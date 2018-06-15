Photo courtesy of IMSA

Corvette Racing looks for ninth Le Mans crown in its 20th anniversary

By Kyle LavigneJun 15, 2018, 9:21 PM EDT
Few recent entities have become more synonymous with sports car racing, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, than Corvette Racing has in the 21st century.

With over 100 total wins, 12 manufacturer and team championships, 11 drivers’ championships, and eight Le Mans wins, the Corvette marque has quickly become one of the most storied and accomplished ones in the history of sports car racing.

The 2018 season marks the team’s 20th anniversary, and everyone is motivated to commemorate the landmark occasion with their ninth Le Mans crown.

“I said the first time I won there in ’11 that it was like nothing I’d ever won before, and I don’t think that I truly appreciated what that meant until I was fortunate to win it again in ’15. Because then I felt like I remembered everything that happened,” said two-time Le Mans class winner Tommy Milner, who drives the No. 64 C7.R with Oliver Gavin and Marcel Fassler.

Milner added, “I felt like the first time I won there, you’re just in a total blur. You walk out on the podium, everything happens, you’re done and the next thing you know is you wake up the next morning. Then, it kind of hits you a little bit. So, winning the second time allowed me to sort of enjoy and appreciate what happens and everything that goes along with the win. It’s incredible.”

The 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has seen only one victory for Corvette – at Long Beach with Gavin and Milner – but Gavin is confident that the IMSA effort, even if it hasn’t yielded as many victories as they’d like, has them well-prepared for this year’s Le Mans.

“Racing in IMSA has prepared us really well for going to Le Mans. The level of competition in North America is exceptionally high, and I’m confident that any of the teams from IMSA would be able to compete at the front with any of the (FIA World Endurance Championship) teams; there’s no real difference in the level of racing in WEC versus our GT Le Mans class. It’s the case at Le Mans that there are more cars than ever before in our GTE Pro category,” Gavin asserted.

The No. 63 Corvette, with Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, and Mike Rockenfeller, qualified ninth in the GTE-Pro class, while the No. 64 of Gavin, Milner, and Fessler starts 14th.

While the team desired stronger qualifying results, Garcia thinks a slew of issues out of their control – stoppages from on-track incidents in the second qualifying session and a rain shower in the third – are what ultimately prevented them from qualifying better, and he asserted that they will be contenders come race time.

“We continued to work according to the plan we worked with since yesterday,” said Garcia after qualifying. “It’s a shame, though, that we had so many yellows and slow zones, as well as two red flags in the second qualifying session. Each time it stopped our rhythm.

“We got extra time for the third qualifying session, but that was then cut short by the rain. We made some progress with the car and gathered loads of data. With all we collected, we are confident we can make the right decision for Saturday, so I’m kind of happy with where we are.”

Full qualifying results for the entire Le Mans field can be found here. The race begins at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Formula 1: Recapping the past week’s news

Photo: Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneJun 15, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
F1 Stars Head to Le Mans

The star-studded driver lineup of the 2018 24 Hours Le Mans features several names Formula 1 fans will recognize, with a couple of powerhouses even in the mix.

First, and most obviously, is Fernando Alonso, and expectations are that he’ll be a favorite to win in the No. Toyota TS050 for Toyota Gazoo Racing – he partners Sebastien Buemi and Kaz Nakajima.

Unsurprisingly, the Toyotas, the sole remaining hybrids in the LMP1 class, lead the way through the first two days of qualifying, with Alonso’s No. 8 leading the way ahead of the No. 7 – Nakajima set a pole time of 3:15.377, set during the first qualifying session of the week on Wednesday. (Full qualifying results can be viewed here).

But, Alonso is not the only Formula 1 driver in the field. In fact, he’s not even the only world champion in the LMP1 class.

Jenson Button, the 2009 world champ, joins SMP Racing in their No. 11 BR1-AER, partnering former F1 driver Vitaly Petrov and former Verizon IndyCar Series regular Mikhail Aleshin.

Button has been running in Japan’s Autobacs Super GT Series, where he currently leads the championship after three races with co-driver Naoki Yamamoto.

SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 17: Jenson Button of Great Britain and Team Kunimitsu Honda Raybrig NSX-GT looks on in the pits during the Autobacs SuperGT series official test at the Suzuka Circuit on April 17, 2018 in Suzuka, Mie, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Other drivers with prior F1 experience to enter this year’s Le Mans are Bruno Senna (Rebellion Racing), Paul di Resta (United Autosports), Jean-Eric Vergne (G-Drive Racing), Giedo van der Garde, (Racing Team Nederland), Pastor Maldonado (DragonSpeed), Juan Pablo Montoya (United Autosports), Felipe Nasr (Cetilar Villorba Corse), Jan Magnussen (Corvette Racing), and Sebastien Bourdais (Ford Chip Ganassi Racing).

Chilton Asserts that Alonso Will Move to IndyCar if He Wins Le Mans

Max Chilton believes a Le Mans victory would help entice Fernando Alonso to move to IndyCar full-time in 2019. Photo: IndyCar

Carlin Racing’s Max Chilton, who raced against Alonso in Formula 1 in 2013 and 2014 (Chilton was with the now defunct Marussia F1 Team, while Alonso was with Ferrari) asserted in an interview with the F1 Report on Sky Sports that Alonso might move to the Verizon IndyCar Series next year if he adds a Le Mans triumph to his resume.

Such a victory would mean Alonso has two legs of the “Triple Crown” – he has won the Monaco Grand Prix already (twice, in 2006 and 2007), with Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500 being the other two events in that trifecta.

“I think he really enjoyed doing the Indy 500 last year because he suddenly had a car at the front which he hadn’t had for a number of years and it was such a career-changing moment if you win that race,” Chilton explained.

He continued, “This weekend is really critical for his career and McLaren’s because I honestly think if he wins Le Mans this weekend he will be off probably doing IndyCar next year with McLaren. I still don’t think McLaren are going to have a championship-fighting car next year, so why not move sticks and try to win the Indy 500?”

Alonso has not indicated what his intentions for 2019 are, but speculation has become rampant in the wake of McLaren’s pending IndyCar effort next year.

