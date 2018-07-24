Conor Daly back with Harding for Mid-Ohio

For the second consecutive race, Conor Daly will join Harding Racing as the driver of their No. 88 Chevrolet for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (July 29 3:00 p.m. ET, CNBC), the team confirmed in an announcement earlier on Tuesday.
Daly, who joined Harding at the Honda Indy Toronto in place of regular driver Gabby Chaves, tested with Harding at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last week – Chaves was also in attendance – and the team elected to go with Daly for another race weekend as they continue to evaluate options ahead of a possible expansion to a two-car effort in the 2019 Verizon IndyCar Series season.
Team president Brian Barnhart highlighted the progress Daly and the team made at Toronto as well as what he described as a successful Mid-Ohio test in discussing the decision to stick with Daly for a second race in a row.
“After the progress made during the Toronto race weekend, we had another successful outing in Mid-Ohio with Conor Daly. Based on that and in the interest of continuity and moving forward, we are going to run Conor again this weekend for the Honda Indy 200,” Barnhart explained.
“We still appreciate Gabby’s cooperation and interaction because he is still very much involved with downloads, team debriefs and dialogue. In our search for more information and improvement, this will be our direction for Mid-Ohio, with an eye towards the future.”
Daly finished 13th in his debut with the team at Toronto, and has finishes of sixth and tenth in two previous starts at Mid-Ohio.
Pietro Fittipaldi, the grandson of two-time Formula 1 world champion and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi, is set to rejoin the Verizon IndyCar Series after suffering fractures to both legs back in May.
The 22-year-old Fittipaldi suffered the injuries while competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship’s 6 Hours of Spa – the DragonSpeed BR1 entry he was piloting left the circuit going through the Eau Rouge/Raidillon series of corners, and impacted a barrier head on.
Fittipaldi climbed back behind of the wheel of the No. 19 Paysafe Honda for Dale Coyne Racing last week in a test at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and he was deemed fit and able to return to IndyCar competition at this weekend’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (July 29, 3:00 p.m. ET, CNBC).
“I feel like I’m back,” Fittipaldi told IndyCar.com following the test. “Obviously (it was) the first day back in the car after two and a half months and it takes a little bit more than usual to get back up to speed. I was expecting it to take a little bit longer, but I got up to speed quickly. We were able to work on setup and move forward for the race weekend. We have a decent base now, and I’m ready for the race.”
Fittipaldi has been working with renowned INDYCAR safety consultant, and veteran of what is now called the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team, Dr. Terry Trammell during his recovery, and Fittipaldi highlighted that the process has gone surprisingly quickly.
“I’d never been injured this badly, so I didn’t know what the time frame would be. But everybody has been happy with how my recovery went because it’s gone really fast. Obviously, I’m really happy about that, too,” he said in the aforementioned IndyCar.com story.
Fittipaldi’s lone IndyCar start came back in April at ISM Raceway, where he finished 23rd after an early crash.
