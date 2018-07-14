MRTI: Pro Mazda driver Harrison Scott okay after scary Race 1 crash

Harrison Scott, who competes in the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires with RP Motorsport, was involved in a scary crash on Lap 1 of Race 1 on the streets of Toronto.
Scott, who started ninth, was looking to make up ground by diving inside of Antonio Serravalle on the approach to Turn 3, but made contact, briefly lifting the front of Scott’s No. 10 Tatuus PM-18 off the ground and damaging the rear suspension of his car. Scott, now out of control due to the suspension damage, then plowed into Team Pelfrey driver Sting Ray Robb and launched up and over him. Scott landed upside down in the Turn 3 runoff.
A fan in attendance captured the below video of the accident, which collected Robb, Serravalle, and Andres Gutierrez.
Though frightening, Scott did climb from the car under his own power and was checked and released from the medical center. However, he has not yet been cleared to drive in Sunday’s Race 2.
Scott entered the weekend fifth in the Pro Mazda championship with two race wins (Race 2 at Barber Motorsports Park and Race 1 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course).
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Takuma Sato continued what has been a strong weekend so far for Honda by topping Practice 3 for Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto (3:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
Sato’s quick lap of 58.677 seconds is also an unnofficial track record – Simon Pagenaud set the mark last year at 58.91 – possibly setting a precursor ahead of Saturday’s qualifying. Honda has also topped every session so far, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon leading both of Friday’s practices as well.
Josef Newgarden was second quickest with a time of 58.775, but also saw his session come to an end just before time expired in what was the lone incident of session.
Robert Wickens slid wide exiting Turn 8 and nosed his No. 6 Lucas Oil Honda for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports gently into the tire barrier. Newgarden, in the aftermath, then spun into the same tire barrier.
While the incident brought out a red flag and ended the session a few seconds shy of its full 45 minutes, neither car appeared to be damaged badly.
Will Power, Alexander Rossi, and Spencer Pigot rounded out the top five.
Times are below. Qualifying rolls off at 1:55 p.m. ET and airs on NBCSN at 5:00 p.m. ET.
