Michael Johnson, left, and teammate Stephen Simpson. Photos courtesy IMSA

Paraplegic racer Michael Johnson earns 1st career win: ‘Been thinking about this … since I broke my back’

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 21, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
It’s a tossup whether there was more champagne or tears of joy flowing in victory lane Saturday at Lime Rock Park.

In one of the most emotional victories in IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge history, Michael Johnson, Stephen Simpson and the No. 54 JDC-Miller Motorsports Audi team captured their first-ever CTC win in the TCR class.

What made the win all the more special and sweeter is that Johnson, 25, has been a paraplegic since being paralyzed from the waist down 13 years ago in a motorcycle incident.

In one of the most inspirational stories in all forms of motorsports, Johnson never let his post-crash state stop him from continuing his lifelong dream of being not just a race car driver, but a winning race car driver.

Stephen Simpson, left, and teammate Michael Johnson following their win at Lime Rock Park Saturday in the IMSA Continental Tire Challenge.

Now, Johnson can proudly say that.

“I have been thinking about this win, coming in professional car racing since I broke my back,” said Johnson, a Lansing, Michigan resident. “This is all the hard work over the years coming together and everyone gets to see that.

“It makes me so proud that I can prove to everyone that I’m the same as everyone else and that I deserve to be here, and I love to be here.

“I’m so proud, all the talking and now showing people that I can finally get them real results. It clearly shows that it can be done and I am so proud that I can show other people, and talk to them, that dreams can come true with lots of hard work.”

And determination. Earlier this year, Johnson crashed during the Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, suffering a broken leg and significant damage to the team’s race car.

Johnson missed two races recovering from the fracture, but came back stronger physically, mentally and emotionally. The win makes it three podium finishes for the team this month at both Watkins Glen International and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

“It’s pretty crazy how it all worked out,” said Johnson. “It’s all the hard work we have been putting in this program is finally paying off and it just shows with the numbers and the results we have been getting.

“Hopefully we can keep the results coming with getting that win every time.”

Simpson, who has been teammates with Johnson the last three years, was beaming and effusive in complimenting Johnson.

“Michael did a fantastic job today, but not just today, the last couple of months,” Simpson said. “He really kicked things off and got us in a good position at the start and then the JDC-Miller Motorsports guys gave us a great car.

“It really was a team effort and I’m pleased to get the team and Michael’s first win in the IMSA Continental Tire Motorsports Challenge. It was an exciting end there and it was another good finish.”

Not only was it an emotional win for Johnson, it also came as a result of one of the most dramatic finishes ever seen in IMSA competition, with a last-lap pass and ultimately a photo finish.

With Simpson behind the wheel for the final stint of the race and Johnson looking on from pit road, after jousting with race leader Kenton Koch (No. 12 eEuroparts.com Racing Audi RS3 LMS), Simpson roared off the last corner and beat Koch to the finish line by a mere 0.066 seconds.

It was third closest finish in CTC history.

“We were both sliding around a lot and Lime Rock Park is a fantastic racetrack,” Simpson said. “I loved racing around here and I always do but there’s also not too many overtaking places apart from Turn 1, so I knew I had to try something a little bit different.

“I did back off the last couple corners to make sure I got a good run coming down the hill and out of the final turn. It just feels good when a plan comes together.”

Kenton Koch and co-driver Tom O’Gorman, in the No. 12 eEuroparts.com Racing Audi RS3 LMS, finished second, while Kuno Wittmer and Rodrigo Sales in the No. 74 Compass Racing Audi took third.

F1: Woes continue for Lewis Hamilton as qualifying run ends early

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 21, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
HOCKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Crouching down by the side of his Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton lowered his head and stayed perfectly still for several moments.

The British driver looked lost in thought, deep in contemplation, seemingly unable to believe what happened on Saturday. A hydraulic failure had just ended his qualifying run prematurely, dropping Formula One’s all-time record-holder for pole positions to 14th on the grid for Sunday’s race.

Hamilton’s hopes of winning a record-equaling fourth German Grand Prix – and matching Michael Schumacher- have been dented. And his woes are piling up as he duels with Sebastian Vettel – in a seemingly quicker Ferrari – for a fifth Formula One title.

July has been a bad month for Hamilton. He retired from the Austrian GP and got knocked off the track at the British GP. He recovered from last to finish second in Silverstone and faces another uphill struggle at Hockenheim.

Worse still, Vettel is going from pole.

“We didn’t know Ferrari would be so fast on the straights,” Hamilton said, ruefully.

After sliding off the track early in qualifying, Hamilton came back on. But because his power steering was failing he ploughed through rough grass and bounced over a kerb, sending the hefty-looking Mercedes momentarily airborne and down with a bit of a bump.

“It definitely wasn’t Lewis’ driving. A hydraulic leak caused a power steering failure,” Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff said, seemingly keen to clear his star driver of blame. “We are unpicking how the problem happened. It was not caused by the driver.”

Hamilton even desperately tried to push his car back to the pits so he could continue qualifying.

“My first thought was to get the car back to the garage at all costs,” Hamilton said.

But even with the help of track officials he realized it was a futile effort. So he stopped and knelt by the side of his car, grabbing hold of it with one hand and lowering his head as if almost in prayer.

“I had just pushed a heavy car almost 100 meters. I was gathering my breath,” he later explained. “Sometimes it takes a second to realize what happened (and) then you have to accept it.”

Mercedes used to be the ultimate in reliability, dominating F1 with four straight drivers’ and constructors’ championships. But the Silver Arrows team trails Ferrari by 20 points and Hamilton is eight behind Vettel.

Those gaps could increase after Sunday, the 11th race of 21 this season.

“We’ve got a severe warning today,” Wolff said.

However, warning signs have been glaring like a beacon this season. Mercedes has made strategy and communication errors , and Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas retired from the Austrian GP three weeks ago because of mechanical failure s.

“(Ferrari) haven’t had the problems we’ve had. Maybe they will, maybe they won’t,” Hamilton said. “These are times when we just have to work harder. There’s no excuse for these scenarios, and we don’t try to make them.”

Wolff acknowledges the team is searching for answers, an uncomfortable position after years of dominance.

“(There are) clearly lots of shortcomings on our side. We shouldn’t have a double DNF in Austria, where we were running solid 1-2,” Wolff said. “Lewis would have won the race; we would have scored 43 points, and would have been in the lead in both championships.”

Mercedes has much to work on, from the top down.

“We need to improve, all of us. We need to improve the reliability and robustness of the car,” Wolff continued. “We need to minimize strategic mistakes. We need to increase the output of the chassis and the engine in order to stay in the title fight.”