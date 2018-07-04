Photo: Getty Images

Racing director Eric Boullier resigns from McLaren

Jul 4, 2018
Struggling Formula 1 outfit McLaren has accepted Eric Boullier’s resignation as racing director and announced a restructure of its leadership.

Boullier, who joined the British team in 2014, had overseen its worst run across its 52-year history. McLaren has not won a race since 2012 and hasn’t landed a podium position in more than four years.

McLaren says in a statement that former Verizon IndyCar Series champion Gil de Ferran has been appointed to the new role of sporting director. Simon Roberts will oversee production, engineering and logistics, and Andrea Stella has been promoted to performance director, responsible for trackside operations. Stella had joined McLaren with Fernando Alonso from Ferrari.

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown says the team’s performance this year “has not met the expectations of anyone at McLaren” and that “the causes are systemic and structural, which require major change from within. With today’s announcement, we start to address those issues head on and take the first step on our road to recovery.”

McLaren is sixth in the constructors’ championship, 203 points behind leader Ferrari. McLaren driver Fernando Alonso is eighth in the drivers’ standings with 36 points.

The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday.

Dee Ann Andretti, wife of Mario Andretti for nearly 57 years, dies at 76

Jul 3, 2018
The matriarch of the famed Andretti family, Dee Ann Andretti, wife of Mario Andretti and mother of Michael, Jeff and Barbie and grandmother of seven, including third-generation IndyCar driver Marco Andretti, died on Tuesday at the age of 76.

According to NBCSN’s Robin Miller, Dee Ann suffered a massive heart attack a few weeks ago, had been in intensive care ever since and never regained consciousness.

Miller said the former Dee Ann Hoch first met Mario, an Italian immigrant, while tutoring him in English in 1961 and they were married just a few months later. There’s was a love affair that would have marked 57 years of marriage this November.

Andretti Autosport, majority owned by son Michael Andretti, also took to Twitter to issue the following statement:

Mark Miles, president and CEO of Hulman & Company, parent company of INDYCAR, issued the following statement on Dee Ann Andretti’s passing:

“Everyone at Hulman & Company sends our condolences to the Andretti family on the passing of Dee Ann Andretti. She was the matriarch of one of the most prominent families in motorsports history.

“It was with Dee Ann’s love and support that her husband, children and grandchildren have thrived in racing for more than five decades, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and around the globe.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mario, their children Michael, Jeff and Barbie, and the rest of the Andretti family.”

Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Andretti are pending.

