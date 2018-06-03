Photo: IndyCar

Start of Detroit Race 2 Delayed after pace car crashes on warm-up lap

By Kyle LavigneJun 3, 2018, 4:10 PM EDT
In one of the most bizarre incidents in recent memory, the pace car crashed exiting the pit lane to start the warm-up laps ahead of Race 2 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit.

The car, a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 priced at roughly $120,000, was being piloted by Mark Reuss, Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain at General Motors. Reuss lost control of it coming over the big bump exiting Turn 2, spun into the inside wall and then slid back across the track before coming to a rest in front the 23-car field.

The heavy impact sent debris across the track, and forced the field to come to a stop, although pole sitter Alexander Rossi was initially able to maneuver his way around before the rest of the field came to a stop.

The remainder of the 23-car field eventually all drove back around to the pits to be re-gridded while the wreck and debris field was cleaned up.

Reuss and the passenger in the car, IndyCar official Mark Sandy per the IndyStar, both climbed out of the damaged Corvette and did not appear have any major injuries, but were taken to the medical center to be evaluated. Regular pace car Oriol Servia took over in the backup Corvette ZR1.

All teams were allowed to inspect their tires for any punctures that may have resulted from driving through the debris.

Of note: outside of Rossi, all drivers shut their cars off while waiting behind the crash and needed to be re-fired in order to be driven back around. However, Rene Binder’s No. 32 Chevrolet for Juncos Racing did not re-fire, and was subsequently wheeled back into the pit lane.

Hunter-Reay outlasts teammate Rossi to win Race 2 in Detroit

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneJun 3, 2018, 6:19 PM EDT
Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay put on a driving clinic in Sunday’s Race 2 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit, using a three-stop strategy and a slew of fastest race laps to put himself in position to challenge teammate Alexander Rossi for the win.

Rossi, who used a two-stop strategy, was the dominant car on the day and led for most of the race, but Hunter-Reay rapidly closed the gap in the final laps, bringing it down from over seven seconds after his final stop on Lap 53 to be all over Rossi’s gearbox with less than 10 laps to go.

Rossi then started suffering brake lockups in Turn 3, locking up on corner entry with eight laps remaining, and then again with seven laps left.

The second lockup, however, saw his day come completely unraveled, as Rossi was unable to make the corner and he went into the Turn 3 runoff.

It left Hunter-Reay to cruise to the win by over 11 seconds from Team Penske’s Will Power. Power, on a two-stop strategy like Rossi, did not appear to have the pace to challenge for a win, but ran a very solid race to improve on Saturday’s seventh-place finish.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Ed Jones rounded out the podium in third, his second podium of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season, followed by teammate Scott Dixon. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal rebounded from his Race 1 crash to finish fifth.

Of note: outside of Hunter-Reay, the rest of the top five used two-stop strategies in Race 2.

Robert Wickens, Tony Kanaan, Charlie Kimball, Marco Andretti, and Simon Pagenaud rounded out the top 10.

Rossi ended up 12th at the checkered flag. Also: Sebastien Bourdais, who ran inside the top five after suffering a cut tire on Lap 1, ended up 21st after spinning in Turn 1 on Lap 38. Bourdais reportedly suffered a damaged toe-link, which caused his spin, and relegated him to a 21st-place finish, three laps off the lead.

Results are below.

