Daniel Ricciardo to leave Red Bull for Renault at end of F1 season

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Daniel Ricciardo is leaving Red Bull for Renault at the end of this Formula One season.
The Australian driver, who has won seven races since joining Red Bull in 2014, has agreed to a two-year deal with Renault.
Ricciardo says “it was time for me to take on a fresh and new challenge.”
Replacing Carlos Sainz, Ricciardo will partner Nico Hulkenberg at the French manufacturer.
Ricciardo says “there is a lot ahead in order to allow Renault to reach their target of competing at the highest level but I have been impressed by their progression in only two years.”
The 29-year-old Ricciardo is already familiar with Renault, whose engines have powered Red Bull’s cars.
Ricciardo is fifth in the 20-driver standings after 12 of the season’s 21 races.
Sorry, fans of the Daytona 500, Monaco Grand Prix or 24 Hours of Le Mans, but the Indianapolis 500 is the greatest auto race in the world.
So say USA Today readers, who in a poll by 10Best Readers Choice (10Best.com) fully agree that the Greatest Spectacle In Racing truly lives up to its iconic name and legacy.
“We’re happy to agree with the readers of USA Today and 10Best.com – there’s nothing on Earth quite like the prestige, tradition, power and excitement of the Indianapolis 500,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said in a media release. “The race continues to enjoy positive momentum and growth since the landmark 100th Running in 2016.
“Thanks to everyone who voted for the ‘500,’ and we will continue to work every day to ensure fans enjoy a fun, memorable experience every May at IMS.”
The Indy 500 is the world’s largest single-day spectator sporting event, drawing over 300,000 attendees to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as well as millions more worldwide via TV and radio.
The Memorial Day weekend tradition was nominated as a finalist for the poll along with Daytona, Le Mans and Monaco by a panel of racing and travel media. The poll ran from June through July 23.
