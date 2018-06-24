Getty Images

F1: Hamilton dominates French Grand Prix as Vettel falters

By Kyle LavigneJun 24, 2018, 1:01 PM EDT
Sunday’s French Grand Prix was a tale of two races of sorts, depending on where you were running.

For Lewis Hamilton, the race was very routine, as he led from the pole and dominated the run, leading all but one lap on the way to winning by just over seven seconds.

Behind him, however, chaos reigned, especially on the opening lap, most notably impacting title rival Sebastian Vettel. Vettel got a great jump off the line, but locked up the brakes entering Turn 1 and plowed into the left-rear of Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

The contact sent Bottas spinning and damaged the front wing of Vettel, who was later assessed a five-second penalty for avoidable contact.

That same lap, Pierre Gasly suffered a similar lockup and plowed into Esteban Ocon, sending both drivers spinning and damaging both cars.

The two Frenchmen retired on the spot, and their incident forced a Safety Car.

Racing resumed on Lap 6, with Hamilton now leading Max Verstappen, who evaded the Lap 1 chaos to run in second, with Daniel Ricciardo making quick work of Carlos Sainz Jr. to run third.

Deeper in the field, Vettel and Bottas began charging back through the field, though Vettel was making quicker progress – he was back inside the Top 5 on Lap 20, while Bottas was in 10th at that time.

However, their charge stalled in the second half of the race. Vettel briefly ran in podium contention after Hamilton, Verstappen, and Ricciardo pitted – Vettel had gotten ahead of Ricciardo in that cycle – but was powerless to keep Ricciardo behind him, with the Red Bull Racing driver blitzing his way by.

Vettel’s teammate Kimi Raikkonen did the same soon after, and Ferrari eventually decided to pit Vettel again late in the race for fresher tires.

Mercedes did the same with Bottas as well, and the two finished fifth (Vettel) and seventh (Bottas).

Up front, however, no one had anything for Hamilton, who cruised to a seemingly easy win.

Verstappen drove a solid race to finish second, while Raikkonen made a late pass on Ricciardo to take the final spot on the podium in third.

Behind the front five, Kevin Magnussen finished a solid sixth for Haas, right in between the aforementioned Vettel and Bottas.

Carlos Sainz Jr. and Nico Hulkenberg gave Renault a double points finish in their home race – they finished eighth and ninth – while Charles Leclerc put in another sterling effort to finish tenth, his fourth points scoring effort of the 2018 Formula 1 season.

Results are below. Hamilton now leads Vettel by 14 points, while Ricciardo remains in third, four points ahead of Bottas.

Valiant efforts from Hunter-Reay, Dixon come up just short at Road America

By Kyle LavigneJun 24, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Ryan Hunter-Reay and Scott Dixon drove about as hard as they possibly could during Sunday’s KOHLER Grand Prix, and they both drove nearly perfect races.

Hunter-Reay took advantage of Will Power’s engine issues on the start to immediately jump into second, and stalked pole sitter and leader Josef Newgarden from there, often staying within only a couple car lengths of his gearbox.

Dixon, meanwhile, had a tougher chore after qualifying a disappointing 12th. Further, he was starting in the same lane as Will Power, and when Power had engine issues when the green flag waved, Dixon was one of several drivers who was swamped in the aftermath.

Scott Dixon had to come from deep in the field on Sunday’s KOHLER Grand Prix. Photo: IndyCar

However, as is his style, he quietly worked his way forward, running sixth after the opening round of pit stops, and then working his way up to third after the second round of stops.

It all meant that, after Lap 30, Newgarden, Hunter-Reay, and Dixon were nose-to-tail at the front, with the latter two in position to challenge for the win.

Yet, neither was able to do so. Hunter-Reay never got close enough to try to pass Newgarden, while Dixon couldn’t do so on either Hunter-Reay or Newgarden. And, neither driver went longer in their final stint – Dixon was actually the first of that group to pit, doing so on Lap 43, with Hunter-Reay and Newgarden pitting together one lap later.

And Newgarden pulled away in the final stint, winning by over three seconds, leaving Hunter-Reay and Dixon to finish second and third.

It was a somewhat bitter pill to swallow, with Hunter-Reay noting that he felt like he had enough to challenge for a win.

“I felt like we had the pace for (Newgarden), especially in the first two stints,” he asserted. “I really felt like it was going to be a really good race between us. Whether it be first, second, third, fourth stint – I didn’t know when it was going to come.”

He added that, if he could do it over again, he would have been more aggressive and tried to pass Newgarden in the opening stint.

“In hindsight, I should have pressured him a bit more in the first stint,” Hunter-Reay lamented. “We were focused on a fuel number at the time. Unfortunately that Penske fuel number comes into play, can’t really go hard.”

Dixon, meanwhile, expressed more disappointment in the result, asserting that qualifying better would have put him in a possibly race-winning position.

“I think had we started a little further up, we could have had a good shot at trying to fight for the win today,” he expressed.

The disappointment for Dixon also stems from the knowledge that his No. 9 PNC Bank Honda had the pace to win, especially longer into a run.

“The car was pretty good on the long stint,” he asserted. “I think for us the saving grace was probably the black tire stint two. We closed a hefty gap there. We were able to save fuel early in the first stint, which enabled us to go a lap longer than everybody, had the overcut for the rest of the race.

“I think speed-wise we were right there. Had a bit of a crack at Hunter-Reay on his out lap on the last stint there, but cooked it too much going into (Turn 14), got a bit loose, lost momentum. That would have been really the only chance of passing him.”

Dixon remains in the championship lead, however, by 45 points, while Hunter-Reay moved up to second, tied with Andretti Autosport teammate Alexander Rossi.

