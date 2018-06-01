Photo courtesy DanKneen.com

‘Most Dangerous Race in the World’ claims 146th motorcycle rider, Dan Kneen

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2018, 4:50 PM EDT
The event known as “the most dangerous race in the world” has claimed yet another victim, and this time, it’s a hometown lad.

The Isle of Man Tourist Trophy motorcycle racing event, has now claimed its 146th life, 30-year-old Isle of Man native Dan Kneen, who crashed and was killed after colliding with a course car while taking his first practice lap for the event on Wednesday.

The Isle of Man is a small island between Ireland and Great Britain. It has hosted what locals call the “TT” since 1907. The event attracts hundreds of riders and about 40,000 spectators to the tiny island.

All practices and actual racing take place on municipal streets and roads that are blocked off for only the racers to traverse on, often at speeds reaching 200 mph. There are 400 turns and corners on the 37-plus mile track layout, organizers say.

In addition to Kneen becoming the 146th participant to perish in a wreck, another 100-plus spectators and officials have also been killed over the years when struck by motorcycles or service vehicles.

Former TT competitor Dave Roper told Sports Illustrated 15 years ago, “As thrilling as the racing is, at times I’ve thought it shouldn’t be legal. Looking back, I can’t believe I even survived.”

Added former TT champion Richard Quayle, who told the New York Times in 2017, “If (tennis star) Roger Federer misses a shot, he loses a point. If I miss an apex, I lose my life.”

Ironically, the Isle of Man is a unique entity in that even in daily driving or riding on the island by its residents, there are no speed limits.

Kneen, born in raised in Onchan, a village on the east side of the Isle, becomes the 17th rider to be killed in the TT since just 2010 alone. Four riders died in 2016 and three in 2017. Kneen is the first to perish in this year’s TT, which runs through June.

His fatal wreck occurred near the village of Churchtown, according to race organizers. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement by his father, Richard Kneen, on Facebook.

“Dan lived for his racing and wild horses wouldn’t have torn him away from it,” Richard Kneen wrote. “I was happy for him; he was in his element and loving it.”

“Best wishes for all the other TT competitors. The TT show will go on.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay quickest in last practice for Race 1 in Detroit

Photo: IndyCar
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2018, 4:07 PM EDT
Ryan Hunter-Reay was quickest of the 23 drivers that took to the Belle Isle street course during Friday’s second practice for this weekend’s two IndyCar races in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Hunter-Reay covered the 2.3-mile course at a best time of 1 minute, 16.3598 seconds at 110.791 mph.

Scott Dixon was second-fastest (1:16.3667 at 110.781 mph), followed by James Hinchcliffe (1:16.4840 at 110.611 mph), bouncing back from failing to qualify for this past Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Fourth through 10th were Josef Newgarden (1:16.5864 at 110.463 mph), Marco Andretti (1:16.6198 at 110.415 mph), Graham Rahal (1:16.7098 at 110.286 mph), Simon Pagenaud (1:16.7888 at 110.172 mph), Alexander Rossi (116.7898 at 110.153 mph), Robert Wickens (1:16.7974 at 110.160 mph) and Zach Veach (1:16.8133 at 110.137 mph).

Nine of the top 11 drivers were powered by Honda.

Not surprisingly, the very difficult and worn road course produced a number of incidents during the second session, just like it did in the morning practice.

With about 34 minutes to go in the one-hour session, Jordan King and the No. 20 Chevrolet of Ed Carpenter Racing hit the left side retaining wall entering Turn 13 at full speed, and then shot across the racetrack, striking the right side wall.

“He just said it kind of got away from him in (Turn) 13, it’s unfortunate,” team owner Ed Carpenter told the IMS Radio Network. “It’s a pretty big setback, looks like he got all four corner. This is the last practice before tomorrow’s qualifying and race. It puts us in a tough situation, but we’ve been hear before. We’ll just have to rebound tomorrow.”

Added King, “I just lost the rear, got a bit of a snap on the rear. It really wasn’t even a big thing, but by the time I caught the car, I was too wide, and then the wall is obviously right there. It’s really annoying because it was a tiny error, but it was quite costly.”

At about the same time, Alexander Rossi also scraped the wall in Turn 6.

With less than six minutes left in the session, Tony Kanaan slid into the tire wall in Turn 7, bringing out yet another full course red flag.

Then, in the closing minutes, both Hinchcliffe and Sebastien Bourdais spun in Turn 7, as well.

Qualifying for Saturday’s afternoon race takes place at 10:55 a.m. ET for Group 1, and 11:13 a.m. ET for Group 2.

The race, the first of back-to-back Verizon IndyCar Series events on Saturday and Sunday, starts tomorrow at 3:40 p.m. ET.

