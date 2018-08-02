IMSA racer Katherine Legge to make Xfinity Series debut

Katherine Legge, a stalwart in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and current driver with Meyer Shank Racing, is set to debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series later in August.

Legge will compete in a pair of road course events, at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and at Road America, in the No. 15 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro with backing from Airtec, a Maryland-based aviation and technology integration company.

“To say that I’m looking forward to making my NASCAR debut in the Xfinity Series would be a massive understatement, and I can’t thank Steve and Eileen Bildman at Airtec enough for helping to provide me with this opportunity,” Legge said of the opportunity.

She added, “Racing a stock car will be a massive adjustment for me from the types of cars I usually race, even on road courses, but I’m eager to take on the challenge. Thanks to Johnny Davis, Gary Keller, and everyone at JD Motorsports for all their hard work to make this happen.”

Legge was a standout in American open wheel racing early in her career, winning races in the Atlantic championship before competing in the Champ Car World Series for two years (2006 and 2007). She also made 11 starts in the Verizon IndyCar Series between 2012 (10 races with Dragon Racing) and 2013 (one with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports), including two appearances in the Indianapolis 500.

Legge currently ranks second in the GT Daytona standings of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

