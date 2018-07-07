F1: Lewis Hamilton cooks at home, takes pole away from Vettel for British Grand Prix

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SILVERSTONE, England — Lewis Hamilton prevailed in a tight battle with Formula One leader Sebastian Vettel to snatch pole position on Saturday for the British Grand Prix.

It’s the fourth consecutive pole position for Hamilton at Silverstone, his sixth overall on the track, and his 50th for Mercedes.

Vettel, who leads Hamilton by one point going into the 10th of 21 races, was faster than Hamilton until the British driver went again to finish 0.044 ahead.

Gap to P2… just 0.044s fot the man in car number #44! Take another look at that pole position lap 👀#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/VZlC4RCKdd — Formula 1 (@F1) July 7, 2018

Vettel’s Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen finished third, ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas, while Austrian GP winner Max Verstappen was fifth and his Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo sixth.

Hamilton will be chasing a fifth straight victory and a record sixth overall in his home race on Sunday.

Results are below.