Photo: IndyCar

Rahal’s quest for three straight in Detroit ends with crash

By Kyle LavigneJun 2, 2018, 8:36 PM EDT
As a result of sweeping last year’s event, Graham Rahal entered this weekend’s Chevrolet Dual in Detroit looking for his third consecutive win on the Raceway at Belle Isle.

And while Scott Dixon seemed to have the measure of everyone in Saturday’s Race 1, Rahal looked set to at least finish on the podium, as he used an alternative tire strategy to run as high as second behind Dixon.- Rahal was the only driver to start the race on the primary compound black sidewall Firestones before switching to the alternate compounds reds in his second stint.

However, Rahal’s day came to an early end on Lap 47, just after his second pit stop, when his No. 15 United Rentals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda pounded the outside wall exiting Turn 13.

Rahal’s car broke loose mid-corner, and it shot straight into the outside wall when he tried correcting it.

It was a disappointing end to a day that could have easily seen Rahal on the podium.

“It was about the worst hit you could take around here,” Rahal said of the accident. “I think the car did its job. Obviously, we were going to finish third, at worst, and it looks like a lot of our competitors are struggling today. I’m disappointed in myself. We’ve got to go back and look at what happened. I just lost it before I even really turned in. I don’t really know what happened.”

Rahal will look to rebound in Race 2 on Sunday.

Rossi scores pole for Detroit Race 2 in wet qualifying

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneJun 3, 2018, 11:54 AM EDT
A very wet qualifying for Race 2 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit saw Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi master the tricky conditions enough to secure his second pole of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season.

Rossi’s best lap of 1:33.314 bettered Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ Robert Wickens by nearly three tenths of a second – Wickens’ best lap was a 1:33.660.

Team Penske’s Will Power will start third, with the Chip Ganassi Racing duo of Ed Jones and Race 1 winner Scott Dixon completing the top five.

Like for Race 1, qualifying for Race 2 saw the field split into two groups, with the fastest driver overall between the two groups taking the pole, and the remaining drivers in his group assuming the odd-numbered positions on the grid.

With Rossi in Group 2, that means all of the Group 2 drivers will take third, fifth, seventh, and so on for the starting grid.

Wickens, in Group 1, leads the even-numbered grid slots, starting second, with the rest of group taking fourth, sixth, eighth, and so on.

Of note: Tony Kanaan (Group 1) and Josef Newgarden (Group 2) brought out red flags in their respective sessions, meaning that each lost their two fastest laps.

And, Juncos Racing elected not to run Rene Binder, fearing conditions put them at too big of a risk for damaging the car, which may have prevented them from starting Race 2.

Qualifying results are below. Race 2 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit rolls off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

 

