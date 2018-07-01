Photo: Getty Images

F1: Verstappen wins in Austria as Mercedes suffers double DNF

By Kyle LavigneJul 1, 2018, 11:47 AM EDT
Max Verstappen gave Red Bull Racing its first triumph at their home track by surviving a chaotic Austrian Grand Prix to claim the victory. It is the fourth career victory for Verstappen, and his first of the 2018 Formula 1 season.

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel finished second and third, while Mercedes suffered a disastrous day that saw both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas retire – Bottas on lap 15 with a hydraulic failure, and Hamilton with a possible power unit problem on Lap 63.

The day looked promising for Mercedes in the early laps. Hamilton led after getting the jump off the start, while Bottas, who fell back as far as fourth after stumbling off the line from the pole, got back to second after making a three-wide pass on the outside of Raikkonen and Verstappen entering Turn 3.

The two Mercedes WO9s ran 1-2 in the opening stint, but things began falling apart when Bottas pulled off in Turn 3 on Lap 15 with the aforementioned hydraulic issues, causing a Virtual Safety Car to have his machine removed.

Under the VSC, Red Bull Ferrari called their drivers into the pits, while Mercedes elected to leave Hamilton out. It ultimately proved costly when the VSC ended, as Hamilton did not have a big enough lead over Verstappen, Ricciardo, and Raikkonen to stay ahead of them when it came time for him to pit.

Indeed, Hamilton dropped to fourth when Mercedes pitted him on Lap 26, and he was unable to charge forward, with Vettel eventually diving inside of Hamilton entering Turn 3 on Lap 39 to take that position.

It left Red Bull running 1-2 with Verstappen leading Ricciardo, but Ricciardo’s day came unraveled on Lap 39 when he pitted after suffering a blistered left-rear tire. Ricciardo’s day then came to a premature end on Lap 54, when his RB18 suffered a gear sync problem.

His problems moved Raikkonen into second and Vettel into third. Hamilton then ran fourth, but only momentarily before he lost power on Lap 63 and pulled off the track.

Up front, neither Ferrari could catch Verstappen in the closing laps, leaving Verstappen to give Red Bull Racing a home win at the Red Bull Ring. Verstappen also enjoyed a “home win” of sorts, with a strong contingent of Dutch fans converging on the Austrian track.

Haas F1 had their best race of the year, with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen finishing fourth and fifth, and Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez gave Force India strong results in finishing sixth and seventh.

Fernando Alonso put McLaren in the points by finishing eighth, while Sauber put both of their cars in the points as well, with Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson finishing ninth and tenth.

Race results can be found here and updated standings are below. Vettel now leads the driver’s championship again, by one point over Hamilton. Verstappen now sits fifth, three points behind Ricciardo, while Raikkonen moved up to third.

IMSA: CORE Autosport scores upset pole as Ford, Lexus lead the GT fields at Watkins Glen

IMSA
By Kyle LavigneJun 30, 2018, 2:28 PM EDT
In a season that has been dominated by DPi-spec machinery, it was global LMP2 machinery that went to the fore in qualifying for Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.

CORE autosport took its first pole in the Prototype class, with Colin Braun laying down a quick lap of 1:32.350 in their No. 54 Oreca 07 Gibson. It was just barely quicker than Paul Di Resta, who qualified the No. 32 United Autosports Ligier JS P217 Gibson at 1:32.356.

All told, five thousandths of a second separated the two, and it marks the first time an LMP2-spec platform has scored a pole in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship since the current-era Prototype regulations were introduced.

Acura Team Penske swept the second row, with Ricky Taylor and Dane Cameron qualifying third and fourth in their Nos. 7 and 6 Acura ARX-05 DPi entries. Simon Trummer put the JDC-Miller Motosports No. 85 Oreca in fifth.

In GT Le Mans, Ford Chip Ganassi Racing swept the front row, with Richard Westbrook taking the the pole in the No 67 Ford GT with a time of 1:41.948 – teammate Joey Hand was right behind him in the sister No. 66 entry.

Corvette Racing then swept the second row, with Tommy Milner and Antonio Garcia qualifying third and fourth in their Nos. 4 and 3 Corvette C7.Rs.

Porsche GT Team put the Nos. 912 and 911 Porsche 911 RSRs in fifth and sixth, with BMW Team RLL in seventh and eight with their Nos. 24 and 25 BMW M8 GTEs.

In GT Daytona, Jack Hawksworth took his second pole in three races, putting the No. 15 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3 at the top of the board with a lap of 1:44.499.

Hawkworth beat out Christopher Mies, in the No. 29 Montaplast by Land Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT3, by just over one tenth of a second – Mies turned in a 1:44.611.

Kyle Marcelli put the sister No. 14 Lexus in third, giving Lexus two of the top three on the grid, followed by the Nos. 86 (Alvaro Parente) and 93 (Lawson Aschenbach) Acura NSX GT3 for Meyer Shank Racing.

Qualifying results can be found here. Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET.

