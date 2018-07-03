Dee Ann Andretti, wife of Mario Andretti for nearly 57 years, dies at 76

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The matriarch of the famed Andretti family, Dee Ann Andretti, wife of Mario Andretti and mother of Michael, Jeff and Barbie and grandmother of seven, including third-generation IndyCar driver Marco Andretti, died on Tuesday at the age of 76.

According to NBCSN’s Robin Miller, Dee Ann suffered a massive heart attack a few weeks ago, had been in intensive care ever since and never regained consciousness.

Miller said the former Dee Ann Hoch first met Mario, an Italian immigrant, while tutoring him in English in 1961 and they were married just a few months later. There’s was a love affair that would have marked 57 years of marriage this November.

Marco Andretti confirmed his grandmother’s passing on Twitter and Instagram:

RIP Grammy Andretti. You will be missed !! @ Nazareth, Pennsylvania https://t.co/nSkvZ4cqRG — Marco Andretti (@MarcoAndretti) July 3, 2018

Andretti Autosport, majority owned by son Michael Andretti, also took to Twitter to issue the following statement:

Mark Miles, president and CEO of Hulman & Company, parent company of INDYCAR, issued the following statement on Dee Ann Andretti’s passing:

“Everyone at Hulman & Company sends our condolences to the Andretti family on the passing of Dee Ann Andretti. She was the matriarch of one of the most prominent families in motorsports history.

“It was with Dee Ann’s love and support that her husband, children and grandchildren have thrived in racing for more than five decades, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and around the globe.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mario, their children Michael, Jeff and Barbie, and the rest of the Andretti family.”

Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Andretti are pending.

Here are some additional tributes to Mrs. Andretti via social media:

Thoughts with @MarioAndretti & the entire Andretti family at the sad news of Mario’s wife Dee Ann passing away. She was a lovely person. — Leigh Diffey (@leighdiffey) July 3, 2018

I add my prayers to the countless others for Dee Ann Andretti. Married to @MarioAndretti for 56 years; 3 children, 7 grandchildren. Thank you for having me as a guest in your home and sharing many emotions at many racetracks. Condolences to your great family. God Bless. — Michael Knight (@SpinDoctor500) July 3, 2018

Godspeed Dee Ann, love and prayers to the Andretti family. https://t.co/91tJ4haICw — Bryan Herta (@BryanHerta) July 3, 2018

Thoughts out to @MarioAndretti and the entire Andretti family for their loss. Think it’s fitting that my brother @MarcoAndretti brings home a win this weekend. Heaven got a great one with Dee Ann. Fly high 🙏🏼 — Sage Karam (@SageKaram) July 4, 2018