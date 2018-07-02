Photos courtesy NHRA

NHRA: Tom ‘Mongoose’ McEwen wanted to be remembered as a ‘good guy, kind of a smart aleck guy’

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 2, 2018, 3:28 PM EDT
NHRA’s National Dragster is an outstanding publication with its comprehensive coverage of both pro and sportsman drag racing.

Veteran National Dragster editor Phil Burgess recently re-published a Q&A interview he had several years ago with legendary Funny Car driver Tom “Mongoose” McEwen, who passed away last month at the age of 81.

The interview was both poignant and timeless, really capturing the essence of who McEwen was and what he meant to the sport of drag racing, and what the sport meant to him.

We’d like to share a few excerpts of that interview with some of McEwen’s poignant comments. At the end of the excerpts, we’ll give you the link to the full story from NHRA.com, which you’re sure to enjoy.

NATIONAL DRAGSTER: How does it feel to be a living drag racing legend? 

McEwen: In some people’s eyes I am, but not so much in my own. I’ve done some things and have helped the sport, but I never won that many races like (Don) Prudhomme. I know I was right there, and without me to beat they wouldn’t be champions, but to be compared to Prudhomme and [Don] Garlits and other such people, I don’t know. I always felt I was a very good driver, but I was never a tuner. There are other people who are bigger heroes than me who don’t get the recognition they deserve, like Ed McCulloch. He has never gotten his true deal. He has won a lot of races, tuned cars, and done a lot of things in the sport, but somehow he gets overlooked a little.

The other difference between me and someone like Prudhomme or Garlits is that I didn’t have that killer instinct every round. Prudhomme was 24-7; me, I liked doing other things. I always knew that was the difference between us, but it never bothered me because I didn’t want to be like those guys.

NATIONAL DRAGSTER: Does it bother you that Prudhomme always seemed to run better, won championships, and got the bigger sponsors?

McEwen: I’m not the jealous type; I just made sure I had fun doing what I did. I didn’t let it eat me up.

NATIONAL DRAGSTER: What kind of rivalry was it (with Prudhomme)? 

McEwen: The rivalry was very serious, and we tried to be friends off the track, but we’re just different people. His fire burned a lot hotter than mine; he was possessed. He hated to lose, especially to me, not that that happened a lot.

NATIONAL DRAGSTER: And, of course, there’s Indy in 1978, when you beat Prudhomme in the Funny Car final just a few days after your son Jamie died of leukemia.

McEwen: That was a big deal; probably the biggest. Prudhomme always seemed to have a tenth on us back then, so we built a special ring-and-pinion with a shorter gear. We put it in for the semifinals when we had a bye run and it stuck, so we kept it for the final. We made our quickest run, and it all worked out and we won. I turned off into the grass and was sitting in my car crying. The people were going crazy, and Prudhomme came up under the body with me and we shook hands, both of us crying. I think it was probably the only time he didn’t mind getting beat. People still talk to me about it.

NATIONAL DRAGSTER: How would you like to be remembered?

McEwen: As a good guy. Kind of a smart aleck guy who liked people and enjoyed what he did. I was serious at the track but had fun away from it.

To read Burgess’ entire interview with McEwen, please click here.

 

IMSA: Helio Castroneves eager for first race ever at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Photo courtesy IMSA
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 2, 2018, 4:57 PM EDT
It’s rare to find a racetrack that Helio Castroneves has not raced upon in his illustrious career.

But the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner will do just that in this weekend’s Mobil 1 Sportscar Grand Prix IMSA race in his first-ever visit to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park – otherwise known as CTMP (and formerly known as Mosport) – in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada.

“It’s an amazing track,” Castroneves told the IMSA Wire Service of CTMP. “It’s a very fast track, which they say suits my style, so I love that.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the track. I haven’t been there before. I’ve watched the races on TV, of course. I can’t wait to race there.”

After 20 years as a full-time driver in the CART, Champ Car World Series and IndyCar series, the 43-year-old Brazilian native is in his first full season on the IMSA WeatherTech Championship Series.

In the first six races of the season, Castroneves and Taylor have one win, two podiums and one pole. They come into Sunday’s race in sixth place, 20 points out of first place, while teammates Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya are in third place, 13 points out of first.

This is both Castroneves’ and Team Penske’s first full season effort in the IMSA series. Castroneves, Ricky Taylor, Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron have proven to be formidable contenders in the team’s rookie season.

Taylor and Castroneves are teammates in the No. 7 Acura DPi, while Montoya and Cameron are in the identical No. 6 Acura DPi.

And now comes CTMP, a nearly 2.5-mile, 10-turn track that hosts the two hour, 40-minute race this weekend. Taylor, last season’s WeatherTech Championship Prototype champion, has one win already at CTMP back in 2015 and also has twice sat on the pole there, including last year’s event.

In addition, Cameron, the 2016 WeatherTech series champ, is also the two-time defending Prototype winner at CTMP. Meanwhile, like Castroneves, Montoya will also be making his first career start at the road course west of Toronto.

“Ricky and I, Juan Pablo and Dane are really working all together,” Castroneves said. “So, this program with Acura Team Penske will be as successful as possible.”

Castroneves earned his second career IMSA win in May at Mid-Ohio, adding to the standalone win he earned in 2008 at Petit Le Mans.

With each race – six races have been contested, with four more to go to decide the championship – Castroneves is becoming more comfortable and successful in his “rookie” season.

“The car is great,” he said. “The car is very similar to an open-wheel car. Different tires, and I’m still learning a little bit, not only how to manage that with the tires but also manage the traffic.

“There’s so many cars around. Sometimes you have a big gap and that big gap can go away in, like, three corners.

“It’s fun. I have to say it’s very intense, a little more intense than IndyCar, plus you have so many buttons in the car. I’m still learning and understanding. I’m really, really happy to be around, for sure, now let’s continue to have some fun. Hopefully we can have the result that we want.”

