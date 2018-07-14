Paddock Pass: Toronto

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Harrison Scott, who competes in the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires with RP Motorsport, was involved in a scary crash on Lap 1 of Race 1 on the streets of Toronto.

Scott, who started ninth, was looking to make up ground by diving inside of Antonio Serravalle on the approach to Turn 3, but made contact, briefly lifting the front of Scott’s No. 10 Tatuus PM-18 off the ground and damaging the rear suspension of his car. Scott, now out of control due to the suspension damage, then plowed into Team Pelfrey driver Sting Ray Robb and launched up and over him. Scott landed upside down in the Turn 3 runoff.

A fan in attendance captured the below video of the accident, which collected Robb, Serravalle, and Andres Gutierrez.

Crazy crash at #indyto Glad the driver got out and looked to be okay. pic.twitter.com/9qvzI9W3N0 — Alex Payne (@AlexJPayne1) July 14, 2018

Though frightening, Scott did climb from the car under his own power and was checked and released from the medical center. However, he has not yet been cleared to drive in Sunday’s Race 2.

Harrison Scott has been checked and released, but is not yet cleared to drive. Huge thanks to the #AMRIndyCarSafetyTeam for their fast response! #IndyTO — Pro Mazda (@ProMazda) July 14, 2018

Scott entered the weekend fifth in the Pro Mazda championship with two race wins (Race 2 at Barber Motorsports Park and Race 1 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course).

