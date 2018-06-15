Photo: Getty Images

Formula 1: Recapping the past week’s news

By Kyle LavigneJun 15, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
F1 Stars Head to Le Mans

The star-studded driver lineup of the 2018 24 Hours Le Mans features several names Formula 1 fans will recognize, with a couple of powerhouses even in the mix.

First, and most obviously, is Fernando Alonso, and expectations are that he’ll be a favorite to win in the No. Toyota TS050 for Toyota Gazoo Racing – he partners Sebastien Buemi and Kaz Nakajima.

Unsurprisingly, the Toyotas, the sole remaining hybrids in the LMP1 class, lead the way through the first two days of qualifying, with Alonso’s No. 8 leading the way ahead of the No. 7 – Nakajima set a pole time of 3:15.377, set during the first qualifying session of the week on Wednesday. (Full qualifying results can be viewed here).

But, Alonso is not the only Formula 1 driver in the field. In fact, he’s not even the only world champion in the LMP1 class.

Jenson Button, the 2009 world champ, joins SMP Racing in their No. 11 BR1-AER, partnering former F1 driver Vitaly Petrov and former Verizon IndyCar Series regular Mikhail Aleshin.

Button has been running in Japan’s Autobacs Super GT Series, where he currently leads the championship after three races with co-driver Naoki Yamamoto.

SUZUKA, JAPAN – APRIL 17: Jenson Button of Great Britain and Team Kunimitsu Honda Raybrig NSX-GT looks on in the pits during the Autobacs SuperGT series official test at the Suzuka Circuit on April 17, 2018 in Suzuka, Mie, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Other drivers with prior F1 experience to enter this year’s Le Mans are Bruno Senna (Rebellion Racing), Paul di Resta (United Autosports), Jean-Eric Vergne (G-Drive Racing), Giedo van der Garde, (Racing Team Nederland), Pastor Maldonado (DragonSpeed), Juan Pablo Montoya (United Autosports), Felipe Nasr (Cetilar Villorba Corse), Jan Magnussen (Corvette Racing), and Sebastien Bourdais (Ford Chip Ganassi Racing).

Chilton Asserts that Alonso Will Move to IndyCar if He Wins Le Mans

Max Chilton believes a Le Mans victory would help entice Fernando Alonso to move to IndyCar full-time in 2019. Photo: IndyCar

Carlin Racing’s Max Chilton, who raced against Alonso in Formula 1 in 2013 and 2014 (Chilton was with the now defunct Marussia F1 Team, while Alonso was with Ferrari) asserted in an interview with the F1 Report on Sky Sports that Alonso might move to the Verizon IndyCar Series next year if he adds a Le Mans triumph to his resume.

Such a victory would mean Alonso has two legs of the “Triple Crown” – he has won the Monaco Grand Prix already (twice, in 2006 and 2007), with Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500 being the other two events in that trifecta.

“I think he really enjoyed doing the Indy 500 last year because he suddenly had a car at the front which he hadn’t had for a number of years and it was such a career-changing moment if you win that race,” Chilton explained.

He continued, “This weekend is really critical for his career and McLaren’s because I honestly think if he wins Le Mans this weekend he will be off probably doing IndyCar next year with McLaren. I still don’t think McLaren are going to have a championship-fighting car next year, so why not move sticks and try to win the Indy 500?”

Alonso has not indicated what his intentions for 2019 are, but speculation has become rampant in the wake of McLaren’s pending IndyCar effort next year.

IMSA Le Mans Thursday Notebook

Photo courtesy IMSA
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 14, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Courtesy: IMSA Wire Service

Among the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship regulars competing in this weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, the No. 68 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT trio of Joey Hand, Dirk Mueller and Sebastien Bourdais posted the best qualifying result, taking fifth on the GTE Pro grid.

Mueller did the honors, turning a best lap of 3 minutes, 49.582 seconds around the 8.467-mile Circuit de la Sarthe on Wednesday evening, the first of three qualifying sessions for the twice-around-the clock race. The No. 68 trio head into the weekend hoping to repeat their performance from two years ago, when they won the race on the 50th anniversary of the Ford GT40’s historic Le Mans victory in 1966.

“You always wish you had more time at Le Mans,” said Hand. “You see four-hour practices and two-hour qualifying sessions and you think you have so much time, but you have the slow zones and the red flags and it cuts into your time. It’s been tricky here for sure. We rolled off at the test and were really good. And I thought we had a similar car when we rolled off for the first practice session this week, but the track rubbered up, and we’ve seemed to have too much understeer that we’ve been working on.

“We just got it better in this last qualifying session (Thursday night). We’ve been trying to work on having a great car for the race here. We’ve been successful in the past doing that. This year, with the 17 GTE Pro cars, it’s going to take everything going right.  This race is going to be won by the guys who make no mistakes.”

The race starts Saturday at 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET) and will be televised live in the U.S on the Velocity network. Radio Le Mans also offers complete live coverage throughout race week, including live race coverage starting at 7 a.m. ET on RadioLeMans.com.

Top 10 Starting Spot for Segal and MacNeil in No. 84 WeatherTech Ferrari

Cooper MacNeil and Jeff Segal know what it’s like to stand on the podium at the end of 24 hours of racing at Le Mans, and their efforts to return this year will start with a top-10 qualifying result in the GTE Am class.

Segal placed the No. 84 WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GTE prepared by JMW Motorsport ninth on class grid with a best lap of 3:53.439. He’s finished on the podium in both of his previous appearances at Le Mans, including a victory in his last appearance in 2016. MacNeil took third last year in GTE Am.

“The JMW/WeatherTech Ferrari has been handling very well,” MacNeil said. “It is the same chassis that won the race last year, so the team and the car is very capable. We have been searching for speed, finding little bits every session. The Porsches are showing a lot of pace. Come race time we plan to be very competitive. The JMW Motorsport team has been very welcoming and easy to work with. We all have the same goal – to win. So far, so good, now it is time to see what race day will bring us.”

Notes:

  • Five full-time WeatherTech Championship drivers are scattered throughout the LMP2 field, and the one with the best qualifying position is current Prototype class points co-leader Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 22 United Autosports Ligier. His run of 3:26.772 set in qualifying Wednesday night held up for eighth on the class grid. He’s sharing the car with a pair of 2018 Tequila Patrón North American Endurance Cup competitors, Phil Hanson and Paul Di Resta.
  • Another IMSA regular whose car has a solid starting position is two-time defending WeatherTech Championship GT Daytona (GTD) champion Christina Nielsen. Her teammate, Fabio Babini, placed the No. 80 Ebimotors Porsche 911 RSR seventh in the GTE Am class with a lap of 3:53.402.
  • The lone full-time IMSA driver in the LMP1 field, Renger van der Zande, will see his team start from sixth on the grid in his Le Mans debut. He’s sharing the No. 10 Dragonspeed BR Engineering BR01-Gibson with Ben Hanley and Henrik Hedman. The car’s best qualifying lap was a 3:21.110.
  • It’s going to be an extremely busy 36 hours or so for the Cetillar Villorba Corse team that includes another WeatherTech Championship Prototype points co-leader in Felipe Nasr. The team’s No. 47 Dallara LMP2 machine was damaged in a crash by Nasr’s co-driver Giorgio Sernagiotto during the first of two qualifying sessions on Thursday evening due to a technical issue. The incident brought an early end to the session, but Sernagiotto avoided injury. The team is working to repair the car prior to Saturday’s 3 pm local time race start.