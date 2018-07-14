Paddock Pass: Toronto

On this week’s edition of IndyCar Paddock Pass, Anders Krohn checks in with Sebastien Bourdais, Alexander Rossi, and Ryan Hunter-Reay.
Bourdais also talks about his up and down 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season, while Rossi also sheds light on the improvements Andretti Autosport has seen in their street course program. Hunter-Reay also talks about his struggles during last week’s Iowa Corn Indy 300 and how he and the No. 28 DHL Honda team plan to rebound in Toronto.
The Honda Indy Toronto airs live on NBCSN at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Follow@KyleMLavigne
Harrison Scott, who competes in the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires with RP Motorsport, was involved in a scary crash on Lap 1 of Race 1 on the streets of Toronto.
Scott, who started ninth, was looking to make up ground by diving inside of Antonio Serravalle on the approach to Turn 3, but made contact, briefly lifting the front of Scott’s No. 10 Tatuus PM-18 off the ground and damaging the rear suspension of his car. Scott, now out of control due to the suspension damage, then plowed into Team Pelfrey driver Sting Ray Robb and launched up and over him. Scott landed upside down in the Turn 3 runoff.
A fan in attendance captured the below video of the accident, which collected Robb, Serravalle, and Andres Gutierrez.
Though frightening, Scott did climb from the car under his own power and was checked and released from the medical center. However, he has not yet been cleared to drive in Sunday’s Race 2.
Scott entered the weekend fifth in the Pro Mazda championship with two race wins (Race 2 at Barber Motorsports Park and Race 1 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course).
Follow@KyleMLavigne