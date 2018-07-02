Getty Images

Mercedes’ F1 weekend turns from perfect to painful in one hour

Associated PressJul 2, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
What seemed like a perfect race weekend for Mercedes at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday turned into its worst showing in Formula 1 since 2016 in less than an hour.

Having started from the front row of the grid, both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas failed to finish due to mechanical issues, the first race without a Mercedes seeing the checkered flag since the Spanish Grand Prix two years ago.

But it was a poor strategy call by the team that left Hamilton fuming.

“We can’t throw away points,” said the four-time world champion, who ended a series of 33 consecutive races in the points. “The car has been quick all weekend, we were the quickest.”

History repeated itself for Hamilton as another strategy mistake cost him a potential victory at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March.

“We have got to understand how we went wrong,” Hamilton said. “Ultimately, we have to take positives where we can.”

When Bottas went out on lap 14 after losing hydraulic pressure, Red Bull and Ferrari were quick to take advantage of the reduced pace on the track during the Virtual Safety Car period and got all their cars to the pits for a tire swap.

But Mercedes didn’t call in Hamilton, who had been leading the race from the start. And when he completed his unavoidable pit stop 10 laps later, he returned only in fourth place…on a track with limited possibilities for overtaking.

Mercedes’ chief strategist, James Vowles, took the blame and was quick to say “sorry” to Hamilton over the radio.

“The strategy was not perfect,” Mercedes non-executive chairman Niki Lauda said. “We have to look into this, and take the consequences.”

According to Lauda, the wrong call happened as Bottas’ exit left the team baffled for a moment.

“The team did not make the right decision right away,” Lauda said, adding that “those two, three seconds made the difference” as the virtual safety car period was already over by the next chance for Hamilton to enter the pit lane.”

After the mishap, Hamilton damaged his tires as he attempted to gain ground, and after pitting again, had to retire with a loss of fuel pressure seven laps short of the finish. The race was won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Failing to score points, Hamilton lost his championship lead to Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel again. The German finished third to take a one-point lead going into the British GP at Silverstone next weekend.

“Both retirements have cost us all the points,” team principal Toto Wolff said. “With just the strategic mistake, we could still have got P4 or P5.”

It was a bitter end for Mercedes to a weekend that started brightly.

A week after a delayed engine upgrade helped Hamilton win the French GP, Mercedes introduced several aerodynamic adaptations to the chassis of their cars. Hamilton and Bottas dominated two of three practice sessions and finished clearly on top in qualifying, with Bottas earning his first pole position of the season.

“I already said it before the race: It is super to start 1-2 but it is better to finish 1-2,” Wolff said. “This was a truly grueling day for us.”

IMSA: Simpson, JDC-Miller win thriller at Watkins Glen; Ford, Turner claim GT honors

IMSA
By Kyle LavigneJul 1, 2018, 5:07 PM EDT
“David” slayed “goliath” in Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, as Stephen Simpson made a spectacular three-wide pass on Jordan Taylor and Juan Pablo Montoya to take the lead in the final hour.

Simpson, in the the No. 99 Oreca 07 Gibson “Red Dragon,” then hung on as they battled through GT traffic to give co-driver Misha Goikhberg and Chris Miller, along with the entire JDC-Miller Racing team, their first Prototype victory in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The battle was set up after Andy Lally suffered a cut tire in his No. 44 Audi R8 LMS GT3 for Magnus Racing, which dropped bodywork and a tire carcas on track after the tire started coming apart.

A round of pit stops saw Jordan Taylor come out with the lead in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R – the Wayne Taylor Racing team elected to take fuel only, which gave them a much quicker stop and vaulted them into the lead.

Montoya, whose No. 6 Acura ARX-05 had dominated the race with he and co-driver Dane Cameron, came out in second, with Simpson’s No. 99 Oreca in third. CORE autosport, which entered the pits as the leader, came out in sixth with the team electing to change drivers – Colin Braun got out, with Romain Dumas finishing the race in their No. 54 Oreca. (Of note: although Braun qualified the No. 54 on the pole, the team elected start Jon Bennett to get his required drive time in, which saw them start at the back of the Prototype field).

A subsequent restart saw Montoya immediately challenge Taylor for the lead as they entered the esses, but their battle opened the door for Simpson, who took advantage and passed both on the back straightaway approaching the bus stop chicane.

Simpson stretched out the lead to nearly four seconds, but GT traffic allowed Montoya and Dumas, who quickly climbed up to third, to close in. But, their efforts were to no avail, as Simpson pulled the lead back out to nearly two seconds to take the win.

Dumas nipped Montoya at the line to finish second. Behind them, Paul Di Resta brought the No. 32 United Autosports Ligier JS P217 Gibson home fourth, while Taylor ended up fifth.

In GT Le Mans (GTLM), Dirk Mueller and Joey hand emerged from a tough race-long battle with Porsche GT Team and Corvette Racing to take the GTLM victory in their No. 66 Ford GT for Ford Chip Ganassi Racing.

Both entries from Gansssi, Porsche, and Corvette fought hard with each other for all six hours – Ganassi and Porsche slugged it out in the first half of the race, while Corvette emerged as a threat in the second half – Jan Magnussen was leading in the No. 3 Corvette C7.R with just over one hour left.

But, the aforementioned caution and pit stops saw Mueller emerge in the lead, and he held on during the final hour to take the GTLM win by 1.5 seconds. It’s Ganassi’s first GTLM victory since the Rolex 24 at Daytona, won by Richard Westbrook, Ryan Briscoe, and Scott Dixon.

Antonio Garcia, who took over the No. 3 Corvette from Magnussen at their final stop, came home second. Patrick Pilet and Laurens Vanthoor finished third and fourth their Nos. 911 and 912 Porsche 911 RSRs, with Tommy Milner finishing fifth in No. 4 Corvette.

In GTD, Turner Motorsport inherited the lead late in the race after the leading Montaplast by Land Motorsport Audi, in the hands of Sheldon van der Linde, incurred a penalty for pitting in a closed pit – they tried diving in to take their final stop before the pits closed for the aforementioned caution for Andy Lally, but did not make it in time.

Their penalty saw Turner driver Markus Palttala move to the lead ahead of Meyer Shank Racing’s Alvaro Parente – the MSR squad bad been battling Turner, Montaplast, and Paul Miller Racing in an extremely intense GTD battle that saw all four entries engage in a six-hour slugfest.

In the end, Palttala, who co-drove with Dillon Machavern and Don Yount, hung on for the win ahead of Parente, who returned to MSR as a co-driver with Katherine Legge. Bryan Sellers brought the No. 48 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 home in third for the Paul Miller squad. Jack Hawksworth, the GTD pole sitter, finished fourth in the No. 15 Lexus RCF GT3 for 3GT Racing, with Jeroen Bleekemolen finishing fifth in the No. 33 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports.

Full results can be found here. IMSA heads to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park next week for the Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix.

