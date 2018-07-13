Photo: Getty Images

F1: Recapping the past week’s news

By Kyle LavigneJul 13, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Formula 1 has a week off after three consecutive races between the French Grand Prix, the Austrian Grand Prix, and the British Grand Prix.

However, that doesn’t exactly mean things have gone quiet. One big team announced a shakeup in its technical team, and a young F1 hopeful may be seeing the door close after a meltdown at Silverstone.

Major news stories to emerge this week are below.

Mercedes Details Changes to Technical Staff

Four-time defending constructor’s champions Mercedes are set to have a new look to their technical staff, beginning next year.

Current engineering director Aldo Costa will be departing the team at the end of the season to take a sabbatical, and Mark Ellis, the team’s performance director, will also be retiring from his role next year.

Current chief designer John Owen will move into Costa’s role as engineering director, with Loic Serra, current chief vehicle dynamicist, will move into the role of performance director in the wake of Ellis’ departure.

Team principal Toto Wolff, in a story posted on Formula 1’s website, said of the changes, “This is a significant moment for our team and a great opportunity. We have said many times that you cannot freeze a successful organization.”

Wolff added, “It is a dynamic structure and I am proud that we are able to hand the baton smoothly to the next generation of leaders inside the team. We have been in discussion for many months with both Mark and Aldo about how best to implement this transition and to empower their successors.”

Ferrucci’s Career in Doubts After Silverstone Meltdown

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Santino Ferrucci of the USA prepares to drive the Haas F1 Team Haas-Ferrari VF-16 Ferrari 059/5 turbo on track during during F1 testing at Silverstone Circuit on July 12, 2016 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Haas F1 junior driver, and young American F1 hopeful, Santino Ferrucci now faces an uncertain future following a problematic weekend at Silverstone that saw him have multiple run-ins with Arjun Maini, his Formula 2 teammate with Trident. Most notably, Ferrucci, unhappy with how he felt Maini was racing him, intentionally drove into him on the cool down lap in Sunday’s sprint race.

The team and drivers were summoned to the stewards’ office afterward to discuss the incident, but Ferrucci elected not to attend the meeting. He was ultimately fined over $70,000 U.S. dollars and given a two-race suspension for the incident and skipping out on the meeting.

Perhaps more damning, Trident has publicly voiced its support of Maini, as evidenced in the below tweets from the team’s twitter page.

Another bizarre twist surfaced following the weekend, when, in a story posted on Crash.net, it surfaced that Ferrucci and his family reportedly tried to run the political slogan “Make America Great Again,” made famous by current President Donald Trump, on his Trident entry.

Political references, ads, and slogans of any kind are not allowed in Formula 2, though Ferrucci and his family were persistent in their request, resulting in a letter being sent to them from the FIA further detailing that political advertisements and/or references of any kind are forbidden. More details can be found in the aforementioned Crash.net report.

Ferrucci did issue an apology afterward (see below), but has since been criticized for, among other things, highlighting his age and ethnic heritage as possible reasons for his actions.

As of writing, no update is available about his current role as a junior driver with Haas. Still, with his relationship with Trident now in shambles and a reputation that has taken a beating this week, Ferrucci’s budding career may now be in jeopardy.

MRTI: Toronto Friday recap

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
By Kyle LavigneJul 13, 2018, 7:19 PM EDT
The Mazda Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires kicked off its weekend on the streets of Toronto on Friday. The Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires held practice, while the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda and the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires held their first qualifying sessions of the weekend (Race 1 qualifying for USF2000, while Pro Mazda held qualifying for Race 1 and Race 2).

Quick recaps of those sessions for all three series are below.

Pro Mazda: VeeKay Sweeps Toronto Poles

Rinus VeeKay entered the weekend 46 points down to Parker Thompson in the championship and in need of a banner outing in order to make up ground. And he got his weekend off to a perfect start by capturing the pole for both Pro Mazda races, taking a pair of crucial championship points in the process.

Race 1 sees David Malukas, the winner of both races at Road America, flank VeeKay on the front row, with Thompson qualifying third ahead of Sting Ray Robb and Robert Megennis.

Race 2 again sees VeeKay and Malukas on the front row, though Thompson will start 14th and last on the grid after not setting a time due to an electrical issue. Megennis, Harrison Scott, and Sting Ray Robb round out the top five starting spots for Race 2.

In all, it means the door could be open for VeeKay to gain significant ground on Thompson in the championship hunt.

USF2000: Dickerson Takes Race 1 Pole, Kirkwood to Start Third

Dakota Dickerson will lead the USF2000 field to the green in Race 1 at Toronto. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Dakota Dickerson claimed the pole for Race 1 of the USF2000 weekend at Toronto in only his second weekend with ArmsUp Motorsports – he joined the team at Road America at the end of June.

However, he was not the driver with the fastest time at the end of the session. That driver was points leader Kyle Kirkwood, but he, Kaylen Frederick, and a host of others were penalized for not slowing down for a yellow flag.

Once everything was sorted out, the reshuffled order resulted in a pole for Dickerson.

Kaylen Frederick, who has three second place finishes in a row entering the weekend, will start Race 1 in second while Kirkwood will start third. Rasmus Lindh and Darren Keane rounded out the top five.

Of note: Alex Baron, currently second in the USF2000 championship, is conspicuous in his absence, as Swan-RJB Motorsports, the team with whom Baron competes, is not entered at Toronto. This means that Kirkwood, whose next closest rival is Frederick, is essentially 115 points up on “second place” Frederick, who is in position to overtake Baron this weekend.

Indy Lights: Franzoni Tops Friday Practice

Victor Franzoni during practice at Toronto. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Friday practice for Indy Lights saw Victor Franzoni go to the top of the board, followed by Santi Urrutia. Championship combatants Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta ended up third and fourth, with Ryan Norman, Aaron Telitz, and Dalton Kellett rounding out the field.

All three series will complete their first races of the weekend on Saturday. Pro Mazda will be the first to do so at 10:50 a.m. ET, followed by USF2000 at 11:45 a.m. ET. Race 1 for Indy Lights rolls off at 12:40 p.m. ET.

