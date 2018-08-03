Reader poll names Indianapolis 500 greatest auto race in the world

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sorry, fans of the Daytona 500, Monaco Grand Prix or 24 Hours of Le Mans, but the Indianapolis 500 is the greatest auto race in the world.

So say USA Today readers, who in a poll by 10Best Readers Choice (10Best.com) fully agree that the Greatest Spectacle In Racing truly lives up to its iconic name and legacy.

“We’re happy to agree with the readers of USA Today and 10Best.com – there’s nothing on Earth quite like the prestige, tradition, power and excitement of the Indianapolis 500,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said in a media release. “The race continues to enjoy positive momentum and growth since the landmark 100th Running in 2016.

“Thanks to everyone who voted for the ‘500,’ and we will continue to work every day to ensure fans enjoy a fun, memorable experience every May at IMS.”

The Indy 500 is the world’s largest single-day spectator sporting event, drawing over 300,000 attendees to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as well as millions more worldwide via TV and radio.

The Memorial Day weekend tradition was nominated as a finalist for the poll along with Daytona, Le Mans and Monaco by a panel of racing and travel media. The poll ran from June through July 23.

