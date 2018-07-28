F1: Hamilton takes pole in wet Hungary qualifying

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mother Nature intervened in a very dramatic way during Saturday’s qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, as heavy rainfall hit the Hungaroring during qualifying and worsened as the session went on, forcing all drivers to use the full wet Pirelli rain tires by the time Q3 began.

In the end, Lewis Hamilton mastered the incredibly tricky conditions to take the 77th pole of his Formula 1 career, with teammate Valtteri Bottas flanking him in what was also a front row lockout for Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton seals his fifth pole of 2018 and his sixth overall at the Hungaroring #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/TkZ522i6z8 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2018

Fifth pole of the season for Lewis Hamilton And a fifth @pirellisport Pole Position Award of the season too 👏#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/9TxjrgSBoJ — Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2018

Kimi Raikkonen ended the session in third, out-qualifying teammate Sebastian Vettel, who ended up fourth after going quickest in FP3 on Saturday morning.

Carlos Sainz Jr. enjoyed a strong outing for Renault by qualifying fifth, and Toro Rosso drivers Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley also excelled in the rainy conditions to qualify sixth and eighth respectively.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, struggled somewhat and could do no better than seventh. The Haas F1 duo of Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean rounded out the top 10, while Daniel Ricciardo, who was fastest during FP1 on Friday morning, failed to advance to Q3 – he’ll start 12th after the heavy rains hamstrung his Q2 laps.

Full qualifying results are below.

Q3 CLASSIFICATION A Qualifying session for the ages in Budapest, with Hamilton splashing his way to pole, earning a 60th front row lockout for @MercedesAMGF1 💪#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/2Xi6Eb9sG3 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2018

Follow@KyleMLavigne