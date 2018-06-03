Start of Detroit Race 2 Delayed after pace car crashes on warm-up lap

In one of the most bizarre incidents in recent memory, the pace car crashed exiting the pit lane to start the warm-up laps ahead of Race 2 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit.

The car, a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 priced at roughly $120,000, was being piloted by Mark Reuss, Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain at General Motors. Reuss lost control of it coming over the big bump exiting Turn 2, spun into the inside wall and then slid back across the track before coming to a rest in front the 23-car field.

OH WOW. The pace car has crashed. #DetroitGP pic.twitter.com/2YFdExRVWV — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) June 3, 2018

The heavy impact sent debris across the track, and forced the field to come to a stop, although pole sitter Alexander Rossi was initially able to maneuver his way around before the rest of the field came to a stop.

The remainder of the 23-car field eventually all drove back around to the pits to be re-gridded while the wreck and debris field was cleaned up.

Reuss and the passenger in the car, IndyCar official Mark Sandy per the IndyStar, both climbed out of the damaged Corvette and did not appear have any major injuries, but were taken to the medical center to be evaluated. Regular pace car Oriol Servia took over in the backup Corvette ZR1.

All teams were allowed to inspect their tires for any punctures that may have resulted from driving through the debris.

Of note: outside of Rossi, all drivers shut their cars off while waiting behind the crash and needed to be re-fired in order to be driven back around. However, Rene Binder’s No. 32 Chevrolet for Juncos Racing did not re-fire, and was subsequently wheeled back into the pit lane.

