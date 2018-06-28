Spencer Pigot scored season-best finish at Road America

With an eighth in the Kohler Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, Spencer Pigot scored his best finish of 2018 and the second-best of his career.

A top-10 finish was never seriously in question. Pigot started 10th, but was in the line affected by Will Power’s loss of power during the opening lap. He dropped to 15th, but climbed back into 10th by lap three. From there, it was a matter of maintaining the best track position possible as Pigot moved up and down the order slightly during pit stops and as a result of tire strategy.

“We had a frustrating start,” Pigot said. “Getting boxed it and not having anywhere to go when Will (Power) had his issue. We fell back quite a lot, but made up those positions and more throughout the first stint. The car was working really well for me.”

Pigot came within one lap of tying his career best finish of seventh. He took the white flag in seventh, but Simon Pagenaud had the advantage of sticker red Firestone Firehawks.

“We just tried to hit our fuel number and have clean stops, which we did. The Direct Supply crew did a great job for me. I would have like to have stayed seventh, but Simon had a good pass on me there at the end. Overall, it was a pretty solid weekend.”

Pigot’s first career top-10 came on this track in 2016 when he finished ninth after starting 17th. A 12th on this track last year gives Pigot a perfect record of top-10s.

Pigot’s top-10 at Road America, along with an 11th at Texas Motor Speedway, has solidified his position 15th in the points standings – 16 points ahead of Zach Veach, but only two behind Tony Kanaan.

Pigot’s teammate Jordan King also scored his best finish of the season. He brought Ed Carpenter’s No. 20 home 12th, which was his second top-15 of the season in seven races.