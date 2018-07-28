F1: Hamilton takes pole in wet Hungary qualifying

Mother Nature intervened in a very dramatic way during Saturday’s qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, as heavy rainfall hit the Hungaroring during qualifying and worsened as the session went on, forcing all drivers to use the full wet Pirelli rain tires by the time Q3 began.
In the end, Lewis Hamilton mastered the incredibly tricky conditions to take the 77th pole of his Formula 1 career, with teammate Valtteri Bottas flanking him in what was also a front row lockout for Mercedes.
Kimi Raikkonen ended the session in third, out-qualifying teammate Sebastian Vettel, who ended up fourth after going quickest in FP3 on Saturday morning.
Carlos Sainz Jr. enjoyed a strong outing for Renault by qualifying fifth, and Toro Rosso drivers Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley also excelled in the rainy conditions to qualify sixth and eighth respectively.
Max Verstappen, meanwhile, struggled somewhat and could do no better than seventh. The Haas F1 duo of Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean rounded out the top 10, while Daniel Ricciardo, who was fastest during FP1 on Friday morning, failed to advance to Q3 – he’ll start 12th after the heavy rains hamstrung his Q2 laps.
Full qualifying results are below.
Graham Rahal topped a chaotic third practice for Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (3:00 p.m. ET, CNBC).
Rahal’s quick lap of 1:05.206 was just over four hundredths of a second quicker than Josef Newgarden, with his Team Penske teammate Will Power ending the session in third. Alexander Rossi and Scott Dixon rounded out the top five.
However, the session was red flagged three times for separate incidents on the track. The first came within the first 15 minutes of running, when Pietro Fittipaldi spun in Turn 3 and ended up in the gravel trap.
Fittipaldi did not suffer any wall contact and was able to continue, but the next incident did see wall contact, as Matheus Leist spun exiting Turn 9 and bounced off the outside wall with just over 20 minutes remaining.
And the final incident of the session came in the final minutes and also saw contact, as Simon Pagenaud spun exiting Turn 11, slid through the Carousel, and gently nosed into the tire barrier.
Simultaneously, Spencer Pigot also spun in Turn 1 after clipping the inside curbing. However, he did not suffer any damage and continued on.
INDYCAR officials ultimately got everything cleaned up to allow all drivers and teams to get one more flying lap if they chose to do so, but no one was able to turn in a lap quick enough to knock Rahal off the top spot.
Results from Practice 3 are below. Qualifying rolls off at 1:30 p.m. ET.
