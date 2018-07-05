Photo: IndyCar

INDYCAR Preview – Iowa Corn Indy 300

By Kyle LavigneJul 5, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
A busy summer stretch for the Verizon IndyCar Series continues this weekend with the Iowa Corn Indy 300 (Sunday July 8, 2:00 p.m. ET). Sunday’s 300-lap outing at the .875-mile oval in Newton Iowa will be the second and final short oval event of the IndyCar season, following April’s Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix at ISM Raceway.

April’s event gave an indication for how the 2018 universal aero kit handles short ovals – the show at ISM Raceway was definitely an improvement. Sunday’s race at Iowa Speedway should thoroughly entertaining – the Iowa “bull ring” has historically been one of the best races of the IndyCar calendar, and there’s no reason to think this year’s edition will be any different.

Talking points ahead of the Iowa Corn Indy 300 are below.

Championship Rivals Look to Close on Dixon

Scott Dixon leads the IndyCar championship entering Texas. Photo: IndyCar

Scott Dixon leads the IndyCar championship standings with 393 points, 45 points clear of his next closest rival.

However, behind Dixon, the remainder of the top five are incredibly tight. Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi are tied with 348 points. Josef Newgarden sits fourth on 343. Will Power sits fifth with 328.

Those four currently have the best shot at catching Dixon – sixth place Graham Rahal sits 115 points back of Dixon and would need some help to gain substantial ground.

All told, there are five drivers currently in the championship picture, and second through fifth are well within range of Dixon entering Iowa. It will be all but impossible for anyone other Dixon to leave Iowa in the points lead – 45 is the maximum points swing, meaning either Hunter-Reay or Rossi could tie Dixon after Sunday’s race – but anyone from second through fifth could make a big dent in the championship lead.

Andretti Autosport Hopes for Return of Iowa Prowess

NEWTON, IA – JULY 12: Ryan Hunter-Reay driver of the #28 Andretti Autosport Dallara Honda celebrates after winning the Verizon IndyCar Series Iowa Corn Indy 300 presented by DEKALB at the Iowa Speedway on July 12, 2014 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Andretti Autosport has seven wins at Iowa Speedway, including six in a row between 2010 and 2015. That stretch of six in a row saw wins form drivers Tony Kanaan (2010), Marco Andretti (2011) Ryan Hunter-Reay (2012, 2014, and 2015), and James Hinchcliffe (2013) – Kanaan also won the series’ first race at Iowa in 2007.

However, the 2016 and 2017 races have been a struggle for Michael Andretti led squad. Rossi was the only Andretti Autosport to finish in the top 10 in 2016, and although Hunter-Reay finished a solid third last year, Rossi was the next best Andretti driver in 11th.

However, despite the recent struggles, Hunter-Reay is confident of another strong performance, highlighting a recent test as evidence that they’re regaining their short oval form.

“Iowa Speedway is certainly a special place for me and the team as a whole. I love short oval racing, but Iowa is one of my favorites,” said Hunter-Reay. “We’ve had lots of success here in the past, winning three times, however with a new car and a completely different aero package we have our work cut out for us to develop a new setup that will suit this car. We’re coming off a productive test, so we’re looking to keep the momentum we have rolling into the Iowa Corn 300 weekend and bring home another good result for the DHL Honda.”

And if Hunter-Reay and Rossi are to gain ground on Dixon, they’ll need every bit of that short oval prowess at Iowa.

Can Someone Score a Breakthrough Win?

Helio Castroneves ended a winless streak that dated back to 2014 by winning last year’s Iowa Corn Indy 300. And a number of drivers enter this year’s race on elongated winless streaks.

Tony Kanaan is the most prominent name on that list – his last win came in 2014 at the season-ending 500-mile race at Auto Club Speedway. Kanaan has a strong history at Iowa – he has won there twice – and A.J. Foyt Racing has been much stronger this year than in years past, leaving Kanaan in position to possibly end that winless streak.

However, several other drivers could be in for breakthrough wins of their own.

Robert Wickens has been knocking on the door all year, and he nearly won at ISM Raceway in April. His Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammate James Hinchcliffe led laps that night before finishing sixth, and he finished fourth at Texas Motor Speedway, so Hinchcliffe could also be a contender to end a winless streak of his own that dates back to last year’s Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Simon Pagenaud sits eighth in the championship, but he hasn’t won since last year’s season-ending GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma. Takuma Sato is coming off his best result of 2018 after finishing fourth in the KOHLER Grand Prix at Road America. Ed Jones has four top 10s in a row, including a podium in Race 2 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit, and he was running second at ISM Raceway before he crashed.

In short, a number of drivers who haven’t won yet in 2018 are knocking on the door, and one of them could knock it down on Sunday.

Misc.

  • Sunday’s race will start much earlier in the day (2:00 p.m. ET, 1:00 p.m. local time) than last year, which started at 5:00 p.m. ET. The impact of running in the heat of the mid-afternoon will be an unknown heading into the weekend.
  • Matheus Leist dominated last year’s Indy Lights Presented by Coopers race at Iowa Speedway, leading 69 laps on the way to victory. He is yet to finish in the top 10 in an IndyCar race, though, but Iowa may be his opportunity yet for a breakout day.
  • Marco Andretti won at Iowa back in 2011 and finished second in 2012. Since then, though, his best finish is seventh (2015) and is one of only top 10s (ninth in 2013 is the other). He’ll look to reverse his fortune there on Sunday.

The Final Word…

From points leader Scott Dixon, who is looking for his first Iowa Speedway win:

“Iowa Speedway is such a tough track for racing Indy cars. You have very high G-force loading and there is always a lot of action on this little bullring style track. You really have to be on your game with traffic and the quick lap times. I really love this event and especially the fans that attend – they really love Indy car racing and show their support. We’ve had a few poles here over the years but the best we’ve finished so far is third – hopefully, we can change that this time.”

Here’s the IndyCar Weekend Schedule:

At-track schedule:

Saturday, July 7
11:15 a.m ET – 12:15 p.m. (10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. local time) – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #1, Livestreamed on RaceControl.IndyCar.Com
3:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. local time) – Qualifying for the Verizon P1 Award (single-car format, two laps each), airs LIVE on NBCSN
6:45 p.m. ET – 7:45 p.m. (5:45 p.m – 6:45 p.m. local time) – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #2, Livestreamed on RaceControl.IndyCar.Com

Sunday, July 8
2:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. local time) – NBCSN on air
2:35 p.m. ET (1:35 p.m. local time) – Iowa Corn 300 (300 laps/268.2 miles), NBCSN (Live)

Here’s last year’s top 10

1. Helio Castroneves
2. JR Hildebrand
3. Ryan Hunter-Reay
4. Will Power
5. Graham Rahal
6. Josef Newgarden
7. Simon Pagenaud
8. Scott Dixon
9. Tony Kanaan
10. James Hinchcliffe

F1 Preview – 2018 British Grand Prix

Photo: Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneJul 5, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Round 10 of the 2018 Formula 1 season concludes a busy stretch of three races in a row between the end of June and early July, as the championship heads to the Silverstone Circuit for the British Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing took advantage of Mercedes’ blunders to win the Austrian Grand Prix, an outcome that left Mercedes, and Hamilton in particular, seething.

A trip to Silverstone may be just what the doctor ordered – Hamilton is the defending British Grand Prix winner, and his own home race will undoubtedly provide him with even more motivation to right the ship after the blunders at the Red Bull Ring.

Talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix are below.

Championship Fight Continues Its Twists and Turns

MONTREAL, QC – JUNE 10: Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Scuderia Ferrari SF71H on track during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 10, 2018 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Sebastian Vettel is back in front of the driver’s championship, leading Hamilton by one point – Ferrari also is back in front of the constructor’s championship, by 10 points over Mercedes.

The ebb and flow of the championship has seen momentum in a constant state of flux between the two teams – it’s almost as if this is becoming a championship no one wants to win.

Rest assured, the latter assessment is hyperbole, but it does not lessen to massive swings in momentum the season has seen.

Last week’s Austrian Grand Prix is a perfect example. Ferrari was on the back foot entering Sunday’s race – Mercedes locked out the front row, and was coming off a dominant win for Hamilton at the French Grand Prix, while Vettel started sixth after incurring a three-place grid penalty.

And with Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas running 1-2 early on, it seemed like Mercedes would again roll to a seemingly easy win. But, following a hydraulic failure for Bottas, a strategic blunder for Hamilton, and then a power unit failure for Hamilton, Ferrari found itself with Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel on the podium, while Mercedes was left with a double DNF – and Red Bull and Verstappen snuck through to steal the win.

Unpredictability is becoming a theme of the 2018 season, and it may well continue this weekend in Silverstone.

Opportunistic Red Bull Look to Steal More of the Spotlight

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 01: Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 1, 2018 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

On sheer pace, Red Bull should probably not have three Grand Prix wins this year. They’ve only had raw, race winning pace – meaning they haven’t had to rely on blunders from Ferrari and Mercedes to challenge for the win – at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Yet, Daniel Ricciardo has two wins on the board, and Max Verstappen is Formula 1’s most recent winner, having taken the checkered flag in Austria.

But don’t tell team principal Christian Horner that they shouldn’t be considered title threats.

“Nine races, three victories, the same amount of wins as Ferrari and Mercedes,” said Horner in a story on Formula1.com. “Our Achilles heel has been not scoring with both cars, either through reliability our other incidents.”

He continued, “Formula 1 is full of ifs, buts and maybes, but if you look at the positions that we were in and should have been in then we should be leading the championship today – but the scoreboard is slightly different to that. We’ve closed the gap over the last few races, and there’s still a long, long way to go. What are there, 12 races left? So I think you’d have to consider us as an outside contender. Certainly our determination within the team is to keep pushing and try and ensure that we’re getting both cars ahead of our opponents.”

The gaps in the driver’s and constructor’s championships both seem insurmountable at the moment – Ricciardo is the best of Red Bull drivers with 96 points, which leaves him 50 behind Vettel, while Red Bull as a team sit 58 points behind Ferrari in the constructor’s.

But, if they don’t have reliability issues, they can easily throw yet another wrench into the title picture.

Haas Keen to Build on Best Weekend in F1

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 01: Romain Grosjean of France driving the (8) Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari on track during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 1, 2018 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

Despite showing pace good enough to battle well inside the points, Haas F1 has had a tough year. Prior to Austria, only Kevin Magnussen had scored for them in 2018, with Romain Grosjean having a big zero on the scoreboard.

And races like the Australian Grand Prix, when both Magnussen and Grosjean had the potential to finish on the podium, seemed to fall by the wayside, either by luck or error – in Australia, it was a pair of pit stop errors that cost them, as both drivers dropped out after exiting the pits with loose wheels.

But, Austria was the weekend they’ve been waiting for, as their impressive form finally netted them the results to match, with Grosjean finishing fourth and Magnussen in fifth.

It was their best result since entering F1 in 2016, and they’ll look for even more of the same in Silverstone.

Misc.

  • Fernando Alonso finished eighth in Austria, but the wheels seem like they’re coming off at McLaren. Alonso’s finish was the team’s first points scoring effort since the Spanish Grand Prix, and teammate Stoffel Vandoorne has not scored in five consecutive races. They showed promise early on, scoring in each of the first five races (including three double points finishes), but things have taken a dramatic turn for the worse in recent races.
  • Force India had their best outing of 2018 as a team in Austria, with Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez finishing sixth and seventh. Outside of Perez’s third place in Azerbaijan, Austria was the first time in 2018 that Force India has demonstrated the form that got them fourth place in the constructor’s championship in each of the last two years. They’ll look to build on that in Silverstone.
  • Charles Leclerc’s stock continues to rise, as he has scored points in five of the last six races. Rumors are already starting to fly that he may replace Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari next year – Leclerc is member of the Ferrari Driver Academy – and another points scoring effort will only add fuel to that fire.

