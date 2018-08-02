Former F1 champion Niki Lauda undergoes lung transplant

Niki Lauda, three-time Formula 1 world champion and current non-executive chairman of the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team, has undergone a lung transplant.
The Vienna General Hospital says the operation was performed Thursday because of a “serious lung illness.” It didn’t give more specific details in a brief statement and said the 69-year-old Austrian’s family would make no public comment.
Lauda won the Formula 1 driver’s championship in 1975 and 1977 with Ferrari, and in 1984 with McLaren.
He suffered serious burns in a fiery crash at the German Grand Prix in 1976, but returned to racing only six weeks later at the Italian Grand Prix. Lauda has twice undergone kidney transplants, in 1997 and 2005.
Lauda was appointed as Mercedes’ non-executive chairman in 2012, a role he has held ever since, and was involved in the signing of Lewis Hamilton to the F1 team.
Katherine Legge, a stalwart in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and current driver with Meyer Shank Racing, is set to debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series later in August.
Legge will compete in a pair of road course events, at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and at Road America, in the No. 15 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro with backing from Airtec, a Maryland-based aviation and technology integration company.
“To say that I’m looking forward to making my NASCAR debut in the Xfinity Series would be a massive understatement, and I can’t thank Steve and Eileen Bildman at Airtec enough for helping to provide me with this opportunity,” Legge said of the opportunity.
She added, “Racing a stock car will be a massive adjustment for me from the types of cars I usually race, even on road courses, but I’m eager to take on the challenge. Thanks to Johnny Davis, Gary Keller, and everyone at JD Motorsports for all their hard work to make this happen.”
Legge was a standout in American open wheel racing early in her career, winning races in the Atlantic championship before competing in the Champ Car World Series for two years (2006 and 2007). She also made 11 starts in the Verizon IndyCar Series between 2012 (10 races with Dragon Racing) and 2013 (one with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports), including two appearances in the Indianapolis 500.
Legge currently ranks second in the GT Daytona standings of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Follow@KyleMLavigne