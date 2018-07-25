All photos courtesy IndyCar

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: Jack Harvey ready to make most of first start since Indy 500

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 25, 2018, 4:43 PM EDT
When you are scheduled to compete in just six IndyCar races this season, patience is a virtue.

And that certainly describes Jack Harvey. It’s been nearly two months since he last competed in an IndyCar race, finishing 16th in the Indianapolis 500.

For some people, missing two months and the six races since Indy an eternity. But Harvey is more than ready to get back into the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda, and he’ll do just that in this weekend’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“We’re excited to be back in the car,” Harvey told MotorSportsTalk. “We’re doing six races this year, which means we’re missing a few more than we are actually racing at.

“But honestly, every time we get the opportunity to go back in, we’re absolutely buzzing and are so excited.”

Harvey will once again be in the No. 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda, which is a joint partnership between Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and Meyer Shank Racing (co-owners Michael Shank of Michael Shank Racing and SiriusXM Satellite Radio CEO Jim Meyer).

“I’m really surrounded by two really fantastic teams,” Harvey said. “Everybody at Meyer Shank Racing and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, they’re behind me 100 percent.

“The goal for this year is just to improve every weekend. If we could win, absolutely, we’ll give it our best go. But we’re also realistic with our expectations, as well.”

This weekend’s race will be the fourth of the 2018 season for the 25-year-old Bassingham, England native.

Thus far, he’s competed in the season opener at St. Petersburg (finished 23rd, exited after just 38 of 110 laps), Long Beach (12th) and the Indy 500 (16th).

“Honestly, even St. Petersburg, we were running well, running fifth place, and then we had a random tire blow out, the right rear just popped,” Harvey said.

“The team didn’t see anything before it happened in the telemetry and I didn’t feel anything before it happened. So, that was a little bit of an anomaly.”

Even though St. Petersburg didn’t turn out the way he hoped, there’s still a lot to be said that Harvey subsequently completed all 85 laps at Long Beach and all 200 at Indy.

“Every weekend, we want to see the checkered flag at the end of the race, that’s at the top of our priority list,” Harvey said. “Hopefully at Mid-Ohio, if we can qualify in the top 12 and race in the top 10, that would be a fantastic weekend because the depth and quality in this championship is so high.

“If we could do that, it would be absolutely awesome.”

Mid-Ohio is one of the biggest races for the team this year. First, it’s the home track for Meyer Shank Racing. Second, it’s where Harvey earned his first two of six career Indy Lights victories in a back-to-back race weekend there in 2014.

“Mid-Ohio is an extra special place for us, for sure,” Harvey said. “We really feel this could be a strong race for us. It’s got good memories for all of us.”

While competing in just under one-third of the full 17-race IndyCar season can be challenging, Harvey keeps himself busy.

“It’s been difficult, a tough thing to mentally get your head around,” Harvey said. “You come to the track and honestly, I just want to drive.

“If I’m watching a test day, first practice, the race, qualifying, it doesn’t matter. If someone is going around in a car, I want to be in the car. That’s been tough, honestly.”

Even if he’s not in a race car, Harvey still attends many IndyCar race weekends.

“In terms of trying to keep sharp and busy, I coach a driver in the USF 2000 category, Kaylen Frederick (currently 2nd in the standings),” Harvey said. “That’s kept me at the track and kept me in all the debriefs with the team and things like that, (race in) simulators when the opportunity comes up, and I’m in the process of buying a go-kart, as well.

“I’m just trying to stay sharp as much as we can.”

After this weekend, Harvey has two more IndyCar races left on this year’s schedule: the second-to-last race at Portland and the season finale at Sonoma, California.

Going forward, MSR plans on competing in at least another six races in 2019, with hopes of going the full season in 2020.

“I’d love to see us get into double digits for races next year,” Harvey said. “If the opportunity presented itself, of course we’d love to do the full season. We just have to play that by ear and see how it goes.

“But on the whole, I’m very happy with the direction the team is going. If we can end up with a full season by 2020, perhaps that’s a slightly more realistic target. We all know we have something for next year, it’s just a case of trying to go and expand it.”

NHRA announces 2019 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule; no venue changes

NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 25, 2018, 2:48 PM EDT
There are still 10 races remaining on the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series, but that isn’t stopping the world’s premier drag racing organization from already thinking ahead to next year.

The NHRA on Wednesday announced the 2019 schedule. Other than a few minor date changes, the 24-race 2019 schedule will include all of the same venues from this year’s 24-race slate.

In addition to the annual U.S. Nationals in suburban Indianapolis on Labor Day weekend – the biggest race of the season – 2019 will also feature the 50th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Nationals at Gainesville (Florida) Raceway on March 14-17.

NHRA officials have been planning the Gainesville festivities for over a year. Among its highlights is the NHRA Legends Tour, which began this season and will culminate at Gainesville next March.

“Never before have so many NHRA Legends been gathered in one place,” an NHRA statement said. “This is a ‘can’t miss’ event for any devoted NHRA fan.”

As for the minor date changes, they are:

* The NHRA SpringNationals in suburban Houston will move up one weekend and take place April 12-14.

* The Virginia NHRA Nationals in suburban Richmond, Virginia, will also move up one week on the schedule from this year’s placement, to be held May 17-19.

* The Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas, will be held one week later, from June 7-9.

* Lastly, the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals near St. Louis will move back one week to Sept. 27-29.

Also, the NHRA statement said, “As in years past, the 2019 season will begin at the historic Auto Club Raceway in Pomona in Southern California at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Feb. 7-10, and conclude at the same renowned dragstrip with the Auto Club NHRA Finals, Nov. 7-10.”

Here’s the full 2019 schedule and dates:

2019 NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

NHRA Mello Yello Series Regular Season

Feb. 7-10–Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Pomona, Calif.

Feb. 22-24–NHRA Arizona Nationals, Phoenix

March 14-17–Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

April 5-7–DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas

April 12-14–NHRA SpringNationals, Houston

April 26-28–NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte, N.C.

May 3-5–NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta

May 17-19–Virginia NHRA Nationals, Richmond, Va.

May 30-June 2–Route 66 NHRA Nationals, Chicago

June 7-9–Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, Topeka, Kan.

June 14-16–Fitzgerald NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

June 20-23–Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio

July 5-7–NHRA New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.

July 19-21–Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver

July 26-28–NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif.

Aug. 2-4–NHRA Northwest Nationals, Seattle

Aug. 15-18–Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 28-Sept. 2–Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoffs

Sept. 12-15–Dodge NHRA Nationals, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 27-29–AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis

Oct. 3-6–AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, Dallas

Oct. 11-13–NHRA Carolina Nationals, Charlotte

Oct. 24-27–NHRA Nevada Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 7-10–Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif.

