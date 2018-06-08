Photo: IndyCar

Graham Rahal signs five-year extension with Rahal Letterman Lanigan

Associated PressJun 8, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Graham Rahal will keep driving for his father’s IndyCar Series team.

Rahal, who was in the last year of his contract with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, said Friday that he has signed a five-year contract extension through 2023.

Said Bobby Rahal, “As a team owner, I know you’re going to say I’m biased, but I admire and respect Graham’s work ethic on and off the track for our team, for our sponsors, and we’re really pleased that we now go forward for the next five years as a team together because I think the best five years of Graham’s career are ahead of him. Consequently the best five years of RLL’s career, in effect, is going to ride along with him.”

Graham described a feeling excitement and asserted that he thinks his and the team’s best years are ahead.

“I’d like to think that the next five years, maybe a little after that, is the prime of my career. We’re kind of entering that stage. We have the consistency. I know where I’m going to be. That’s obviously extremely important for myself. I’m excited about it”

Graham added, “We have a tremendous team here. We’ve got amazing individuals that are behind the scenes that make this all happen. Obviously the mechanics. Obviously the engineers get a lot of the credit, but the mechanics put a lot of heart into it, have done a really, really good job for us.”

Rahal is the son of Bobby Rahal, the three-time open wheel champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner. The younger Rahal said contract negotiations were handled by the 29-year-old driver’s management and Mike Lanigan, one of the other team co-owners along with former television talk show host David Letterman.”

Graham Rahal has six IndyCar Series wins, five of them coming since joining the team in 2013. His best points finish was 2015 when he was fourth, before finishing fifth in 2016 and sixth last season.

He is seventh through eight races this year, including a runner-up finish at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in the season opener.

F1: Vettel soars to pole in Canada

Photo: Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneJun 9, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
Sebastian Vettel had a resurgence of the dominant qualifying pace that saw him score three poles (in Bahrain, China, and Azerbaijan) in a row earlier in the 2018 Formula 1 season, with the Ferrari driver scoring the pole for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Vettel’s pole lap was a record 1:10.764 around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, and gave him his fourth pole of the season.

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas qualified in second at 1:10.857, less than one tenth of a second behind Vettel. Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen enjoyed a strong qualifying in which he returned to form after a troublesome Monaco Grand Prix Weekend – Verstappen will start third.

Lewis Hamilton qualified a somewhat surprising fourth, given his history at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – he has six poles, along with six victories, but was unable to recapture that speed in qualifying.

Kimi Raikkonen rounded out the top five in fifth, after a small error on his final lap saw him drop two wheels into the grass exiting Turn 2, which cost him one last chance to go for the pole.

Daniel Ricciardo, Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz Jr., and Sergio Perez rounded out the top five.

Results are below. Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix rolls off at 1:30 p.m. ET.

