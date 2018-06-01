Photo: Getty Images

Formula 1: Recapping the past week’s news

By Kyle LavigneJun 1, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

McLaren, Alonso Looking to Enter IndyCar?

The most dominant news story from Formula 1 this week revolves around Fernando Alonso and McLaren.

The first domino to fall came with news that McLaren, as an entity, was seriously considering a move to the Verizon IndyCar Series next year, in addition to continuing its Formula 1 program.

Such a rumor is buoyed by the fact that McLaren team principal Zak Brown and Gil de Ferran, who recently joined the operation in a consulting manner, are meeting with IndyCar teams at this weekend’s Chevrolet Dual in Detroit, according to several reports.

Those rumors were ignited further in an interview that Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle did with The Express, a news outlet based in the U.K.

Brundle asserted that two-time world champion Alonso is unhappy with the situation at McLaren, and is re-evaluating his options for next year.

“I had a long sit down interview with Fernando Alonso pre-race (at Monaco) and he gave me a distinct impression that he likely wouldn’t be on the F1 grid next year,” Brundle said of Alonso, who dropped out of the Monaco Grand Prix with mechanical issues.

Brundle added, “You never know with him, he could retire then un-retire very quickly, but I think even his relentless energy and motivation is fading.”

Alonso, himself, was highly critical of the racing at Monaco, outright calling it “boring.”

“At least (watching the Indy 500) was fun, especially because the people who watched this race were a bit numb. Monaco was probably the most boring race in the history of F1 (in 2018),” Alonso said after Monaco.

Alonso, of course, famously sent shockwaves across the racing world last year when he skipped the Monaco Grand Prix to contest the Indianapolis 500, in a joint effort between McLaren and Andretti Autosport.

Given that Alonso had previously asserted his desire to add wins at the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans to his resume – he is also contesting a full 2018 slate of events in the World Endurance Championship, including Le Mans, with Toyota Gazoo Racing – Alonso’s Indy 500 effort immediately kicked off speculation about whether or not he would make the move to the Verizon IndyCar Series full-time.

And the reports of Alonso’s unhappiness in F1 at the moment along with McLaren’s apparent interest in going IndyCar racing will only add to that speculation.

Mallya Steps Down as Director of Force India

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 11: F1 Force India team boss Vijay Mallya walks through the press as he arrives at The City of Westminster Magistrates Court on January 11, 2018 in London, England. The Indian liquor tycoon is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Vijay Mallya, co-owner for Force India, has stepped away from the team according to a report from BBC Sport.

Mallya has been embroiled in legal troubles recently – he was arrested last fall on charges of money laundering, following an arrest earlier in the Spring on charges of fraud – and is in the midst of fighting on extradition request from the Indian government.

Mallya’s son, Siddarth, will fill in his role with the Force India team, though the elder Mallya is staying on as team principal.

“There was no compulsion anywhere to resign. It’s just that I decided my son should replace me. I have my own legal issues to take care of, so it’s better that the company remains unaffected,” Mallya said of his decision.

Force India is currently sixth in the constructor’s championship, with Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon sitting on 17 and nine points respectively.

Williams Parts Ways With Head of Aerodynamics

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – MAY 26: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Williams Martini Racing FW41 Mercedes on track during qualifying for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Amidst a very disappointing start to the season that sees them last in the constructor’s championship with four points – courtesy of Lance Stroll’s eighth place in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Williams has parted ways with Dirk De Beer, who had been their head of aerodynamics, per BBC Sport.

According to the BBC, the FW41 chassis has been suffering from a significant aerodynamic issue in which the air is not flowing cleanly over the car when the front wheels are turned, hampering the car’s grip level when it enters corners.

Chief engineer Doug McKiernan will take over that role.

The next event on the 2018 Formula 1 calendar is the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 10.

Follow@KyleMLavigne

 

 

IndyCar Preview: Chevrolet Dual in Detroit

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneMay 31, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 come and gone, the focus now shifts to the summer championship stretch for the Verizon IndyCar Series.

In essence, the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit represents a second straight double-points event – with two races on the offer, that means 100 points are up for grabs race wins, not counting bonus points for poles, leading a lap, and leading the most laps.

With six events and seven races in the next nine weeks, the months of June and July also represent one of the busier stretches of the calendar, adding another dimension to the summer months.

Talking points ahead of this weekend’s Chevrolet Dual in Detroit are below.

Championship Swing Can Start Now

Every race is critical in the championship chase, there is no doubt about that. But, the Detroit double-header can be especially critical.

Take last year as an example. Graham Rahal entered the weekend 15th in the championship, 101 points behind then championship leader Helio Castroneves. Rahal went on to score a pole in Race 1, lead the most laps in each race, and win both races in a near-perfect weekend.

Rahal’s point tally that weekend came in at 107 of a possible 108. The impact on his championship standing? He left the weekend in sixth, 52 points out of the lead. In other words, he cut the deficit very nearly in half.

And the year before that, Will Power used the Detroit weekend as a springboard to make a championship push of his own. After finishing 20th in Race 1, he scored a win in Race 2, and followed it up with finishes of first, second, first, second, and first.

In that seven race stretch, Power went from 114 points back of the championship leader – teammate Simon Pagenaud – to 20, shaving 94 points off that gap.

The current standings are very close at the top. Power’s Indy 500 victory vaulted him into the championship lead on 243 points. Alexander Rossi is two points back in second, with Josef Newgarden third, ten points out of the lead.

The rest of the top ten looks like this: Scott Dixon (218), Ryan Hunter-Reay (186), Graham Rahal (183), Robert Wickens (178), Sebastien Bourdais, (168), Simon Pagenaud (155), and James Hinchcliffe (144).

Coincidentally, Hinchcliffe is even fewer points out of the lead than Rahal was last year entering Detroit (99 to Rahal’s 101). And, as last year showed, this weekend presents an enormous opportunity to make headway, or make up for lost ground, as Hinch will be motivated to do after he failed to qualify for the Indy 500.

It all adds up to a weekend that can enormously impact the 2018 season.

Chevrolet Looks to Reclaim its Territory

Graham Rahal led a Honda domination at Detroit in 2017. Photo: IndyCar

Rahal’s sweep last year was also a sweep for Honda. In fact, Honda enjoyed a particularly successful weekend, even going 1-2-3 in Race 1 with Scott Dixon and James Hinchcliffe rounding out the podium.

Add in that it came at an event sponsored by rival manufacturer Chevrolet, and it was a weekend that surely left a few wry smiles on the faces of the Honda folks.

As such, Chevrolet and their teams will look to reclaim their “turf” of sorts. With four wins in 2018, including a stretch of three in a row between Power and Josef Newgarden – not the least of which being Power’s Indy 500 triumph – and they are riding a wave of momentum heading into the weekend.

Chevy won the Honda Grand Prix of Alabama in April (with Newgarden), and expect Chevy to have more revenge on their minds after losing out to Honda in this event last year.

Power Looks to Keep Things Going in Detroit

Will Power celebrates his Indy 500 win. Photo: IndyCar

Typically, Indy 500 winners have not fared well at the Detroit double-header. Results of the 2013-2016 “500” winners are below.

  • 2013: Tony Kanaan: Race 1, Started 19th, Finished 13th; Race 2, Started 19th, Finished 12th
  • 2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay: Race 1, 21st/16th (Accident); Race 2, 21st/19th (Electrical)
  • 2015: Juan Pablo Montoya: Race 1, 3rd/10th; Race 2, 1st/10th
  • 2016: Alexander Rossi, Race 1, 17th/10th; Race 2, 18th/12th

Montoya collected a third and a 10th in 2015, while Rossi ended up 10th in Race 1 in 2016, but the other results reveal a slew of struggles, mechanical woes, and on-track incidents that have inflicted the Indy 500 winner.

However, Takuma Sato solidly bucked that trend last year, finishing eighth and fourth across both races.

This year’s Indy 500 winner Will Power will look to build off that and be only the second 500 winner to make a Detroit podium since the event returned in 2012 – Franchitti finished second that year, with Montoya’s aforementioned third the only other podium.

Power has two wins at Detroit, so indications are that he’ll be strong there. And he is ready to get back rolling after basking in the glow of Indy 500 glory.

“This has been an amazing week so far,” Power said of his time since winning at Indy. “When you want something so much and it finally comes true, that your hard work has paid off, it is a great feeling. Now we have to focus on Detroit with the No. 12 Verizon team because I don’t want to experience a hangover from the win when we are leading the points. And this is such an important weekend for Roger (Penske) and Chevrolet. It’s great to come here as the Indy 500 Champion, but we want to win here too because this race means a lot to a lot of people. It’s such a tough circuit that you have to be in the game from the drop of the green flag or you can have a bad day pretty quick.

Misc.

  • Santino Ferrucci makes his Verizon IndyCar Series debut this weekend with Dale Coyne Racing, in the No. 19 Paysafe Honda. Ferrucci, a 20-year-old native of Connecticut, has been a test and development driver with the Haas F1 Team since 2016.
  • Rene Binder makes his return to Juncos Racing, having last competed at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.
  • Several entries feature new liveries this weekend. Alexander Rossi has Ruoff Home Mortgage on his No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda. Jordan King has Allegiant International on his Ed Carpenter Racing No. 20 Chevrolet. Takuma Sato’s No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda features Fifth Third Bank branding. Marco Andretti’s No. 98 Honda will have Autonation on it. Also, Simon Pagenaud has DXC Technology on his No. 22 Team Penske Chevrolet.

The Final Word…

From Graham Rahal, who swept the Detroit races last year:

“Last year at Detroit was a great weekend for the United Rentals team, no doubt about that. Everything went according to plan; it was perfect.  We really need to try to replicate the performance.  This year has been really solid with top-10s every single race, completing every single lap but I would like to go to Detroit and find a way to win both of the races just like last year.  It was a dream weekend. We were fastest or second in every single practice or qualifying session and then in the race; it was just a perfect weekend. We need to find a way to make magic happen again. Looking at the long-range forecast, it looks like it will be in the low 70’s so it will be a nice and a good change from what we had in Indy. From a physicality standing point for me, it’s one of my strengths compared to others so we’ve just got to try to take advantage of that. I think our street course car is our best package that we have currently so I definitely feel really good about our situation.  I really feel Detroit should suit us extremely well. Clearly, coming off of last year, everybody in our team has a lot of confidence that we can go there and have a great weekend.  We’re going to try our best.”

Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule:

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, June 1
11:20 a.m.-12:05 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice 1
3:10-3:55 p.m.  – Verizon IndyCar Series practice 2
4:00-4:20 p.m.  – Verizon IndyCar Series pit stop practice

Saturday, June 2
10:55-11:25 a.m. – Race 1 qualifying for the Verizon P1 Award, IndyCar.com (live)
3:30 p.m. – Broadcast begins (ABC, live)
3:50 p.m. – Chevrolet Dual in Detroit 1 (70 laps)

Sunday, June 3
10:45-11:15 a.m. – Race 2 qualifying for the Verizon P1 Award, IndyCar.com (live)
3:30 p.m. – Broadcast begins (ABC, live)
3:50 p.m. – Chevrolet Dual in Detroit 2 (70 laps)

Here’s last year’s top 10: 

Race 1

1. Graham Rahal
2. Scott Dixon
3. James Hinchcliffe
4. Josef Newgarden
5. Alexander Rossi
6. Mikhail Aleshin
7. Helio Castroneves
8. Takuma Sato
9. Ed Jones
10. Spencer Pigot

Race 2

1. Graham Rahal
2. Josef Newgarden
3. Will Power
4. Takuma Sato
5. Simon Pagenaud
6. Scott Dixon
7. Alexander Rossi
8. Charlie Kimball
9. Helio Castroneves
10. Tony Kanaan

 

Follow@KyleMLavigne