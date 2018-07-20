Mecum Auctions

Got deep pockets? You could soon own Alexander Rossi’s Indy 500-winning ride

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 20, 2018, 4:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One of the most iconic pieces of Indianapolis 500 history will hit the auction block next month.

The Dallara DW12 Honda IndyCar ride that Alexander Rossi drove to victory in the 100th Running of the Indy 500 will be part of the Mecum Auction between Aug. 23-25 in Monterey, California, not far from Laguna Seca Raceway, which rejoins the IndyCar schedule next season.

Still bedecked in the original blue and yellow NAPA Auto Parts paint scheme, the car will be part of a massive Mecum auction that will see more than 600 vehicles on the block at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa on Del Monte Golf Course.

Make no mistake about it, this IS the complete, totally original Dallara chassis 037 that crossed the start-finish line on May 29, 2016, to take its place in Indy 500 lore.

However, there’s a slight caveat for whomever buys it: due to an agreement with Honda Performance Development, the actual twin-turbocharged Honda V-6 racing engine will not come with the car initially, but the winning bidder will ultimately receive the powerplant by 2020.

And the new owner of the car and engine will have a 100-year lease on the engine, which can hit 230 mph-plus.

Now, we’re not saying you’ll be able to legally take the 1,590-pound ride (including engine) out on the streets. But we can certainly imagine the strong temptation to do so.

NBC Sports Network will broadcast the auction, and a live stream of the entire auction will be presented at Mecum.com.

Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments including detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles. To view the list, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder for this and all Mecum auctions, visit www.mecum.com, or call (262) 275-5050 for more information.

No opening bid price has been set yet, but one thing is certain: whoever winds up winning this unique and historic ride better have some very deep pockets.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

After Eldora victory, Chase Briscoe sets sights on Lime Rock this weekend

Photo courtesy IMSA
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 20, 2018, 5:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Courtesy IMSA Wire Service

LAKEVILLE, Conn. – Less than 48 hours after his thrilling NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory at Eldora Speedway, Chase Briscoe is already back behind the wheel of a racecar. This time, it’s the No. 15 Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT4 in the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge.
After making a quick stop back home in Mooresville, N.C. to drop off his Golden Shovel from Eldora, Briscoe made his way up to Lakeville, Conn. forSaturday’s Lime Rock Park 120. Briscoe’s smile on Friday was still as big as when he was interviewed in Victory Lane on Wednesday night.
“It was a heck of a race,” said Briscoe. “We ran around there two inches apart for two laps in a row, coming to the checkered beating and banging a little bit and beat him by a couple inches. It meant so much to me personally to win Eldora, being a dirt sprint car guy and going to watch races there since I was five years old.”
It was only the second start at Eldora for Briscoe and his second consecutive Truck Series victory, with his last coming at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November, 2017. The win was even more sentimental as Briscoe’s grandfather previously competed at the famous dirt track.
Yet entering this weekend at Lime Rock alongside co-driver Scott Maxwell, it’s hard to find a similarity between the 1.55-mile road course in Connecticut and the half-mile dirt track in Ohio. Adding more diversity to the mix, Briscoe competed in a sprint car race in Illinois last weekend.
“Three totally different racetracks, racecars and disciplines,” said Briscoe. “(Lime Rock) is definitely way more narrow than I thought it was going to be and a lot more hilly. It’s been an adjustment to get used to and obviously, jumping from car to car takes a little bit. I still don’t feel like I’m where I need to be, but I’ve got a really good team and teammate to help me get there.”
Briscoe’s jump between the Continental Tire Challenge, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR XFINITY Series is a result of his involvement in the Ford Driver Development Program. Following Lime Rock – his fifth Continental Tire Challenge start of the season – Briscoe’s remaining race in IMSA this year will be in the finale at Road Atlanta.
“This whole thing has been really big for me personally,” said Briscoe. “I feel like the road courses were something I really struggled with. … I feel like Mid-Ohio (in May, the third race of the season) was really the first race where I felt like I knew what I was doing and was capable to run up front and that showed last week at (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park) too.
“I’m excited to finally see how it’s going to correlate over. I get to run the XFINITY car on the road course next month at Mid-Ohio and it’s going to be the balance to see where I judge at.”
In the meantime, Briscoe is soaking up every moment in the Continental Tire Challenge paddock and is especially hoping to deliver a win for his team, which has seen its fair share of bad luck this season.
“We really need to get a win and turn this season around,” said Briscoe. “It’s been fun coming over here and learning. This is a totally different atmosphere too than what I’m used to, so that’s been really cool to see. I’ve gotten to go to a lot of racetracks that I never thought I’d get to go to.”
Briscoe will make his first start at Lime Rock Park at 11:10 a.m. ET on Saturday. The race can be streamed live on IMSA.tv.