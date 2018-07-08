O’Ward dominates Indy Lights Mazda Iowa 100

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pato O’Ward completed a display of sheer dominance at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, leading all 100 laps of the Mazda Iowa 100 to take his fourth win of the 2018 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season.

O’Ward, who entered the weekend 17 points down to points leader Colton Herta, rocketed away when the green flag waved and was never challenged, winning by just under three seconds.

Behind him, Colton Herta and Santi Urrutia engaged in a race-long duel for second after Urrutia charged up to second on the first lap from his fifth starting position.

Urrutia managed to keep Herta at bay for over 90 laps, with Herta consistently trying to close and pass at every lap, but Herta was eventually able to work his way around with five laps remaining.

It meant that the Andretti stable went 1-2, with O’Ward (Andretti Autosport) and Herta (Andretti Steinbrenner Racing) finishing first and second.

Urrutia rounded out the podium in third for Belardi Auto Racing. Andretti’s Ryan Norman and Dalton Kellett finished fourth and fifth, with Juncos Racing’s Victor Franzoni (sixth) and Belardi’s Aaron Teltiz (seventh) rounding out the field.

Results are below. (Note: the Indy Lights race will be televised at 11:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Check back later for driver quotes.

