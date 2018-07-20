Getty Images

Mercedes gives Valtteri Bottas 1-year contract extension

Associated PressJul 20, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
HOCKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Mercedes has given Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas only moderate backing by offering him a new one-year contract.

Although Bottas has the option for an extra year in 2020, the Finnish driver will have to prove he deserves it with strong performances in 2019.

Mercedes announced the deal on Friday, one day after Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton agreed to a contract through 2020. It ends mounting speculation over the short-term future of both of its drivers.

The deals were announced at the German Grand Prix with the F1 season reaching its halfway point, and with the usually-dominant Mercedes team under a bit of pressure. Hamilton trails leader Sebastian Vettel by eight points, while Vettel’s Ferrari team leads Mercedes in the constructors’ championship by 20. Ferrari has not won the constructors’ title since 2008, a year after its last drivers’ championship.

“We have a big battle on our hands right now, so it’s good to have the future clear for everybody. It means we can have a full focus on the championship fight,” said Bottas, who acknowledged he must keep proving himself. “My goal is to keep performing at a high level and to make it a no-brainer for the team when it comes to deciding their plans for 2020.”

The 28-year-old Bottas is in his second season with Mercedes. He moved from Williams on a one-year deal as an emergency replacement for German driver Nico Rosberg, who stunned Mercedes – and all of F1 – by retiring days after winning the 2016 title.

Bottas won three races in 2017, thus cementing another one-year deal for 2018. But he has yet to win after 10 races this season. He has finished second four times and is fifth overall, 59 points behind Hamilton and 67 adrift of Vettel.

While Hamilton endured a tense and sometimes bitter relationship with Rosberg, complete with finger-pointing and recriminations, he gets on very well with Bottas.

Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff says this was an important factor, strengthening the view that Bottas is effectively a No. 2 driver behind Hamilton.

“When we took the decision in favor of Valtteri for 2019, it wasn’t just about his undoubted speed and work ethic, but also a question of character,” Wolff said. “His relationship with the team, including Lewis, is open and trusting, without any politics at all. Those are the ingredients you need when you’re fighting strong rivals in both championships.”

F1: Vettel needs to keep pressure firmly on Hamilton in Germany

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 20, 2018, 12:58 PM EDT
HOCKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Sebastian Vettel needs to keep the pressure firmly on Lewis Hamilton at this weekend’s German Grand Prix.

At the midway point of the Formula One season – the 11th race out of 21 – Vettel holds only an eight-point lead over rival Lewis Hamilton in an intriguing title contest.

Vettel started strongly, then Hamilton took over, and now Vettel appears to be in the ascendancy again.

While he leads Hamilton only 4-3 in wins this season, Vettel’s most recent victory was particularly poignant seeing it was at Hamilton’s home track at Silverstone – where Hamilton has enjoyed huge success. Vettel’s win there heaped more misery on the British driver, considering he’d experienced a rare retirement at the Austrian GP one week earlier.

In previous years, Ferrari was the team experiencing technical problems and frustrating inconsistency. Now the roles appear reversed, and Mercedes is the team under pressure.

Having won the last four drivers’ and constructors’ championships, often by huge margins, Mercedes lags 20 points behinds Ferrari. There have been communication errors and strategy mistakes within Mercedes. For Hamilton, who along with Vettel is vying for a coveted fifth F1 crown, these problems are hard to accept.

Last year, the pressure seemed to affect Vettel more, but this time Hamilton is the one showing signs of strain.

Rapidly overtaken from pole position at the British GP, Hamilton was then shunted off the track following a collision with Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen.

After Hamilton fought back brilliantly from last place to an impressive second place, he made comments about Ferrari’s “interesting tactics” – implying Raikkonen had done it on purpose as part of team strategy. Hamilton subsequently apologized, calling his own comment “dumb.”

While Vettel has upped his level from 2017, Hamilton has still shown his trademark speed and consistency, aside from a poor start at Silverstone.

Mercedes has often taken the blame for Hamilton’s setbacks, right up to the top.

“We’ve left points on the table and had to do damage limitation more often than we would have wanted,” said Toto Wolff, the head of motorsport. “A lot of that was down to our own mistakes.”

With Mercedes wobbling, and Hamilton getting agitated, the timing seems right for Vettel to strike another blow at Hockenheim on Sunday.

The German race is returning after being dropped last year for financial reasons. Home fans will be in the unusual position of cheering a German driver (Vettel) in an Italian car, competing against a British driver (Hamilton) and his Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas in German cars.

If any one of the three wins, it will feel like a victory for Germany.

“Going to Hockenheim always feels like coming home,” Wolff said. “It’s only about a 90-minute drive from the Daimler headquarters in Stuttgart.”

The Hockenheimring, as the circuit is called, is in in southwest Germany’s Baden-Wuerttemberg region which borders with France.

It features fast straights in the first half of the 4.6-kilometer (2.85-mile) track, meaning fans can hope for a thrilling 67-lap speed duel between Mercedes and Ferrari.

But Red Bull is waiting to pounce.

While Red Bull is not as quick as its main rivals, the gap has been closed this season, and Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen have three victories between them.

Ricciardo has won two, while Verstappen is driving impressively after a rocky start.

The 20-year-old Dutchman – the youngest to win an F1 race and to qualify on the front row aged just 18 – has four podium finishes in the past six races and is showing the kind of form which earned him a bumper new contract last year.