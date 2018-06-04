IndyCar

IndyCar: Ed Jones bounces back in a big way with Detroit Dual performance

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 4, 2018, 8:40 PM EDT
Ed Jones has been like a bouncing ball this season.

He started off with an eighth-place finish in the season-opening Verizon IndyCar Series race at St. Petersburg, Florida and a third-place finish two races later at Long Beach.

Then the ball bounced off into foul territory, with disappointing finishes of 20th (Alabama), 22nd (INDYCAR Grand Prix) and 31st (Indy 500), dropping him to 18th in the standings.

But just one weekend saw the Dubai, Arab Emirates resident bounce back in a big way – Saturday and Sunday’s Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Grand Prix, that is.

Jones finished sixth in Saturday’s Race 1, then roared right back the next day to finish third, his second podium of the season.

That means in the first eight races of the 2018 season, Jones has two podiums and two other top-10 finishes.

And after Detroit and as the series moves on to Texas Motor Speedway for this Saturday night’s race, Jones is suddenly back up to 12th in the standings – with the potential of climbing even higher in the Lone Star State.

To say the driver of the No. 10 NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing Honda is feeling good after his two best career finishes in the Motor City (was 9th and 22nd in last year’s races there) is an understatement.

Not to mention he has already doubled the number of podium finishes this season than he had in his rookie season.

“Things haven’t gone well for us, so it was really important to get the momentum back and have two solid results this weekend,” Jones said. “We worked really hard on it as well and there was a lot of pressure to do that, but the team gave me the car to do it, and I was able to deliver.”

It was a big weekend not just for Jones, but also Chip Ganassi Racing. Teammate Scott Dixon won his first race in nearly a year in Saturday’s Race 1 at Detroit, and finished right behind Jones in fourth place Sunday.

“It was a great job by the team the whole weekend,” Jones said. “Scott winning the race (Saturday) and then me on the podium (Sunday), we’re just aiming to bring the team forward and have some one-twos eventually.”

That has the potential to happen, indeed, particularly at Texas, where Dixon has two wins and seven podium finishes in 18 career starts on the 1.5-mile oval.

Jones finished 17th at Texas as a rookie last season. He feels a much stronger finish could be on tap given his strong Detroit showing.

“Yeah, (Detroit) was a big confidence boost for me,” Jones said, including being able to finish ahead of his teammate Sunday. “I’ve beat him in a few other races but it wasn’t a straight-on fight, it was different strategies and things like that.

“To be able to race him and pass him on track to move forward, yeah, it’s a big thing for me.

“I’ve been trying to learn a lot from Scott, and we’re open to helping each other out. At the end of the day, we both want to drive the team forward and get to winning races.”

GM exec who crashed Corvette before IndyCar race issues apology

Image courtesy YouTube
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 4, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
The General Motors executive who inadvertently wrecked a $120,000 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 leading the field to the green in Sunday’s Race 2 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit issued a statement about the incident on Monday morning.

Mark Reuss, the executive who was piloting the car at the time, took to his Facebook page to explain what happened when he lost control of the 755-horsepower sports car, spun and piled head-on into a retaining wall, causing extensive damage to the car and causing a nearly 30-minute delay to the start of the race while debris was cleaned up.

“I want to thank you all for your well wishes today,” Reuss wrote. “I am ok. I have driven this course many many many times. I have paced this race in the wet, cold, hot, and calm. On Z06’s, Grand Sports, and other things.

“It is never a casual thing for me, but an honor to be asked. Today I let down my friends, my family, IndyCar, our city and my company. Sorry does not describe it. I want to thank our engineers for providing me the safety I know is the best in the world.”

Reuss is Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain at General Motors. He was chosen to drive the ZR1, which had been tabbed as the pace car for Sunday’s race.

Reuss and passenger Mark Sand, a Verizon IndyCar Series official, were uninjured in the mishap.

GM issued a statement shortly after the incident, saying: “It is unfortunate that this incident happened. Many factors contributed, including weather and track conditions. The car’s safety systems performed as expected.”

Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern found a silver lining in the incident, saying in a tweet that even though Chevrolet had a heavily damaged car and an embarrassed executive, it gained some strong exposure from the televised incident.

