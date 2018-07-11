Indy 500 Borg-Warner Trophy featured at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed

At the rate it’s going, the legendary Borg-Warner Trophy may want to sign up for its own frequent flyer account.

The Trophy, awarded to the annual winner of the Indianapolis 500, is spending this week in England at the 25th annual Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It’s only the second time the Trophy has been outside of the U.S.

Late last year, it made its maiden voyage to a foreign land when it traveled to Japan when Takuma Sato was honored by his homeland for winning the 2017 Indy 500.

Great Britain’s Duke of Richmond, who plays host to the Festival of Speed each year, is excited to have the Trophy on display during the four-day Festival, which runs from Thursday through Sunday.

“When we started the Goodwood Festival of Speed (1993) we certainly hoped we’d do something people would really love,” the Duke of Richmond said. “We had no idea it would be such a success. I never guessed that people would feel so strongly about the event and keep coming back – I can’t believe this is our 25th anniversary, our silver jubilee year which is an extraordinary thing!

“One of my fondest memories is when Dan Gurney came very early to the Festival of Speed with the Eagle, that was big one for me. I remember Dan racing here in the 1960’s. Dan was such a wonderful man, we all miss him. We’ve also had some of the world’s greatest Indy cars here over the years. That’s were we’ve been so lucky we’ve seen all sorts of all forms of motorsport from around the world represented and celebrated here and that makes it a very special place.

“I’ve obviously seen the fabulous Borg-Warner Trophy in the United States. I was at Indianapolis in 1993, a very important year for us, the first year we had the Festival of Speed and it inspired me with lots of great ideas actually. I can’t believe it is actually here on the starting line with some of the bricks from the Brickyard which makes it even more special. We are very thrilled and very honored to have it here with us.”

In addition to the Trophy, three former Indy 500 winners will also attend the Festival: three-time winner Johnny Rutherford, two-time Emerson Fittipaldi and solo winner Kenny Brack.

In yet another homage to the Greatest Spectacle In Racing, the starting line of the Festival of Speed is made up of original bricks from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Trophy may make another trip soon, potentially after the current IndyCar season to Australia, home of this year’s Indy 500 winner, Will Power.

