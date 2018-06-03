Photo courtesy Ron Capps official Twitter account

NHRA: Ron Capps shows lots of class with comments about John Force’s struggles

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
JOLIET, Illinois — It’s likely that several of John Force’s arch-rivals on the drag strip have enjoyed, even privately snickered at his struggles this season.

But not Ron Capps.

The 2016 NHRA Funny Car champ and second-winningest driver in Funny Car history (57 to Force’s 148 wins) did one of the classiest things seen in the NHRA in quite some time Sunday during eliminations of the JEGS Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway in suburban Chicago.

John Force. Photo: Getty Images.

Force and Capps squared off in a semifinal round. Coming into the run, Force had led the rivalry between the two with 56 round wins over the years to 36 by Capps and Force was hoping to go on to win the event, which would have been his first victory of 2018.

It was not to be, however. Force hit the timing block at the finish line, which resulted in a lane violation that would have disqualified him.

But that was all relative, as Capps reached the finish line first to win the run and reach the 111th final round of his career.

Afterward, Capps was interviewed in the cool down area and said some very classy things about Force. Other drivers could take a few pointers from Capps’ comments.

“John is my hero,” Capps said. “It’s hard to watch him struggle. It ain’t him or his guys. This isn’t him.

“(When they got to the start line) I had it in my heart that old man is going to get up and bite me.”

But Capps prevailed and moved on to the finals vs. Robert Hight, Force’s teammate and president of John Force Racing. Hight would go on to win the event when Capps lost traction near mid-track.

Force has endured three motor explosions and three crashes in the first nine races this season, including hitting the wall and bursting into fire Saturday night. He’s also having his worst season performance-wise since 2007, coming into this weekend’s race ranked 12th in the Funny Car point standings.

However, after Sunday, Force has moved into the top 10 for the first time this season (he’s now 10th).

Before he took his car to the pits to prepare it for the final round matchup, Capps added one last classy comment about Force, “Don’t give up on the guy, because I’m not.”

Hunter-Reay outlasts teammate Rossi to win Race 2 in Detroit

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneJun 3, 2018, 6:19 PM EDT
Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay put on a driving clinic in Sunday’s Race 2 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit, using a three-stop strategy and a slew of fastest race laps to put himself in position to challenge teammate Alexander Rossi for the win.

Rossi, who used a two-stop strategy, was the dominant car on the day and led for most of the race, but Hunter-Reay rapidly closed the gap in the final laps, bringing it down from over seven seconds after his final stop on Lap 53 to be all over Rossi’s gearbox with less than 10 laps to go.

Rossi then started suffering brake lockups in Turn 3, locking up on corner entry with eight laps remaining, and then again with seven laps left.

The second lockup, however, saw his day come completely unraveled, as Rossi was unable to make the corner and he went into the Turn 3 runoff.

It left Hunter-Reay to cruise to the win by over 11 seconds from Team Penske’s Will Power. Power, on a two-stop strategy like Rossi, did not appear to have the pace to challenge for a win, but ran a very solid race to improve on Saturday’s seventh-place finish.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Ed Jones rounded out the podium in third, his second podium of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season, followed by teammate Scott Dixon. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal rebounded from his Race 1 crash to finish fifth.

Of note: outside of Hunter-Reay, the rest of the top five used two-stop strategies in Race 2.

Robert Wickens, Tony Kanaan, Charlie Kimball, Marco Andretti, and Simon Pagenaud rounded out the top 10.

Rossi ended up 12th at the checkered flag. Also: Sebastien Bourdais, who ran inside the top five after suffering a cut tire on Lap 1, ended up 21st after spinning in Turn 1 on Lap 38. Bourdais reportedly suffered a damaged toe-link, which caused his spin, and relegated him to a 21st-place finish, three laps off the lead.

Results are below.

