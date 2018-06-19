INDYCAR: KOHLER Grand Prix at Road America Fast Facts

After a weekend off, the Verizon IndyCar Series resumes with the 10th race of its 17-race 2018 season.
This weekend, the series visits one of the most popular and also most difficult road courses in the U.S., Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
IndyCar points leader Scott Dixon is the defending race winner and comes into the weekend having won two of the last three races (Belle Isle 1 and Texas).
Here’s what you need to know about this weekend’s event (courtesy IndyCar Media Relations):
INDYCAR: KOHLER Grand Prix Fast Facts
Race weekend: Friday, June 22 – Sunday, June 24
Track: Road America, a 4.014-mile, 14-turn permanent road course (clockwise) in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
Race distance: 55 laps / 220.77 miles
Entry List: KOHLER Grand Prix (PDF)
Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.
Firestone tire allotment: Eight sets primary, four sets alternate. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.
2017 race winner: Scott Dixon (No. 9 NTT Data Honda)
2017 pole winner: Helio Castroneves (No. 3 REV Group Team Penske Chevrolet), 1 minute, 41.3007 seconds, 142.649 mph
Qualifying record: Dario Franchitti, 1:39.866, 145.924 mph, Aug. 19, 2000
NBCSN television broadcasts: Qualifying, 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday, June 23 (same-day delay); Race, 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, June 24 (live). Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for the NBCSN broadcasts this weekend alongside analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy. Pit reporters are Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Kelli Stavast and Robin Miller.
Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Anders Krohn. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers, with Dave Furst and Ryan Myrehn reporting from the pits. All Verizon IndyCar Series races are broadcast live on network affiliates, Sirius 217, XM 209, IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app. All Verizon IndyCar Series practice and qualifying sessions are available on IndyCar.com , indycarradio.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app.
Video streaming: All practice sessions for the KOHLER Grand Prix will stream live on RaceControl.IndyCar.com and on the INDYCAR YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/indycar).
At-track schedule (all times ET):
Friday, June 22
Noon – 11:45 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #1, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)
4:15 – 5:15 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #2, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)
5:20 – 5:40 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series pit stop practice, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)
Saturday, June 23
Noon – 12:45 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #3, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)
4 p.m. – Qualifying for the Verizon P1 Award (three rounds of knockout qualifying), RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live); TV: NBCSN (6:30 p.m. ET, same-day delay)
Sunday, June 24
9 – 9:30 a.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series warmup, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)
12:30 p.m. – Driver introductions
1:06 p.m. – Command to start engines
1:12 p.m. – KOHLER Grand Prix (55 laps/220.77 miles), NBCSN (Live)
Race notes:
- There have been six different winners in the nine previous Verizon IndyCar Series races in 2018: Sebastien Bourdais (Streets of St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (ISM Raceway and Barber Motorsports Park), Alexander Rossi (Streets of Long Beach), Will Power (INDYCAR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500), Scott Dixon (Raceway at Belle Isle-1 and Texas Motor Speedway) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (Raceway at Belle Isle-2). Dixon’s win at Texas on June 9 gave him sole possession of third on the all-time Indy car victory list with 43 wins.
- The KOHLER Grand Prix will be the 28th Indy car race at Road America since it hosted its first Indy car event in 1982.
- The KOHLER Grand Prix will be the seventh race on a road/street course in 2018. Each of the previous six races was won by different driver: Sebastien Bourdais (Streets of St. Petersburg), Alexander Rossi (Streets of Long Beach), Josef Newgarden (Barber Motorsports Park), Will Power (INDYCAR Grand Prix), Scott Dixon (Raceway at Belle Isle-1) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (Raceway at Belle Isle-2).
- Will Power, Scott Dixon and Sebastien Bourdais are the only entered drivers who have won an Indy car race at Road America. They are the three most recent winners at the track. Dixon won the race last year while Power won in Indy car’s return in 2016 – the first race at the track since Bourdais’ win in 2007. Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi have the most wins by an Indy car driver at the track (three).
- Eighteen drivers entered this weekend have previously raced Indy cars at Road America. Seven of those drivers have led laps at the track (Sebastien Bourdais 92, Will Power 46, Scott Dixon 24, Josef Newgarden 13, Simon Pagenaud 2, Graham Rahal 2 and Charlie Kimball 1).
- Seven drivers have won the Road America race from the pole: Mario Andretti (1983, 1984 and 1987), Danny Sullivan (1989), Paul Tracy (1993), Jacques Villeneuve (1995), Bruno Junqueira (2003), Sebastien Bourdais (2007) and Will Power (2016).
- Drivers who have won at Road America have gone on to win the Indy car championship six times: Mario Andretti (1984), Michael Andretti (1991), Jacques Villeneuve (1995), Alex Zanardi (1997), Cristiano da Matta (2002) and Sebastien Bourdais (2007).
- Team Penske has won four times at Road America (1989, 1992, 1993 and 2016) and is one of two current teams with wins at the track. Chip Ganassi Racing has won three times at Road America (1997, 2001 and 2017). Newman/Haas Racing won a record 10 times at Road America.
- At least five drivers – Alfonso Celis Jr., Zachary Claman De Melo, Matheus Leist, Zach Veach and Robert Wickens – will race a Verizon IndyCar Series car at Road America for the first time this weekend. Wickens participated in Friday practice for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports at the track in 2017. Celis will be making his series debut with Juncos Racing.
- Tony Kanaan seeks to start his 293rd consecutive race this weekend, which would extend his Indy car record streak that began in June 2001 at Portland. Scott Dixon has made 233 consecutive starts heading into the weekend, which is the second-longest streak in Indy car racing. Marco Andretti has made 209 consecutive starts, which is the fourth-longest streak in Indy car racing.