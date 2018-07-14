Sato tops Practice 3 in Toronto; Newgarden, Wickens hit tire barrier at the end

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Takuma Sato continued what has been a strong weekend so far for Honda by topping Practice 3 for Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto (3:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Sato’s quick lap of 58.677 seconds is also an unnofficial track record – Simon Pagenaud set the mark last year at 58.91 – possibly setting a precursor ahead of Saturday’s qualifying. Honda has also topped every session so far, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon leading both of Friday’s practices as well.

Josef Newgarden was second quickest with a time of 58.775, but also saw his session come to an end just before time expired in what was the lone incident of session.

Robert Wickens slid wide exiting Turn 8 and nosed his No. 6 Lucas Oil Honda for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports gently into the tire barrier. Newgarden, in the aftermath, then spun into the same tire barrier.

While the incident brought out a red flag and ended the session a few seconds shy of its full 45 minutes, neither car appeared to be damaged badly.

Will Power, Alexander Rossi, and Spencer Pigot rounded out the top five.

Times are below. Qualifying rolls off at 1:55 p.m. ET and airs on NBCSN at 5:00 p.m. ET.

