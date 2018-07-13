Paul Tracy with former nemesis now good friend Sebastien Bourdais earlier this year in Phoenix. IndyCar

Paul Tracy has no taste for ‘vanilla’ IndyCar racing, wants drivers to get nastier

Associated PressJul 13, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
TORONTO (AP) — Paul Tracy wants drivers to get a little nastier.

Back when he was racing, Tracy was famously involved in dustups, notably with fellow drivers Alex Tagliani and Sebastien Bourdais, going so far as to criticize them for keeping their helmets on during confrontations.

Tracy won 31 times in IndyCar and has no regrets about how he handled himself on the track. In fact, the 49-year-old Canadian believes the series’ current drivers are too “vanilla” and “corporate,” unwilling to stir up the rivalries he says are necessary to market the sport.

“I was OK with being the guy that wore the black hat in this series for a long time,” Tracy told The Canadian Press by phone this week.

“That’s kind of what the series is lacking, I think, in terms of trying to promote the series. Everyone wants to be the good guy and no wants to be the bad guy.”

Tracy, an NBC commentator for this weekend’s Toronto Indy, says a few clashes involving driver Alexander Rossi, including one with Robert Wickens, haven’t been properly tapped for their entertainment value.

“(Rossi has) made some aggressive moves, he’s pushed and shoved some guys around,” Tracy said. “But he doesn’t want to wear the black hat. He wants to be a good guy, but on the race track he’s pretty tough.”

Wickens was leading after 69 laps during his IndyCar debut at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in March until Rossi’s attempt to overtake him sent him spinning. Wickens downplayed it all, saying he should have foreseen the maneuver.

A second run-in with Rossi at Road America last month prompted a harsher response, with Wickens calling him “ruthless.” But Wickens maintains that even though they are friends off the track, they don’t need to hate each other enough to have a rivalry.

“We’ve had on-track incidents. We’ve spoken our minds in the press, but we kind of get on with life and move on,” he said Wednesday.

Tracy said he spoke to Wickens last week and suggested that the IndyCar rookie adopt a more vigilante approach to injustices on the track.

“I said, ‘Listen, if you’re tired of getting pushed around, you’ve got to push back,”‘ he said. “Doesn’t matter what sport you’re in whether you’re playing football, basketball or hockey. If a guy is going to shove you around and you let them, they’re always going to shove you around.”

Wickens says drivers today are forced to be a “little more vanilla.” He adds that when Tracy was driving, North American racing had higher budgets and he was given more rope to express himself.

“If one sponsor doesn’t like what you do and they pull out, you don’t have a ride anymore,” Wickens said.

“Back then he had all the tobacco money and they had like unlimited budgets,” he said. “You could be different, you could be the person you want to be. And I’m not saying I’m not the person I want to be – I’m still being who I want to be – I’ve never fought anyone in my entire life. I think I’ve sparred a couple times at the gym with the helmets and stuff on, but I think that’s as far as I’ve ever gone.”

Tracy, pointing to NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Formula One’s Michael Schumacher, insists a driver’s performance alone isn’t enough to generate fans.

“This is more than just racing around the track. A lot of these guys need to realize some of this is entertainment and . you’ve got to play up on that to create interest,” he said. “And I think a lot of these guys just don’t want to do that.”

MRTI: Toronto Friday recap

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
By Kyle LavigneJul 13, 2018, 7:19 PM EDT
The Mazda Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires kicked off its weekend on the streets of Toronto on Friday. The Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires held practice, while the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda and the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires held their first qualifying sessions of the weekend (Race 1 qualifying for USF2000, while Pro Mazda held qualifying for Race 1 and Race 2).

Quick recaps of those sessions for all three series are below.

Pro Mazda: VeeKay Sweeps Toronto Poles

Rinus VeeKay entered the weekend 46 points down to Parker Thompson in the championship and in need of a banner outing in order to make up ground. And he got his weekend off to a perfect start by capturing the pole for both Pro Mazda races, taking a pair of crucial championship points in the process.

Race 1 sees David Malukas, the winner of both races at Road America, flank VeeKay on the front row, with Thompson qualifying third ahead of Sting Ray Robb and Robert Megennis.

Race 2 again sees VeeKay and Malukas on the front row, though Thompson will start 14th and last on the grid after not setting a time due to an electrical issue. Megennis, Harrison Scott, and Sting Ray Robb round out the top five starting spots for Race 2.

In all, it means the door could be open for VeeKay to gain significant ground on Thompson in the championship hunt.

USF2000: Dickerson Takes Race 1 Pole, Kirkwood to Start Third

Dakota Dickerson will lead the USF2000 field to the green in Race 1 at Toronto. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Dakota Dickerson claimed the pole for Race 1 of the USF2000 weekend at Toronto in only his second weekend with ArmsUp Motorsports – he joined the team at Road America at the end of June.

However, he was not the driver with the fastest time at the end of the session. That driver was points leader Kyle Kirkwood, but he, Kaylen Frederick, and a host of others were penalized for not slowing down for a yellow flag.

Once everything was sorted out, the reshuffled order resulted in a pole for Dickerson.

Kaylen Frederick, who has three second place finishes in a row entering the weekend, will start Race 1 in second while Kirkwood will start third. Rasmus Lindh and Darren Keane rounded out the top five.

Of note: Alex Baron, currently second in the USF2000 championship, is conspicuous in his absence, as Swan-RJB Motorsports, the team with whom Baron competes, is not entered at Toronto. This means that Kirkwood, whose next closest rival is Frederick, is essentially 115 points up on “second place” Frederick, who is in position to overtake Baron this weekend.

Indy Lights: Franzoni Tops Friday Practice

Victor Franzoni during practice at Toronto. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Friday practice for Indy Lights saw Victor Franzoni go to the top of the board, followed by Santi Urrutia. Championship combatants Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta ended up third and fourth, with Ryan Norman, Aaron Telitz, and Dalton Kellett rounding out the field.

All three series will complete their first races of the weekend on Saturday. Pro Mazda will be the first to do so at 10:50 a.m. ET, followed by USF2000 at 11:45 a.m. ET. Race 1 for Indy Lights rolls off at 12:40 p.m. ET.

