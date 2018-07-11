IndyCar

INDYCAR: Fast Facts for this weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 11, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Here’s virtually everything you need to know about this weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto INDYCAR race just west of downtown Toronto:

Honda Indy Toronto Fast Facts

Race weekend: Friday, July 13 – Sunday, July 15

Track: Streets of Toronto’s Exhibition Place, an 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street course

Race distance: 85 laps / 151.81 miles

Entry List: Honda Indy Toronto (PDF)

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in the race.

Event website: www.HondaIndyToronto.com

INDYCAR website: www.IndyCar.com

2017 race winner: Josef Newgarden (No. 2 DeVilbiss Team Penske Chevrolet)

2017 Verizon P1 Award winner: Simon Pagenaud (No. 1 DXC Technology Team Penske Chevrolet), 58.9124 seconds, 109.138 mph

Qualifying record: Gil de Ferran, 57.143 seconds, 110.565 mph, July 17, 1999 (Note: Simon Pagenaud set a qualifying mark of 58.9124 seconds, 109.138 mph, for the current layout in 2017.)

NBCSN television broadcasts: Qualifying, 5 p.m. ET Saturday, July 14 (same-day delay); Race, 3 p.m. ET Sunday, July 15, NBCSN/Sportsnet 360 (live). Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for the NBCSN broadcasts this weekend alongside analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy. Pit reporters are Jon Beekhuis, Katie Hargitt, Kevin Lee and Robin Miller.

Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Anders Krohn. Jake Query and Nick Yeoman are the turn announcers with Dave Furst and Rob Howden reporting from the pits. The Verizon IndyCar Series race is broadcast live on network affiliates, Sirius 217, XM 209, IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and on the INDYCAR Mobile app. All Verizon IndyCar Series practice and qualifying sessions are available on IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and on the INDYCAR Mobile app, with qualifying also available on Sirius 219 and XM 209.

Video streaming: All practice sessions and qualifying for the Honda Indy Toronto will stream live on RaceControl.IndyCar.com and on the INDYCAR YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/indycar).

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, July 13

10:40 – 11:25 a.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #1, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (live)

2:30 – 3:15 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #2, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (live)

Saturday, July 14

9:50 – 10:35 a.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #3, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (live)

1:55 p.m. – Qualifying for the Verizon P1 Award (three rounds of knockout qualifying), RaceControl.IndyCar.com (live); NBCSN (same-day delay, 5 p.m. ET)

Sunday, July 15

11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series warm-up, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (live)

2:57 p.m. – Driver introductions

3:35 p.m. – Command to start engines

3:42 p.m. – Honda Indy Toronto (85 laps/151.81 miles), NBCSN/SportsNet 360 (Live)

Race notes:

  • There have been seven different winners in the 11 previous Verizon IndyCar Series races in 2018: Sebastien Bourdais (Streets of St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (ISM Raceway, Barber Motorsports Park and Road America), Alexander Rossi (Streets of Long Beach), Will Power (INDYCAR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500), Scott Dixon (Raceway at Belle Isle-1 and Texas Motor Speedway), Ryan Hunter-Reay (Raceway at Belle Isle-2) and James Hinchcliffe (Iowa Speedway). Dixon’s win at Texas on June 9 gave him sole possession of third on the all-time Indy car victory list with 43 wins.
  • The Honda Indy Toronto will be the 34th Indy car race on the streets of Exhibition Place. Josef Newgarden won the race in 2017.
  • The Honda Indy Toronto will be the eighth race on a road/street course in 2018. The first seven races were won by Sebastien Bourdais (Streets of St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Barber Motorsports Park and Road America), Alexander Rossi (Streets of Long Beach), Will Power (INDYCAR Grand Prix), Scott Dixon (Raceway at Belle Isle-1), Ryan Hunter-Reay (Raceway at Belle Isle-2)
  • Will Power has won three times at Toronto, the most wins by an active Indy car driver at the track. Power, who won in 2007, 2010 and 2016), is among five past Toronto winners entered in this year’s race, along with Sebastien Bourdais (2004, 2014 Race 1), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2012), Scott Dixon (2013 Races 1 and 2) and Josef Newgarden (2015 and 2017). Michael Andretti has the most wins at the track with seven.
  • The Verizon IndyCar Series champion has won in Toronto in five of the last nine seasons. Dario Franchitti, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden all won on the streets of Toronto before eventually claiming the championship. Franchitti won in 2009 and again in 2011. Hunter-Reay won in 2012, Dixon swept both races in 2013 and Newgarden won in 2017. Seven other drivers have claimed the Indy car championship in the same season they won at Toronto. They are Bobby Rahal (1986), Al Unser Jr. (1990), Michael Andretti (1991), Alex Zanardi (1998), Cristiano da Matta (2002), Paul Tracy (2003) and Sebastien Bourdais (2004).
  • Drivers who have won poles at Toronto entered in this year’s race are Sebastien Bourdais (2004, 2005, 2007 and 2014 Race 1), Scott Dixon (2013 Race 2 and 2016), Will Power (2011 and 2015) and Simon Pagenaud (2017). The pole sitter has won the race seven times since the first race in 1986, most recently by Bourdais in 2014 Race 1.
  • Scott Dixon has finished on the podium in three of the last nine races at Toronto. He has seven top-five finishes in 13 starts. … Sebastien Bourdais has eight top-five finishes in 13 Toronto starts. … Will Power has finished on the podium in five of his 13 Toronto starts. … Toronto-area native James Hinchcliffe has finished on the podium in the last two races at the track.
  • Seventeen drivers entered in the event have competed in Indy car races at Toronto. Tony Kanaan (15) has the most starts among the entered drivers. Eleven of those drivers have led laps at the track (Sebastien Bourdais 189, Will Power 161, Scott Dixon 151, Josef Newgarden 95, Ryan Hunter-Reay 36, Simon Pagenaud 33, Tony Kanaan 23, Graham Rahal 23, Charlie Kimball 2, Max Chilton 1 and Conor Daly 1).
  • Chip Ganassi Racing has won six times at Toronto: Michael Andretti (1994), Alex Zanardi (1998), Dario Franchitti (2009 and 2011) and Scott Dixon (2013, both races). Team Penske has four wins at the track (Paul Tracy 1993, Will Power 2010 and 2016 and Josef Newgarden 2017). Team Penske has eight pole positions at the track: Danny Sullivan (1988 and 1990), Emerson Fittipaldi (1993), Helio Castroneves (2000), Gil de Ferran (2001), Will Power (2011 and 2015) and Simon Pagenaud (2017).
  • Six rookies – including Canadian drivers Zachary Claman De Melo (Montreal) and Robert Wickens (Guelph, Ontario) – are entered. Other rookies entered are Rene Binder, Matheus Leist, Jordan King and Zach Veach.
  • Tony Kanaan seeks to start his 295th consecutive race this weekend, which would extend his Indy car record streak that began in June 2001 at Portland. Scott Dixon has made 235 consecutive starts heading into the weekend, which is the second-longest streak in Indy car racing. Marco Andretti has made 211 consecutive starts, which is tied with Jimmy Vasser for the third-longest streak in Indy car racing.

MRTI: Toronto preview

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
By Kyle LavigneJul 12, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
After only the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires was in action at Iowa Speedway, the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda once again join Indy Lights to have all three series of the Mazda Road to Indy represented on the streets of Toronto.

Last year saw weekend sweeps in Indy Lights and USF2000 – Pro Mazda was not a part of the bill that weekend – as Kyle Kaiser put a stranglehold on the Indy Lights championship by winning both races that weekend, while Canada’s Parker Thompson thrilled the Canadian fans by winning both USF2000 races.

Indy Lights enters the weekend with the main title combatants separated by only eight points, while Pro Mazda sees 46 points between its top two drivers, and USF2000 has a whopping 94-point gap between first and second in their championship.

As such, Pro Mazda and USF2000 could see their championship leaders get closer to clinching before the season ends, while Indy Lights appears set to go down to the wire.

Talking points for all three series ahead of Toronto are below.

Indy Lights

  • Pato O’Ward’s pole and victory at Iowa Speedway, combined with leading the most laps, saw him cut Colton Herta’s lead to eight points. More importantly, it swung momentum back in his favor after Herta got on a hot streak – in the five races between May and June, Herta won four in a row (both races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, the Freedom 100, and Race 1 at Road America) and finished second in the other (Race 2 at Road America). O’Ward is now even on wins with Herta – they have four apiece – and have distanced themselves from the rest of the field. The Indy Lights champion will likely be one of these two, and they both could end up in the Verizon IndyCar Series next year. The Andretti Autosport stablemates (O’Ward competes under the Andretti Autosport umbrella, while Herta is with Andretti-Steinbrenner Racing) are the prohibitive favorites entering Toronto.
  • Belardi Auto Racing’s Santi Urrutia and Juncos Racing’s Victor Franzoni rank third and fourth in the championship. While Urrutia may have expected to battle for an Indy Lights crown in 2018, he instead finds himself 49 points out of the lead and trying to fight off Franzoni for third. Franzoni, despite struggling at Iowa Speedway, has gotten stronger as the year has progressed, which culminated in his first career Indy Lights win in Race 2 at Road America. And while Urrutia had a strong run at Iowa – he finished third after battling with Herta the entire way for second, a battle that Herta eventually won – he has struggled at times since his win in Race 2 at St. Petersburg. Urrutia typically kicks things into gear in the second half of the season, and he’ll need to do so if he is to remain in the top three.
  • Last year, Canadian Zachary Claman De Melo finished second and third in the Toronto races, putting a Canadian driver on the podium in each one. This year, Andretti Autosport’s Dalton Kellett, a native of Stoufville, Ontario and the lone Canadian driver on the grid, will look to replicate that feat. Kellett has a podium this year (third, in the Freedom 100), and a podium at his home race is certainly doable.
  • Note: Indy Lights Race 2 will air on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Pro Mazda

Parker Thompson leads Rinus VeeKay by 46 points entering Toronto. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
  • Exclusive Autosport’s Parker Thompson enters Toronto with a sizeable 46-point lead over Juncos Racing’s Rinus VeeKay. And what’s even more daunting is that Thompson increased his margin during what was an “off” weekend at Road America at the end of June – Thompson dropped as low as sixth in Race 1, and was even outside the top 10 in Race 2 (he made contact on Lap 1 with RP Motorsport’s Raul Guzman). But, he rebounded to finish fourth in each race, even finishing ahead of VeeKay and his Juncos teammate Carlos Cunha in each race. Certainly, VeeKay and Cunha are not out of the running, but they must (emphasis on the word “must”) start gaining ground on Thompson at Toronto. Otherwise, this will become Thompson’s championship to lose.
  • David Malukas enjoyed a breakthrough weekend at Road America, sweeping the weekend to take his first two Pro Mazda victories. And, even though he might be a little too far back to mount a serious title challenge (he trails Thompson by 58 points and would need a mistake from Thompson to gain significant ground), he is only 12 points behind VeeKay for second. Malukas could well get on a hot streak that could see him vault all the way to the runnerup spot, and if Thompson were to have trouble, the door would be open for Malukas to mount a possible challenge.
  • There were four race winners in USF2000 last year, and they all moved up to Pro Mazda in 2018. Two of them are Thompson and VeeKay, and they have had strong seasons obviously. The other two, however, could use a trip to victory lane. Oliver Askew carries the soul red livery as last year’s USF2000 champion, but a second place in Race 1 on the IMS Road Course is his only podium. And Robert Megennis, who opened the 2017 season by winning Race 1 on the streets of St. Petersburg, has only two podiums to his name in 2018 (a pair of third place efforts in Race 1 at St. Pete and at Lucas Oil Raceway). Victories and/or podiums in Toronto would do a lot to help them right the ship.

USF2000

Kyle Kirkwood is running away with the USF2000 championship. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
  • With a staggering 94-point lead over Alex Baron, the USF2000 championship is Kyle Kirkwood’s to lose. He has five wins in total, including four in a row entering Toronto, and his worst finish is fifth in Race 2 at St. Pete, and the 94-point lead equates to over three races worth of points – he could literally sit out the weekend in Toronto and the first race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and still be in the championship lead. The former Team USA Scholarship winner is well on his way to securing another scholarship as the USF2000 champ, a Mazda driver development scholarship that would move him up to the Pro Mazda ranks next year. Rest assured, it would take something genuinely bizarre for Kirkwood to fall out of the championship lead in the final six races at this point.
  • Behind Kirkwood, the battle for second features a close battle between Swan-RJB Motorsports’ Alex Baron and the fast-charging Kaylen Frederick, of Pabst Racing Services. Baron started out strong, winning two of the first three races of 2018, but has since cooled – his last three finishes are 21st, seventh, and seventh. Conversely, Frederick has three straight second place finishes and is showing the impressive form he displayed last year. Both might need Kirkwood to falter if they are to challenge for a win, but if that happens, either of them could emerge as victors in Toronto…and a win would be a nice boon for them as they battle for second.

A full weekend schedule can be viewed here. Practice and qualifying begin on Friday, and each series races on Saturday (Race 1 for all three) and Sunday (Race 2 for all three).

