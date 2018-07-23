Photo: Getty Images

Formula 1 says no Miami race before 2020

Associated PressJul 23, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MIAMI (AP) Plans for a new Formula 1 race in Miami are on hold at least until 2020.

The racing series had hoped to stage a Miami Grand Prix in 2019 but announced Monday that negotiations have taken too long to get it on next year’s racing calendar.

While calling negotiations “complicated,” F1 managing director for commercial operations Sean Bratches said the series is committed to keep trying to stage a Miami race in 2020.

Formula 1’s American ownership group, Liberty Media, wants to grow the series in the U.S. F1 has three races in North America in Austin, Texas, Montreal and Mexico City.

The Miami race has been proposed as a street course, which led to concerns from some locals that it would disrupt neighborhoods.

“We have always said that we wouldn’t compromise on delivering the best possible race,” Bratches said. “If that meant waiting until 2020, then that was far more preferable than signing off on a sub-optimal race track, just to do a deal.”

The Florida race is supported by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

Formula One races in cities across the globe but left the U.S. from 2008-2012. It returned with the U.S. Grand Prix in Texas at the Circuit of the Americas, a $300 million facility built specifically for F1. A Miami street race would be the first F1 street race in the U.S. since 1991 in Phoenix.

The series has been interested in a second U.S. race for years with talk of races in New Jersey, Los Angeles or Miami. But more races in the U.S. could pull fans away from the Texas race, which already competes for fans with the Mexico City race, which joined the calendar in 2015 and is run a week after the U.S. Grand Prix.

Resilient F1 champion Lewis Hamilton revels in adversity

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 23, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

HOCKENHEIM, Germany — There is something about adversity that brings out the best in Lewis Hamilton.

Even though he has won four Formula 1 titles, and 66 races, Hamilton draws huge motivation from being against the odds.

In the past two races, he has finished first and second after being way down on the grid. He won Sunday’s rain-hit German Grand Prix after starting from 14th . In the previous race, he was bumped off the track on the first lap but rose from last to second at the British Grand Prix with another superbly skilled and resilient drive.

“When you’re up against adversity … it’s always a chance to show what you can do and driving from the back is so much more fun,” Hamilton said. “You never know how far you can go. Sometimes you are able to go the distance.”

Hamilton’s love of fighting from the back is somewhat ironic, considering he is F1’s record holder with 76 pole positions – eight more than Michael Schumacher.

But carving through the field gives him a form of pure energy, rekindling the joy from his cash-strapped youth competing in go-karts.

“It’s very reminiscent of how I started out. The kart that I had was really, really old, owned by five different families,” Hamilton recalled. “My dad spent a little bit of money to shave it down and re-spray it … and made it as brand new as it could be. But it was still, he would call it, a four-poster bed.

“But I’d always start at the back and I’d have to wriggle through the more experienced (drivers) and faster cars,” added the 33-year-old Hamilton, fondly remembering his formative racing years. “That’s where I learned to do it, that’s what I was best at doing.”

Few backed Hamilton to succeed in Germany, especially after a hydraulic failure hampered his qualifying session.

Furthermore, archrival Sebastian Vettel was on pole position in a supremely quick Ferrari and gunning to extend his championship lead.

But Hamilton won, with a little help from Vettel’s sudden crash on a sodden circuit, and described his performance as possibly his best.

“I feel like I drove the best I can remember driving,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of races, and there have been a lot of other great ones. But this one I didn’t make any mistakes, I was really proud of it.”

If he needed any further motivation, then the German fans at the Hockenheimring inadvertently gave him some.

“There was a lot of negativity before the race … and when I came here, there was a lot of booing,” Hamilton said. “The weird thing is that I was really happy about it.”

Hamilton certainly silenced his Hockenheimring hecklers in style.

He also regained control of the title race, moving 17 points ahead of Vettel heading to Hungary’s Hungaroring on Sunday.