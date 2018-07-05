Photo: Getty Images

F1 Preview – 2018 British Grand Prix

By Kyle LavigneJul 5, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Round 10 of the 2018 Formula 1 season concludes a busy stretch of three races in a row between the end of June and early July, as the championship heads to the Silverstone Circuit for the British Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing took advantage of Mercedes’ blunders to win the Austrian Grand Prix, an outcome that left Mercedes, and Hamilton in particular, seething.

A trip to Silverstone may be just what the doctor ordered – Hamilton is the defending British Grand Prix winner, and his own home race will undoubtedly provide him with even more motivation to right the ship after the blunders at the Red Bull Ring.

Talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix are below.

Championship Fight Continues Its Twists and Turns

MONTREAL, QC – JUNE 10: Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Scuderia Ferrari SF71H on track during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 10, 2018 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Sebastian Vettel is back in front of the driver’s championship, leading Hamilton by one point – Ferrari also is back in front of the constructor’s championship, by 10 points over Mercedes.

The ebb and flow of the championship has seen momentum in a constant state of flux between the two teams – it’s almost as if this is becoming a championship no one wants to win.

Rest assured, the latter assessment is hyperbole, but it does not lessen to massive swings in momentum the season has seen.

Last week’s Austrian Grand Prix is a perfect example. Ferrari was on the back foot entering Sunday’s race – Mercedes locked out the front row, and was coming off a dominant win for Hamilton at the French Grand Prix, while Vettel started sixth after incurring a three-place grid penalty.

And with Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas running 1-2 early on, it seemed like Mercedes would again roll to a seemingly easy win. But, following a hydraulic failure for Bottas, a strategic blunder for Hamilton, and then a power unit failure for Hamilton, Ferrari found itself with Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel on the podium, while Mercedes was left with a double DNF – and Red Bull and Verstappen snuck through to steal the win.

Unpredictability is becoming a theme of the 2018 season, and it may well continue this weekend in Silverstone.

Opportunistic Red Bull Look to Steal More of the Spotlight

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 01: Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 1, 2018 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

On sheer pace, Red Bull should probably not have three Grand Prix wins this year. They’ve only had raw, race winning pace – meaning they haven’t had to rely on blunders from Ferrari and Mercedes to challenge for the win – at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Yet, Daniel Ricciardo has two wins on the board, and Max Verstappen is Formula 1’s most recent winner, having taken the checkered flag in Austria.

But don’t tell team principal Christian Horner that they shouldn’t be considered title threats.

“Nine races, three victories, the same amount of wins as Ferrari and Mercedes,” said Horner in a story on Formula1.com. “Our Achilles heel has been not scoring with both cars, either through reliability our other incidents.”

He continued, “Formula 1 is full of ifs, buts and maybes, but if you look at the positions that we were in and should have been in then we should be leading the championship today – but the scoreboard is slightly different to that. We’ve closed the gap over the last few races, and there’s still a long, long way to go. What are there, 12 races left? So I think you’d have to consider us as an outside contender. Certainly our determination within the team is to keep pushing and try and ensure that we’re getting both cars ahead of our opponents.”

The gaps in the driver’s and constructor’s championships both seem insurmountable at the moment – Ricciardo is the best of Red Bull drivers with 96 points, which leaves him 50 behind Vettel, while Red Bull as a team sit 58 points behind Ferrari in the constructor’s.

But, if they don’t have reliability issues, they can easily throw yet another wrench into the title picture.

Haas Keen to Build on Best Weekend in F1

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 01: Romain Grosjean of France driving the (8) Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari on track during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 1, 2018 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

Despite showing pace good enough to battle well inside the points, Haas F1 has had a tough year. Prior to Austria, only Kevin Magnussen had scored for them in 2018, with Romain Grosjean having a big zero on the scoreboard.

And races like the Australian Grand Prix, when both Magnussen and Grosjean had the potential to finish on the podium, seemed to fall by the wayside, either by luck or error – in Australia, it was a pair of pit stop errors that cost them, as both drivers dropped out after exiting the pits with loose wheels.

But, Austria was the weekend they’ve been waiting for, as their impressive form finally netted them the results to match, with Grosjean finishing fourth and Magnussen in fifth.

It was their best result since entering F1 in 2016, and they’ll look for even more of the same in Silverstone.

Misc.

  • Fernando Alonso finished eighth in Austria, but the wheels seem like they’re coming off at McLaren. Alonso’s finish was the team’s first points scoring effort since the Spanish Grand Prix, and teammate Stoffel Vandoorne has not scored in five consecutive races. They showed promise early on, scoring in each of the first five races (including three double points finishes), but things have taken a dramatic turn for the worse in recent races.
  • Force India had their best outing of 2018 as a team in Austria, with Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez finishing sixth and seventh. Outside of Perez’s third place in Azerbaijan, Austria was the first time in 2018 that Force India has demonstrated the form that got them fourth place in the constructor’s championship in each of the last two years. They’ll look to build on that in Silverstone.
  • Charles Leclerc’s stock continues to rise, as he has scored points in five of the last six races. Rumors are already starting to fly that he may replace Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari next year – Leclerc is member of the Ferrari Driver Academy – and another points scoring effort will only add fuel to that fire.

IMSA Preview – Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix

Photo courtesy of IMSA
By Kyle LavigneJul 5, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
The lone back-to-back races of the season for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship come in early July. Last week’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen kicked off the back-to-back weekends, and IMSA goes north of the border to complete the two race stretch with this weekend’s Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Prototype, GT Le Mans, and GT Daytona are again in action at CTMP, making this arguably the toughest stretch of the season.

It also marks start of the second half of the season. And with very close championships in all three classes, the back half of the year it set up to be nothing short of dramatic.

Previews of all three classes are below.

Prototype

  • Felipe Albuquerque holds a one point lead over Action Express teammates Eric Curran and Felipe Nasr. Surprisingly, neither entry was a factor at Watkins Glen – Albuquerque, and co-drivers Gabby Chaves and Christian Fittipaldi, finished a quiet sixth in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, while Curran, Nasr, and Mike Conway ended up seventh in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac. It’s the first time all year that neither entry proved to be a factor, but don’t expect that to continue this weekend at CTMP. The No. 31 entry won last year, with Curran and Dane Cameron, and both Action Express Cadillacs should be back at the sharp end of the Prototype field this weekend.
  • The Oreca platform dominated at Watkins Glen. CORE autosport took pole in an Oreca 07 Gibson, Acura Team Penske led most of the race between their Oreca-based Nos. 6 and 7 Acura ARX-05s. And JDC-Miller Motorsports scored an upset victory in their Oreca. It was hardly a surprise to see Penske in contention – they have two poles and a victory already this year – but the strength of the non-DPi Oreca teams took many by surprise. JDC-Miller was also very strong at CTMP last year, so another strong showing could be in the cards for them. Regardless, if the Oreca platform, and the other LMP2 chassis, again show their prowess this weekend, it could prove to be a big disruption to the championship picture.
  • Speaking of the title picture, Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya (Penske No. 6 Acura) and Jordan Taylor and Renger Van Der Zande (Wayne Taylor Racing No. 10 Cadillac) sit 13 points behind Albuquerque. Montoya and Cameron appear to be picking up steam with every race – they battled for the win at Watkins Glen before finishing third – and Taylor and Van Der Zande continue to hang around despite going winless so far in 2018. Both entries could use a victory, which be the first of the year for either one, and doing so would put them squarely into the title picture.
  • Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves showed a lot of speed at The Glen, leading much of the early portion, before mechanical gremlins dropped them several laps off the lead. Mechanical issues have been their achilles heel this year, but if those gremlins don’t surface, this is an entry that could easily end up in the winner’s circle…and it already has once this year (at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course).
  • Tequila Patron ESM looks to rebound after a miserable outing at The Glen. The No. 2 Nissan Onroak DPi was collected in an opening lap crash, and retired after eight laps of running due to engine overheating as a result of damage sustained in that crash. The sister No. 22 Nissan then fell out after 32 laps, also due to mechanical issues. They have everything they need to contend for wins, but need Lady Luck to smile on them if they are to do so at CTMP.
  • Of note: Joao Barbosa is slated to return to Action Express’ No. 5 machine after missing Watkins Glen due to a wrist injury sustained in a cycling accident.

GT Le Mans (GTLM)

  • Dirk Mueller and Joey Hand, GTLM victors at Watkins Glen, now lead the GTLM standings ahead of teammates Ryan Briscoe and Richard Westbrook, but only by one point. Both entries now have wins this year, and the Ford GT appears to be the strongest GTLM machine this year. Expect both the Nos. 66 and 67 to again be favored this weekend.
  • While Ford leads the way, Corvette Racing isn’t to be forgotten. Antonio Garcia and Jan Magnussen are third in the championship, only four points out of the lead. Like the Wayne Taylor squad in the Prototype ranks, Garcia and Magnussen, (in the No. 3 Corvette C7.R) are hanging around despite not having a win – teammates Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner have Corvette’s only win so far in 2018 (they sit sixth in the championship at the moment). Ford may appear to have a pace advantage, and the Corvette is certainly the oldest of the current GTLM marques, but one should overlook the Corvette squad at their own risk.
  • Porsche GT Team is also still in the mix, with Laurens Vanthoor and Earl Bamber sitting fourth, five points out of the lead, in their No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR – teammates Nick Tandy and Patrick Pilet sit sixth in the No. 911. Both entries have wins this year, and the Porsche does seem to get better with each race. They could easily factor in the battle for the win at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
  • BMW Team RLL continues to grow with their brand new BMW M8 GTEs. They sit seventh (Alexander Sims and Connor De Phillippi in the No. 24) and eighth (Jesse Krohn and John Edwards in the No. 25) in the GTLM standings. It may be a little too much to expect them to contend for a win, but Sims and De Phillippi do have two podiums in 2018 and Sims is the defending GTLM winner, with BMW, so they could produce a surprise this weekend.

GT Daytona (GTD)

  • GTD presents maybe the most intriguing championship battle in IMSA at the moment, as one point separates title combatants Paul Miller Racing and Meyer Shank Racing. Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers have the Paul Miller No. 48 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 one point ahead of Katherine Legge, who co-drivers the No. 86 MSR Acura NSX GT3 with Alvaro Parente. The No. 86 MSR Acura will be in action at CTMP, but is still not confirmed for the rest of 2018. There are no guarantees but Legge leaving CTMP as the GTD championship leader would make it even more difficult than it is now to sideline the entry for the rest of the year. Regardless, these two have battled at the front in each of the last two races (they finished first and third in Detroit, with the No. 86 winning out, and second and third at The Glen), so they’ll undoubtedly do battle again in Canada.
  • Behind them, the battle for third pits Ben Keating and Jeroen Bleekemolen (No. 33 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3), Cooper MacNeil (No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3, co-driving with Jeff Segal this weekend), and Jack Hawksworth and David Heinemeier Hansson (No. 15 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3) against each other. The three entries are separated by 11 points entering CTMP.
  • Five different teams have won in GTD this year, making it the most unpredictable class in the WeatherTech Championship. With teams like Wright Motorsports, Scuderia Corsa, and Magnus Racing still looking for their first wins of the season, that number could easily grow to six this weekend.

A full entry list can be seen here, and the weekend schedule can be viewed here.

