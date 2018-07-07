Photo: IndyCar

IndyCar: Newgarden, Power fastest in first of two practices at Iowa

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 7, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Will Power were 1-2 in Saturday’s first of two practice sessions for Sunday’s Iowa Corn 300 at Iowa Speedway.

Newgarden had a best lap speed of 183.711 mph, followed by Power’s 183.440 mph.

Andretti Autosport teammates Ryan Hunter-Reay (183.196 mph), Alexander Rossi (182.223 mph) and Zach Veach (181.936 mph) were third through fifth, respectively.

Sixth through 10th were Spencer Pigot (181.083 mph), James Hinchcliffe (181.038), Simon Pagenaud (181.038), Marco Andretti (180.947) and Ed Jones (180.726).

There was one incident in the session. About 14 minutes in, rookie Matheus Leist of A.J. Foyt Racing lost control of his car coming out of Turn 2 and slid, backing into the outside wall.

“To be honest, I don’t know what happened, just locked up the rear coming out of (Turn) 2,” Leist told the INDYCAR Radio Network. “That’s racing. Things like this happen.

“It’s actually the first time I’ve ever crashed on an oval. It’s a weird feeling. Let’s get the car ready for qualifying.”

Damage was moderate to the rear of the car, which makes it likely the team will go to a backup car, given that qualifying takes place this afternoon in just a few hours at 3:30 p.m. ET.

One other incident of note came with about four minutes left in the one-hour morning practice when James Hinchcliffe spun coming off pit road. He did not make any contact and was able to continue.

 

The morning practice resumed about nine minutes after Leist’s incident.

A second practice session of the day takes place after qualifying at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s Iowa Corn 300 will take the green flag around 2:40 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBCSN.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

O’Ward takes Indy Lights pole at Iowa Speedway

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
By Kyle LavigneJul 7, 2018, 6:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pato O’Ward outdueled title rival and Andretti Autosport/Andretti-Steinbrenner Racing stablemate Colton Herta to take the pole for Sunday’s Mazda Iowa 100 for the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires.

O’Ward’s average of 161.669 mph just barely edged Herta’s average of 161.489 mph. O’Ward entered the weekend trailing Herta by 17 points.

Ryan Norman and Dalton Kallett qualified third and fourth for Andretti Autosport, with Santi Urrutia and Aaron Telitz ending up fifth and sixth for Belardi Auto Racing. Juncos Racing’s Victor Franzoni, the most recent Indy Lights winner, will start seventh.

Results are below. The Mazda Iowa 100 rolls off at 12:15 p.m. (11:15 a.m.).

Follow@KyleMLavigne