F1: Lewis Hamilton cooks at home, takes pole away from Vettel for British Grand Prix

Associated PressJul 7, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
SILVERSTONE, England — Lewis Hamilton prevailed in a tight battle with Formula One leader Sebastian Vettel to snatch pole position on Saturday for the British Grand Prix.

It’s the fourth consecutive pole position for Hamilton at Silverstone, his sixth overall on the track, and his 50th for Mercedes.

Vettel, who leads Hamilton by one point going into the 10th of 21 races, was faster than Hamilton until the British driver went again to finish 0.044 ahead.

Vettel’s Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen finished third, ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas, while Austrian GP winner Max Verstappen was fifth and his Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo sixth.

Hamilton will be chasing a fifth straight victory and a record sixth overall in his home race on Sunday.

Results are below.

O’Ward takes Indy Lights pole at Iowa Speedway

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
By Kyle LavigneJul 7, 2018, 6:44 PM EDT
Pato O’Ward outdueled title rival and Andretti Autosport/Andretti-Steinbrenner Racing stablemate Colton Herta to take the pole for Sunday’s Mazda Iowa 100 for the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires.

O’Ward’s average of 161.669 mph just barely edged Herta’s average of 161.489 mph. O’Ward entered the weekend trailing Herta by 17 points.

Ryan Norman and Dalton Kallett qualified third and fourth for Andretti Autosport, with Santi Urrutia and Aaron Telitz ending up fifth and sixth for Belardi Auto Racing. Juncos Racing’s Victor Franzoni, the most recent Indy Lights winner, will start seventh.

Results are below. The Mazda Iowa 100 rolls off at 12:15 p.m. (11:15 a.m.).

