Team Penske drivers ultra-competitive, even racing radio control cars — with masks on

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No matter what race series they take part in, whenever Team Penske’s drivers get together, fierce competition is likely soon to follow.

Plain and simple, these guys don’t like to lose, even if the prize simply is bragging rights.

“Oh my gosh, it doesn’t matter, you get those drivers together, they’ll want to beat each other in everything,” defending Verizon IndyCar Series champ Josef Newgarden told MotorSportsTalk.

In the most recent edition of The Penske Games, Team Penske’s NASCAR, IndyCar and IMSA drivers take things to a whole new level by “driving” radio control cars.

But there’s a big caveat to the racing action.

Drivers were paired off in two-man teams, and here’s where the big catch comes into play: the driver holding the radio controller wears a mask so he can’t see where his “car” is going, while his teammate is a “spotter,” essentially telling the driver where to go and how to handle the controller.

The action gets pretty dicey, if not full-on comedic.

“Oh yeah, it was a lot of fun,” Newgarden said.

But then Newgarden put things in more of a perspective because like any other driver, he just doesn’t like to lose: “This one probably wasn’t as fun as some of the other things we’ve done because we didn’t win!

“There was a lot of competition there with the guys, as you can imagine. Some did well, others didn’t. I didn’t do very well in that one, but it was challenging.”

Check out the following video to see all that happened, as well as the surprising winners:

Follow @JerryBonkowski