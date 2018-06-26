Photo: IndyCar

Indy 500 winner Will Power hopes to get back on track

Associated PressJun 26, 2018, 7:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Will Power got out of his broken-down car at the Road America garage and turned down a drink.

He might not have been in his No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet long enough to break much of a sweat.

Just another frustrating finish for Power in what has been an uneven Verizon IndyCar Series season for the 2014 series champion.

He won the Indianapolis 500 in late May, the second of two straight victories. A month later, Power finished last (23rd) at the KOHLER Grand Prix after being forced out of his car following two laps because of mechanical issues. It was the Australian’s second straight early exit from a race, and fourth of the season.

“It is unbelievable the amount of DNFs I have had this season,” Power said Sunday after the 222-mile road course race won by Penske teammate Josef Newgarden.

“I have never had this many in my career in such a short period of time,” Power said. “Yep, that’s racing. Goes one way and then the other.”

Life was good after Power’s win in the 500 lifted him atop the driver standings. It erased the disappointment of two “did-not-finishes” over the season’s first four weeks. Power followed the 500 by finishing seventh and second, respectively, in the twin races at Belle Isle.

The next two races brought problems.

Power was running in the top 10 on lap 205 in the DXC Technology 600 on June 9 when he made contact with rookie Zachary Claman De Melo, who was high on the outside coming out of turn 4 when Power slid up heading toward the frontstretch.

The race at Road America began with optimism for Power as he started on the front row next to pole sitter Newgarden.

It was the ninth time in 10 races that Power was starting third or higher, with the exception a sixth-place start in the first race at Belle Isle. His only start on the pole came in the Indy Grand Prix, which he won.

“Obviously this year I’ve had plenty of front-row starts, missing out by hundredths of seconds, so I’ve got to change something,” Power said Saturday after qualifying. “What do you do to find a hundredth? Or five-hundredths?”

By Sunday, Power had other issues. He noticed problems with his car during the last warmup lap before the green flag.

“Literally from as soon as I started warming it up, there was something amiss,” Power said.

The team said it initially thought it was a boost issue on the first lap, and owner Roger Penske asked his driver to power cycle the car to solve the problem. Power was called in after the second lap so the team could take a closer look.

They took the car into the paddock, thinking the problem was a blown header. But when Power returned to the track on lap 14, the car misfired. Back to the paddock came Power, this time for good.

Newgarden dominated on his way to victory , leading all but two of the 55 laps. Unlike Power, Newgarden had a nearly perfect afternoon. The third Penske driver, Simon Pagenaud, started a disappointing 14th, but finished in seventh.

Power hopes to reverse course at the next race in two weeks at Iowa. He has dropped from first place in the standings after Belle Isle to fifth.

The last time the Indy 500 winner went on to win the IndyCar points title was in 2010, when Dario Franchitti did it. Juan Pablo Montoya nearly pulled it off in 2015 but lost the season title on a tiebreaker to Scott Dixon.

“As quickly as it is down, it can swing the other way quickly in a good way,” Power said. “When I think about it, we came into the month of May … fifth in points and left as the leader, so it can change.”

More AP auto racing: http://www.racing.ap.org

MRTI: Road America digest

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
By Kyle LavigneJun 26, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The weekend at Road America was always going to be an emotional one for the Mazda Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires.

The passing of former Juncos Racing driver Jeff Green, a competitor in last year’s Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, had a drastic impact on the entire Road to Indy community, and everyone was sure to be pay their respects during the weekend.

And while circumstances like this are always difficult, all the tributes were very appropriate, heartfelt, and beautifully done.

Of note: teams ran with special decals honoring Jeff, as Juncos and Team Pelfrey illustrated below:

And the pace lap ahead of Saturday’s Pro Mazda race was especially touching – former Juncos driver Peter Dempsey, who worked with 2017 Indy Lights champion Kyle Kaiser last year, piloted Green’s No. 60 machine, while Victor Franzoni, last year’s Pro Mazda champion, was right alongside in his No. 23 Indy Lights IL-15.

Franzoni expressed a great deal of gratitude for the tributes to Green, who became a close friend of his last year. He also highlighted the impact Green had on his career.

“I would like to thank everyone at the Mazda Road to Indy for what they’re doing for Jeff, and for me and my team this weekend,” Franzoni expressed. “Jeff was an amazing guy and a huge friend. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have been in Pro Mazda last year and I wouldn’t be in Indy Lights now. I wouldn’t have any testing this year, I would just be racing. He helped me so much last year – he wanted to test, but in the end, I ended up driving even more than he did. He gave me his engine at Mid-Ohio when I had problems. He did everything for me to win and it’s so sad that we lost him.”

All three MRTI series were in action at Road America, completing their fourth (Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires and Pro Mazda) and third (Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda) double headers of the year.

A look at storylines to emerge from all three series is below.

Indy Lights

Victor Franzoni and Juncos Racing celebrate winning Race 2 at Road America. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
  • While we’re not supposed to “cheer” for anyone, it’s hard not to feel good for VIctor Franzoni, who won Race 2 at Road America on Sunday. It’s been a very difficult week for Franzoni as he grappled with the passing of Jeff Green, and it was only fitting that, on a weekend when the entire MRTI community honored the late Green, Franzoni picked up his first Indy Lights win.
  • Colton Herta enjoyed a strong weekend, winning Race 1 on Saturday – it was also his fourth win in a row in 2018 – and finishing second in Race 2 on Sunday. It meant that he increased his points lead over Pato O’Ward to 17 points. It remains anything but comfortable, but Herta continues a very strong and consistent season that has him in great position to challenge for a title.
  • Santi Urrutia, meanwhile, had a difficult weekend, finishing fourth in Race 1 and falling to seventh in Race 2 after a late dive for the lead inside O’Ward resulted in contact and damage to the front wing and suspension of Urrutia’s car. It leaves him 44 points out of the lead in third, but he is now entering the part of the season when he typically picks up steam. Five of Urrutia’s seven wins in his Indy Lights career have come in the second half of the season, so he could go on a charge in the coming races. And he’ll need one to get back into title contention.
  • Aaron Telitz enjoyed a strong Race 2, finishing third at his home track. The 2018 season has been a struggle for Telitz, who sits fifth in the standings, 85 points behind Herta. A title seems out of reach at this point, but a podium in his home race could give him some much needed momentum going forward.

Pro Mazda

David Malukas celebrates winning Race 2 and completing a weekend sweep at Road America. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
  • David Malukas has been knocking on the door all year long. A pole winner in USF2000 last year, he has had two podiums in 2018 (second in St. Petersburg Race 2, and third in race 1 at Barber Motorsports park), but has demonstrated much more speed than his results have shown, as he has been up with the leaders in nearly every race this year. A clean sweep of the weekend – he won both poles and both races – is a huge confidence builder for the 16-year-old from Chicago. At 58 points back of leader Parker Thompson, he may be too far back to make a title run, but he could be a big factor in the second half of the year.
  • Speaking of Thompson, the saying goes that you win championships on your bad weekends. Well, in comparison to previous ones, this was a “bad” weekend for Thompson – he fell back to sixth in Race 1 after starting second, and was as far back as 12th in Race 2 after contact with Raul Guzman, in his Pro Mazda debut with RP Motorsport Racing. Yet, in both races, he charged all the way back to finish fourth in each one. In the end, it means he actually extended his championship lead to 46 points over Rinus VeeKay, who jumped ahead of his Juncos Racing teammate Carlos Cunha. Thompson remains the man to beat in Pro Mazda.

USF2000

Kyle Kirkwood swept the USF2000 weekend at Road America. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
  • Kyle Kirkwood has gone from the man to beat in USF2000 to, barring unforeseen circumstances, its likely champion at this point. After sweeping both races, bringing his win total to five in 2018, Kirkwood leads Alex Baron by an astounding 94 points. Anything can happen in the second half of the year, but it would take something truly monumental for anyone to catch Kirkwood at this point.
  • Meanwhile, Baron’s hold on second place is now in jeopardy, as Kaylen Frederick has three straight second place finishes and is within 11 points of Baron. And Igor Fraga and Jose Sierra sit fourth and fifth, 17 and 20 points behind Baron. They may not catch Kirkwood, but their battle for second could get intense in the second half of the year.

Indy Lights is next in action at Iowa Speedway (July 7-8), while Pro Mazda and USF2000 are off until Toronto (July 13-15).

Follow@KyleMLavigne