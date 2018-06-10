F1: Vettel, Ferrari roll to victory in Canada

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sebastian Vettel blitzed the field in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, taking off into the lead after starting on the pole, and leading all 70 laps to take an assertive victory on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The victory, Vettel’s third of the 2018 Formula 1 season, is his second triumph in Canada, and sees him retake the lead of the driver’s world championship over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who finished fourth.

The moment Sebastian Vettel capped off a stunning weekend in Montreal ✅ Pole position

✅ Led every lap

✅ 50th race win

✅ Championship lead#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/TqIbuTNsOR — Formula 1 (@F1) June 10, 2018

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas tailed Vettel the entire way after fighting off Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen off the start, but Bottas never got nearly close enough to mount a challenge, though he did come home a solid second.

Verstappen completed a resurgent weekend for him, running a trouble-free race to round out the podium in third. Teammate Daniel Ricciardo overtook Hamilton during a sequence of pit stops to finish fourth, relegating Hamilton to a lowly fifth, the Briton having battled a power unit issue during the race.

Kimi Raikkonen finished sixth, followed by the Renault teammates of Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr. in seventh and eighth. Force India’s Esteban Ocon finished ninth, while Sauber’s Charles Leclerc completed yet another solid race to finish in 10th, his third points finish of the season.

Of note: the race was interrupted by a Safety Car for a scary Lap 1 crash involving Williams’ Lance Stroll and Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley. The two ran side-by-side on the run up to the second chicane, but Stroll broke loose and, upon correcting his FW41 chassis, drifted right into Hartley.

LAP 2/70: SAFETY CAR on track Both Hartley and Stroll unhurt and out of their cars #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/RYoLvOi9nm — Formula 1 (@F1) June 10, 2018

💥 Looks like Stroll picked up some oversteer, leaving Hartley with nowhere to go #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/BmL5EM3x9N — Formula 1 (@F1) June 10, 2018

The two then clouted the outside wall together, with Hartley briefly getting airborne and going onto his side before coming back down right-side up. Both drivers climbed out unhurt, but their days were over on the spot.

Vettel now leads Hamilton by one point in the driver’s championship – Vettel with 121 points, and Hamilton with 120. Bottas also overtook Ricciardo for third in the championship, with 86 points to Ricciardo’s 84.

Full results can be viewed here. Formula 1 next heads to the Circuit Paul Ricard in two weeks for the return of the French Grand Prix on June 24.

