Formula E: di Grassi scores win in Switzerland while Vergne falters

By Kyle LavigneJun 10, 2018
ABT Schaeffler Audi’s Lucas di Grassi charged through the field after starting fifth to win Sunday’s Zurich E-Prix, the first auto race in Switzerland since 1954 and the penultimate weekend of the 2017/18 ABB FIA Formula E season.

Di Grassi managed to quickly work his way through the field prior to the car swaps, overtaking then leader Mitch Evans – he was forced to conserve power on his Panasonic Jaguar Racing Spark-Jaguar – in the first half of the race, and cruising home to a dominant victory.

However, chaos reigned behind him, as Techeetah’s Jean-Eric Vergne, the championship leader by 40 points over DS Virgin Racing’s Sam Bird entering the weekend, faltered mightily.

Vergne, who was working his way forward prior to the car swaps after starting 17th, found himself in the top 10 before pitting to swap cars under a full course caution with the rest of the field – Vergne hit the front wing of Mahindra Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist, which had fallen off after the Swedish driver clouted the Turn 1 wall, to cause the caution.

The caution saw the entire field take to the pits for the car swaps, but Vergne suffered a disastrous swap after his car wouldn’t start, costing him valuable time and positions.

Insult was added to injury when Vergne was one of several drivers – along with Evans, Renault e.dam’s Sebastien Buemi and Dragon Racing’s Jose Maria Lopez – assessed a drive-through penalty for speeding under the full-course caution period.

It left Vergne to languish in 10th at the end as the final points scorer. Meanwhile, title rival Bird survived the chaos to finish second, slashing the championship deficit to 23 points ahead of July’s season-ending double header in New York City.

Jerome d’Ambrosio finished third for Dragon Racing.

As it stands, Vergne leads Bird by 23 points, while di Grassi’s win vaulted him up to third in the championship.

Results can be found here, while championship standings can be found here.

F1: Vettel, Ferrari roll to victory in Canada

By Kyle LavigneJun 10, 2018
Sebastian Vettel blitzed the field in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, taking off into the lead after starting on the pole, and leading all 70 laps to take an assertive victory on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The victory, Vettel’s third of the 2018 Formula 1 season, is his second triumph in Canada, and sees him retake the lead of the driver’s world championship over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who finished fourth.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas tailed Vettel the entire way after fighting off Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen off the start, but Bottas never got nearly close enough to mount a challenge, though he did come home a solid second.

Verstappen completed a resurgent weekend for him, running a trouble-free race to round out the podium in third. Teammate Daniel Ricciardo overtook Hamilton during a sequence of pit stops to finish fourth, relegating Hamilton to a lowly fifth, the Briton having battled a power unit issue during the race.

Kimi Raikkonen finished sixth, followed by the Renault teammates of Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr. in seventh and eighth. Force India’s Esteban Ocon finished ninth, while Sauber’s Charles Leclerc completed yet another solid race to finish in 10th, his third points finish of the season.

Of note: the race was interrupted by a Safety Car for a scary Lap 1 crash involving Williams’ Lance Stroll and Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley. The two ran side-by-side on the run up to the second chicane, but Stroll broke loose and, upon correcting his FW41 chassis, drifted right into Hartley.

The two then clouted the outside wall together, with Hartley briefly getting airborne and going onto his side before coming back down right-side up. Both drivers climbed out unhurt, but their days were over on the spot.

Vettel now leads Hamilton by one point in the driver’s championship – Vettel with 121 points, and Hamilton with 120. Bottas also overtook Ricciardo for third in the championship, with 86 points to Ricciardo’s 84.

Full results can be viewed here. Formula 1 next heads to the Circuit Paul Ricard in two weeks for the return of the French Grand Prix on June 24.

