has found its way to Victory Lane this year. But, Nasr and Curran have been on the podium twice already in 2018 (at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring), and a victory could easily be in the cards this weekend. Regardless, Action Express remains the king of the Prototype class at the moment.
  • Belle Isle marks the one-year anniversary of Wayne Taylor Racing’s last win. Jordan Taylor and Renger Van Der Zande have the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi third in the championship at the moment, 15 points behind the No. 5 Action Express entry. But, a much-needed victory will be required if they are to vault themselves into full championship contention.
  • Acura Team Penske is the most recent winner in the Prototype class, with the team going 1-2 in the Acura Sports Car Challenge at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor took those honors in the No. 6 ARX-05, with Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron coming home second in the No. 7). They sit fourth and sixth in the championship respectively, but either could go on a hot streak as the summer begins and make a title run. Expect the Acura/Penske combo to only get stronger.
  • Mazda Team Joest had their best weekend yet at Mid-Ohio, with Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez bringing the No. 77 RT-24P home in third. Like the Acura/Penske combo, the Mazda/Joest combo seems to get stronger with every race, and a victory could be in the cards soon. Of note: Harry Tincknell returns as co-driver of the No. 55, alongside Jonnathan Bommarito, after missing Mid-Ohio while competing at the Six Hours of Spa with Ford Chip Ganassi Racing.
  • Outside of a Sebring triumph (for Johannes van Overbeek and Pipo Derani, alongside Nicolas Lapierre) and a second-place at Long Beach (for Scott Sharp and Ryan Dalziel), Tequila Patron ESM has had a rough go of it in 2018. Despite plenty of speed, reliability and driver errors have resulted in four finishes of 12th or worse – two each for both cars. Still, with speed aplenty, the potential is there for them to right the ship, if they can keep themselves clean.
  • The Spirit of Daytona Racing Cadillac returns after missing Long Beach and Mid-Ohio as the team regrouped followed Tristan Vautier’s violent crash at Sebring. Vautier and co-driver Matt McMurry will be keen to make a positive impression on their return.
  • Non-DPi teams AFS/PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, CORE Autosport, and JDC-Miller Motorsports will look for their first wins of 2018. Though the DPi teams have shown more pace, it was at this point last year that the WEC-spec LMP2 platforms, especially JDC-Miller’s, started to shine. Don’t be too surprised if you see one of these entrants near the front.

GT Daytona (GTD)

  • Paul Miller Racing continues to lead the GTD class, on the strength of three podiums and landmark win at Sebring with Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, and Corey Lewis in the No. 48 Lamborghini Huracan GT3. Snow and Sellers lead the championship for the Paul Miller squad. This team already has one major triumph in 2018 – the aforementioned Sebring win – and they’re on pace for a possible GTD title.
  • Per SportsCar365, a last-minute entry for Meyer Shank Racing sees the No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 of Katherine Legge and Mario Farnbacher, standing in for Alvaro Parente, who is competing in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup this weekend, on the grid. At second in the GTD standings, Legge is very much in title contention, at only eight points behind the Paul Miller Racing No. 48. If they can keep this season going, this is a team to watch in the title picture. They could easily end up in Victory Lane this weekend.
  • Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports sits third with Ben Keating and Jeroen Bleekemolen. They have a podium already – at Sebring – but at 15 points down to the No. 48 Lambourghini, they’ll need a victory to start making up some ground.
  • Defending GTD champs Scuderia Corsa have stumbled out of the gates somewhat. A second-place at Sebring is their best result, but finishes of 10th (Daytona) and eighth (Mid-Ohio) leave Cooper MacNeil and Alessandro Balzan 19 points back in fourth, something they’ll look to improve upon in Detroit. (Note: Also per SportsCar365, Jeff Segal subs for Balzan this weekend, with Balzan having undergone a small medical procedure that will require a little time to heal).
  • Potential powerhouse Patrick Long, Christina Nielsen, and the Wright Motorsports No. 58  Porsche 911 GT3 team have also stumbled, with a sixth at Sebring their high-water mark so far. The team has again entered a second car – Michael Schein and Wolf Henzler will pilot the No. 16 Porsche – and the second entry should help them gather yet more setup data. But both entries will need clean results, with Long and Nielsen particularly looking to rebound.
  • 3GT Racing will look to continue their winning ways after Dominik Baumann and Kyle Marcelli claimed victory at Mid-Ohio in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3. They and teammates Jack Hawksworth and David Heinemeier Hansson (in the No. 15) will look to go back-to-back for Lexus Racing USA.

Friday’s practice sessions take place at 8:15 a.m. and 1:05 p.m., with qualifying at 5:20 p.m. that evening. Saturday’s race rolls off at 12:40 p.m.

