Defending Toronto winner Josef Newgarden. Photo: IndyCar

INDYCAR: What Drivers Are Saying about this weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 11, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Here’s What Drivers Are Saying about this weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto INDYCAR race north of the border:

JOSEF NEWGARDEN (No. 1 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet): “Toronto is always a race I look forward to. It’s such a fun city with a lot for everyone traveling with the series to do and the racing is great. It can be challenging but always exciting. The new car is going to be fast there and I think that’s going to make it really fun. Strategy will be really important here as with any road or street course, so that’s something I know a lot of teams are really thinking about. The No. 1 Hitachi Chevy is going to be all dialed in and I know myself and my crew are really working to win there again.”

MATHEUS LEIST (No. 4 ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet): “I’m excited to be racing at Toronto again, it’s a pretty cool track. It’s a street course which are tracks that I love, so we’ll try to have a great car so we can finish up front. The city is a pretty cool place in itself. I’ve only been there once, which was last year when I raced Indy Lights. It was good fun and I had a great time so I’m looking forward to going back.”

JAMES HINCHCLIFFE (No. 5 Arrow Electronics SPM Honda): “It’s been pretty nonstop since the win in Iowa, but the momentum we have is hopefully going to carry over into the race this weekend in Toronto. It’s always so special to be able to race in front of my hometown, and I’m really looking forward to sharing that with Robbie (Wickens). The support coming home is always so incredible. The Arrow Electronics crew have been working really hard all year, and after the win, we are all hungrier than ever.”

ROBERT WICKENS (No. 6 Lucas Oil SPM Honda): “I can’t express enough how excited I am to race the Lucas Oil car in front of my hometown in Toronto. The team is coming off a great result in Iowa with both cars in the top five and James’ (Hinchcliffe) win. It’s already been a crazy week here, and the rest of the week is going to be so much fun. I can’t wait to get my helmet on and get on with practice because it’s a track I’ve always wanted to drive an Indy car on. It’s a bucket list item of mine to race as a professional driver in front of my hometown, so I’m really looking forward to checking that off the list.”

SCOTT DIXON (No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda): “I don’t think we really had the weekend we wanted to in Iowa after having a string of five or so podiums over the last six races. We stayed with it as best we could, though, in the PNC Bank car and had a reasonable points day with some of the other top point contenders having issues in the race. So, it’s on to Toronto where we’ve had some success in the past. It’s a great city that I know we all love coming to, and I hope it’s a good show Sunday and a good performance for the No. 9 team.”

ED JONES (No. 10 NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Honda): “We’re really looking forward to Toronto this weekend. We were very strong at the last two street circuit races in Detroit, and I hope we can continue that on Sunday. I’ll be hoping to keep up that run of strong results going for the team. We had a rough go of it last weekend in Iowa and will be pushing hard to turn that around in the NTT DATA car this weekend.”

WILL POWER (No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet): “I’m really looking forward to going to Toronto. I’ve won there three times, so I know myself and the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet team feel strong there. I know it’s been resurfaced so it’s always a fun track. It’s going to be very tough with there being so many good cars now. I think it’s going to be good with the new car. The racing at Iowa was phenomenal. There were so many passes. It was amazing. It’s going to be really exciting for the fans there to watch and will be fun for all us racing there.”

TONY KANAAN (No. 14 ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet): “Toronto is always a fun track to go to – it’s a really fast street course. I love the venue, it’s one of the most fun races of the year. I know we have a good street course car so I’m looking forward to maybe getting a podium for A.J. (Foyt) and cheer him up a bit. The fans in Toronto support INDYCAR big time there, and the city’s a lot of fun. We always take the kids. There are a lot of things to do and a lot of great places to go to dinner. We go to the aquarium all the time – they have a beautiful one downtown. Usually, we go on Saturdays because we finish up early at the track. We take the kids there and to the CN Tower. Toronto is definitely a fun place to go and not just to race but also because you can take your family and have fun, too.”

GRAHAM RAHAL (No. 15 Rousseau Honda): “It looked like we were going to have a good race last year after starting second. The Rousseau Metal car was solid. We just got really hosed by a yellow that basically put Helio (Castroneves), (Simon) Pagenaud and myself to the back and we were the lead three, so obviously that ruined our day. The car was pretty good though, there were no major complaints. Were we good enough to beat Helio or Pagenaud on that day if we didn’t get hosed by that yellow? I don’t know, but we were certainly a podium contender so it was disappointing not to make it all happen. I’m excited to go back. If I look at our street course performances so far, it’s our strongest package. Hopefully, we can just make it happen. Right now, we need to get a win and need to get some points. Toronto is an iconic event in our sport. There is always great crowd support. Nowadays with Hinch (James Hinchcliffe) and with Robbie (Wickens), I fully expect there to be a ruckus crowd as usual. Hopefully, we can go up there and try to spoil their dreams.”

SEBASTIEN BOURDAIS (No. 18 Team Mouser Electronics/Molex Honda): “I like the Toronto race. The fans and the atmosphere are really great. The circuit is fun and, other than my first year, my results have been consistently good. Hopefully, we can collect another win there this weekend for our sponsors Mouser Electronics and Molex.”

ZACHARY CLAMAN DE MELO (No. 19 Paysafe Honda): “I’m extremely excited to go to Toronto. I have a lot of friends and family there that will be watching, so it’s a really special race for me. I love the track and I think it should be a fun race. I got a double podium in Toronto last year in Indy Lights, so hopefully I can be strong there again and get a really good result for the team in front of my friends and family.”

JORDAN KING (No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet): “I haven’t been to Canada in a very long time so I am actually quite looking forward to going to Toronto. I’ve got some good support from my family coming over, so that will be nice. I’ve been on the simulator but it’s really difficult to say what the track will be like until I get in the car. It seems quite tight and twisty and seems very bumpy, but I’ve also been told it’s been resurfaced in a couple of areas. Learning the circuit as a whole might be a bit easier just because it’s a short one, but it seems to be a very nice track. It will be quite tough to learn all of the small characteristics, where the bumps are, how much curb you can use, how close you can get to the walls. It will be an interesting challenge!”

SPENCER PIGOT (No. 21 Preferred Freezer Service Chevrolet): “Toronto is always a great event. I really enjoy both the city and the track. It’s one of the most challenging street courses that we go to. It’s very unique in the amount of surface changes we encounter during a lap. In some cases, you drive over three different surfaces in one corner, so it’s difficult to find a setup that is compliant around the entire circuit. I’m also excited to be back in the blue Preferred Freezer Services car this weekend. Ed Carpenter Racing and I have both had success at Toronto in the past, so we are all really looking forward to this event.”

SIMON PAGENAUD (No. 22 DXC Technology Team Penske Chevrolet): “Toronto is a great track and a great city. I really enjoy going there. It’s on Bastille Day, which is independence day for France. It’s always an interesting weekend with the French touch there. I’m excited. We’ve performed well in the past at Toronto but haven’t had the best luck recently, but we’re ready to turn it around this year for the No. 22 DXC Technology Chevrolet and perform stronger. I think the fans are going to be interested in seeing the new cars there. They’re very sexy and good-looking. I think the show is going to be even better than it used to be. It’s going to be a lot faster down the straightaway and there’s going to be a lot more sliding around. It’s going to be all good for the show.”

CHARLIE KIMBALL (No. 23 Novo Nordisk Chevrolet): “I’m really looking forward to going back to Toronto this weekend. I’ve had some good memories there – my first podium finish and a few strong runs. I’ve read about the road repavement improvements, so it will be interesting to see how it has changed since last year once we take our first laps. With the Diabetes Canada livery on the No. 23 in Toronto, we’ll have both Carlin cars in blue and white, so hopefully we’ll see those colors out front on Sunday.”

ZACH VEACH (No. 26 Relay Group 1001 Honda): “I’ve gone to Toronto for five or six years – and every time I do, I say I’ll end up living there. I love the city, I love the track, I love the people. The whole atmosphere is something that, I think, all of us look forward to every year. Everywhere I’ve gone in an Indy car, it’s been amazing how small the tracks have felt. You go from an Indy Lights car to an Indy car and it just makes the track feel smaller, so it will be cool to see how Toronto feels. I heard they repaved the front straight, so hopefully, it will make for some really good racing.”

ALEXANDER ROSSI (No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS Honda): “I’m super excited to get to Toronto – that was kind of the start to our strong end last year and we’ve been really good on street tracks this year. It’s the last street course on the calendar, and we’re doing our best to capitalize on our performance there and cut down the gap to the leader in the championship. It’s so important to stay consistent at this point in the season with points. You just have to try to maximize the good days and minimize the bad days.”

RYAN HUNTER-REAY (No. 28 DHL Honda): “We just need to not have issues in Toronto and have a strong result after our race in Iowa. We’ve won there in the past and hopefully, we can get it again and get a good drive forward going in the points. We need to rack up a couple of wins and close the points gap. Right now, every point counts and that’s what we’re focused on.”

TAKUMA SATO (No. 30 Mi-Jack / Panasonic Honda): “I’m very excited to go back to the Honda Indy Toronto. We think we have a good car for a street course and it’s the final street course of the season, so I really want to have a strong race and I think we can. We have good momentum right now so I hope we can continue in Toronto. Toronto is a challenging track. It’s probably one of the bumpiest tracks of the season and is also challenging because the track surface changes multiple times in one corner, from asphalt to concrete. On the engineering side and the driver’s side, it’s always very challenging because no matter what setup you apply, the cars go all over the place. However, it’s a good track. There is a long straight followed by heavy braking which gives the drivers opportunity for overtaking and make the race exciting for the drivers and the spectators. The weather usually is great but it can be sketchy, which adds another factor and another reason why the Toronto race is always exciting. Toronto is great. It’s a metropolitan city but there are a lot of Japanese communities there as well and Honda Canada makes a huge commitment for the race, so we always have great support from them, too. I love Toronto. There are great restaurants, a great downtown area and enthusiastic fans which make the Honda Indy a great venue for the IndyCar Series. I’m looking forward to it.”

RENE BINDER (No. 32 Binderholz tiptop timber Chevrolet): “This will be my first time in Toronto and from what I have heard it is a pretty nice place to visit. Some drivers say this is one of the most exciting tracks on the INDYCAR schedule. We completed some laps on the Chevrolet race simulator two weeks ago, and we also invested some time in molding my steering wheel, so hopefully, we will be as prepared as possible. Looking back at my first three event weekends in the Verizon IndyCar Series, I have learned a lot. Even though there is a huge lack of experience and track time, my lap times have been competitive at times. Our goal is to have a trouble-free weekend, figure out a great setup with the engineers and to pick up some more championship points for the No. 32 Juncos Racing Chevrolet/Dallara.”

MAX CHILTON (No. 59 Gallagher Chevrolet): “I’m looking forward to going to another country next weekend – it’ll be nice to stir things up a bit. Toronto is a great city and, with parts of the track being resurfaced since last year, it’ll be a bit less bumpy than the last time we were there. Hopefully, we can improve on our Detroit pace, which was actually quite quick, and grab a top-10 finish for the No. 59 Gallagher Chevrolet.”

CONOR DALY (No. 88 Harding Group Chevrolet): “Obviously, I’m excited to be back in a Chevy-powered Indy car again. I have to thank the Harding Racing team for trusting me with the driving responsibilities this weekend at a track I’ve always loved over the years. It’ll be a new experience for me with this year’s road course aero package, but I intend to give the best feedback I can to the team so we can fine-tune the car for a great race on Sunday.”

MARCO ANDRETTI (No. 98 Oberto Circle K / Curb Honda): “I’m hoping that going into Toronto, we can build on Detroit. That was a strong weekend for us. Pace is what we need, and I think we have that on the streets. It’s a fun track and the fans are passionate, so we’ll be looking forward to a good weekend.”

MRTI: Toronto preview

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
By Kyle LavigneJul 12, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
After only the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires was in action at Iowa Speedway, the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda once again join Indy Lights to have all three series of the Mazda Road to Indy represented on the streets of Toronto.

Last year saw weekend sweeps in Indy Lights and USF2000 – Pro Mazda was not a part of the bill that weekend – as Kyle Kaiser put a stranglehold on the Indy Lights championship by winning both races that weekend, while Canada’s Parker Thompson thrilled the Canadian fans by winning both USF2000 races.

Indy Lights enters the weekend with the main title combatants separated by only eight points, while Pro Mazda sees 46 points between its top two drivers, and USF2000 has a whopping 94-point gap between first and second in their championship.

As such, Pro Mazda and USF2000 could see their championship leaders get closer to clinching before the season ends, while Indy Lights appears set to go down to the wire.

Talking points for all three series ahead of Toronto are below.

Indy Lights

  • Pato O’Ward’s pole and victory at Iowa Speedway, combined with leading the most laps, saw him cut Colton Herta’s lead to eight points. More importantly, it swung momentum back in his favor after Herta got on a hot streak – in the five races between May and June, Herta won four in a row (both races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, the Freedom 100, and Race 1 at Road America) and finished second in the other (Race 2 at Road America). O’Ward is now even on wins with Herta – they have four apiece – and have distanced themselves from the rest of the field. The Indy Lights champion will likely be one of these two, and they both could end up in the Verizon IndyCar Series next year. The Andretti Autosport stablemates (O’Ward competes under the Andretti Autosport umbrella, while Herta is with Andretti-Steinbrenner Racing) are the prohibitive favorites entering Toronto.
  • Belardi Auto Racing’s Santi Urrutia and Juncos Racing’s Victor Franzoni rank third and fourth in the championship. While Urrutia may have expected to battle for an Indy Lights crown in 2018, he instead finds himself 49 points out of the lead and trying to fight off Franzoni for third. Franzoni, despite struggling at Iowa Speedway, has gotten stronger as the year has progressed, which culminated in his first career Indy Lights win in Race 2 at Road America. And while Urrutia had a strong run at Iowa – he finished third after battling with Herta the entire way for second, a battle that Herta eventually won – he has struggled at times since his win in Race 2 at St. Petersburg. Urrutia typically kicks things into gear in the second half of the season, and he’ll need to do so if he is to remain in the top three.
  • Last year, Canadian Zachary Claman De Melo finished second and third in the Toronto races, putting a Canadian driver on the podium in each one. This year, Andretti Autosport’s Dalton Kellett, a native of Stoufville, Ontario and the lone Canadian driver on the grid, will look to replicate that feat. Kellett has a podium this year (third, in the Freedom 100), and a podium at his home race is certainly doable.
  • Note: Indy Lights Race 2 will air on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Pro Mazda

Parker Thompson leads Rinus VeeKay by 46 points entering Toronto. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
  • Exclusive Autosport’s Parker Thompson enters Toronto with a sizeable 46-point lead over Juncos Racing’s Rinus VeeKay. And what’s even more daunting is that Thompson increased his margin during what was an “off” weekend at Road America at the end of June – Thompson dropped as low as sixth in Race 1, and was even outside the top 10 in Race 2 (he made contact on Lap 1 with RP Motorsport’s Raul Guzman). But, he rebounded to finish fourth in each race, even finishing ahead of VeeKay and his Juncos teammate Carlos Cunha in each race. Certainly, VeeKay and Cunha are not out of the running, but they must (emphasis on the word “must”) start gaining ground on Thompson at Toronto. Otherwise, this will become Thompson’s championship to lose.
  • David Malukas enjoyed a breakthrough weekend at Road America, sweeping the weekend to take his first two Pro Mazda victories. And, even though he might be a little too far back to mount a serious title challenge (he trails Thompson by 58 points and would need a mistake from Thompson to gain significant ground), he is only 12 points behind VeeKay for second. Malukas could well get on a hot streak that could see him vault all the way to the runnerup spot, and if Thompson were to have trouble, the door would be open for Malukas to mount a possible challenge.
  • There were four race winners in USF2000 last year, and they all moved up to Pro Mazda in 2018. Two of them are Thompson and VeeKay, and they have had strong seasons obviously. The other two, however, could use a trip to victory lane. Oliver Askew carries the soul red livery as last year’s USF2000 champion, but a second place in Race 1 on the IMS Road Course is his only podium. And Robert Megennis, who opened the 2017 season by winning Race 1 on the streets of St. Petersburg, has only two podiums to his name in 2018 (a pair of third place efforts in Race 1 at St. Pete and at Lucas Oil Raceway). Victories and/or podiums in Toronto would do a lot to help them right the ship.

USF2000

Kyle Kirkwood is running away with the USF2000 championship. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
  • With a staggering 94-point lead over Alex Baron, the USF2000 championship is Kyle Kirkwood’s to lose. He has five wins in total, including four in a row entering Toronto, and his worst finish is fifth in Race 2 at St. Pete, and the 94-point lead equates to over three races worth of points – he could literally sit out the weekend in Toronto and the first race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and still be in the championship lead. The former Team USA Scholarship winner is well on his way to securing another scholarship as the USF2000 champ, a Mazda driver development scholarship that would move him up to the Pro Mazda ranks next year. Rest assured, it would take something genuinely bizarre for Kirkwood to fall out of the championship lead in the final six races at this point.
  • Behind Kirkwood, the battle for second features a close battle between Swan-RJB Motorsports’ Alex Baron and the fast-charging Kaylen Frederick, of Pabst Racing Services. Baron started out strong, winning two of the first three races of 2018, but has since cooled – his last three finishes are 21st, seventh, and seventh. Conversely, Frederick has three straight second place finishes and is showing the impressive form he displayed last year. Both might need Kirkwood to falter if they are to challenge for a win, but if that happens, either of them could emerge as victors in Toronto…and a win would be a nice boon for them as they battle for second.

A full weekend schedule can be viewed here. Practice and qualifying begin on Friday, and each series races on Saturday (Race 1 for all three) and Sunday (Race 2 for all three).

