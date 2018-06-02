Photo courtesy of IMSA

IMSA: Nasr holds off Taylor in Prototype, MSR goes 1-2 in GTD at Detroit

By Kyle LavigneJun 2, 2018, 3:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Felipe Nasr and Eric Curran gave the No. 31 Whelen Engineer Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R for Action Express its first win of the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Clever pit strategy, and quick pit work, put the No. 31 out front in the second half of the race. An early caution – after David Heinemeier Hansson nosed into the Turn 5 tire barrier in the No. 15 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3 – jumbled the running order and strategy, with several teams staying out while others elected to pit.

The No. 31 team played their strategy correctly, pitting under that early yellow and taking fuel only on their second stop, while some mighty quick laps from Nasr helped put them in position to win in the final minutes.

However, Nasr needed to battle with a fast-charging Ricky Taylor, on fresher tires after the Acura Team Penske group elected to put fresh Continentals on his No. 7 ARX-05 for the final stint.

Taylor managed to close in as they worked through traffic, but never got close enough to try and overtake Nasr, who scored the first win of 2018 for himself, co-driver Eric Curran, and the No. 31 AXR team.

Taylor hung on for second, while teammate Dane Cameron came home third in the sister No. 6 Acura. Of note: the pole sitting No. 22 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan Onroak DPi, in the hands of Pipo Derani at the start, suffered steering problems in the early laps, forcing an unscheduled pit stop.

Johannes van Overbeek took over to finish the race during their final stop, and the combo eventually finished seventh.

In GTD, it was a banner day for Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian, with Katherine Legge and Mario Farnbacher – in the No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 – leading teammates Justin Marks and Lawson Aschenbach – in the No. 93 NSX – in a 1-2 for the MSR squad.

Katherine Legge and Mario Farnbacher scored the first win of the 2018 season for Meyer Shank Racing. Photo courtesy of IMSA

The No. 86 team moved to the lead during a cycle of pit stops, after keeping Legge out one lap longer than rivals Paul Miller Racing, with the No. 48 Lamborghini Huracan GT3. Bryan Sellers, who started the race for the Paul Miller squad, was the first of the leaders to pit, but Legge stayed out to put in a blistering in-lap and it was enough to see Farnbacher, who took over for Legge at that stop, to emerge in the lead.

Meanwhile, quick pit work saw the No. 93, in the hands of Aschenbach after Marks started the race, come out ahead of the No. 48 Lamborghini to run second.

And they stayed in that order the rest of the way, with Legge and Farnbacher – subbing for Alvaro Parente – giving Meyer Shank their first win of 2018. Madison Snow brought the No. 48 Lamborghini home in third.

Full results can be found here.

Follow@KyleMLavigne

Firestone introduces new IndyCar rain tire at Belle Isle

Photo courtesy Bridgestone/Firestone
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 2, 2018, 12:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If rain impacts either today’s or Sunday’s two Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Grand Prix races, Firestone will be ready with a new rain tire, introduced for competition this weekend for the Belle Isle events.

Firestone parent company, Bridgestone Americas, introduced the new Firestone Firehawk rain tire for the Verizon IndyCar Series, the first new rain tire design in three years, with an all-new tread pattern.

According to a media release, “The tire features a grooved tread pattern for improved grip and control in wet conditions, and is specially designed to reduce hydroplaning.”

Cara Adams, Chief Engineer of Bridgestone Americas Motorsports said in the release, “Racing in wet conditions demands slightly different tire capabilities and a tread pattern design that evacuates water, which is a key consideration in engineering our passenger tires.

“With the new Firestone Firehawk rain tire, Firestone customers can see the durable, dependable performance they get on the open road every day being tested and trusted by the world’s best drivers.”

The new rain tire, according to the media release, “features both asymmetric and directional tread patterns that combine to create a unique design for each tire position on the car.

“These highly-technical designs leverage insight from Bridgestone Americas passenger tire engineers to achieve an optimal balance of water evacuation, accelerating, braking and cornering ability.

“The new rain tire will continue to feature the gray sidewall, allowing fans, drivers and teams alike to easily identify the rain tire compared to the black-sidewall primary slick race tire. Rain tires are used on road and street courses only, as the Verizon IndyCar Series does not run oval races in wet conditions.”

Firestone has been the official tire of the IndyCar series for the last 19 seasons.