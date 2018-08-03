Photo: Getty Images

F1: Recapping the past week’s news

By Kyle LavigneAug 3, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Force India Enters Administration

Although they competed at last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the Force India Formula 1 team was entered into administration on the Friday of the Grand Prix weekend (July 27).

The team has been in financial trouble for quite some time as team owner Vijay Mallya battles an extradition to India on fraud charges – he was initially arrested last April – and things boiled to a head leading up to the Hungarian Grand Prix.

However, in a bizarre twist, current Force India driver Sergio Perez, whose sponsors help fund the team, initiated the administration process. But, he later revealed that it came at the request of the team to ensure they can continue to compete while the process of finding new ownership takes place.

“The team asked me to do it. Otherwise, it would have been very bad,” Perez said in a story posted on BBC Sport’s website. “It was very tricky and difficult. Every day really counted and I was told to help the team, to secure those jobs and that is the main reason behind it. It was a very difficult decision for me because I am in the middle of it, but the picture will look bigger in the near future.”

Indeed if that hadn’t occurred, the team may have likely shuttered.

“The bottom line is that we did it, or the team goes bust,” Perez asserted. “Emotionally and mentally it has been really tough. I haven’t been able to focus on being a racing driver.”

Another new wrinkle is the potential that Mercedes could essentially turn Force India into their own junior team of sorts if they acquire a majority ownership stake. As such, McLaren, Renault, and Williams are seeking assurance that such a scenario will not play out, as detailed in another BBC Sport piece.

Regardless, while Force India may continue to compete for the remainder of the season, the overall outlook of the team remains up in the air as they seek new ownership.

Mercedes’ George Russell Ends post-Hungary Testing on Top

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JULY 05: George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes GP walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 5, 2018 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Several Formula 1 teams stayed at the Hungaroring following the Grand Prix for testing this week. And while Ferrari’s reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi was fastest on the first day, Mercedes’ reserve driver George Russell topped the charts on the second day.

The 20-year-old Briton, who currently leads the FIA Formula 2 championship, turned in a quick lap of 1:15.575, bettering Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen by just under one tenth of a second.

Red Bull Racing’s Jake Dennis was third, with Giovinazzi fourth – completed the second day with Sauber. Force India test driver Nikita Mazepin was fifth.

Results from both days can be found on Formula 1’s website – Day 1 can be found here, with Day 2 here.

Follow@KyleMLavigne

IMSA racer Katherine Legge to make Xfinity Series debut

Photo: Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneAug 2, 2018, 7:42 PM EDT
1 Comment

Katherine Legge, a stalwart in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and current driver with Meyer Shank Racing, is set to debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series later in August.

Legge will compete in a pair of road course events, at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and at Road America, in the No. 15 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro with backing from Airtec, a Maryland-based aviation and technology integration company.

“To say that I’m looking forward to making my NASCAR debut in the Xfinity Series would be a massive understatement, and I can’t thank Steve and Eileen Bildman at Airtec enough for helping to provide me with this opportunity,” Legge said of the opportunity.

She added, “Racing a stock car will be a massive adjustment for me from the types of cars I usually race, even on road courses, but I’m eager to take on the challenge. Thanks to Johnny Davis, Gary Keller, and everyone at JD Motorsports for all their hard work to make this happen.”

Legge was a standout in American open wheel racing early in her career, winning races in the Atlantic championship before competing in the Champ Car World Series for two years (2006 and 2007). She also made 11 starts in the Verizon IndyCar Series between 2012 (10 races with Dragon Racing) and 2013 (one with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports), including two appearances in the Indianapolis 500.

Legge currently ranks second in the GT Daytona standings of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Follow@KyleMLavigne