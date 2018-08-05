IMSA

IMSA: CORE stretches fuel to win at Road America; Ford, Porsche win GTLM, GTD

By Kyle LavigneAug 5, 2018, 6:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A pair of cautions in the final hour of the Sunday’s Continental Tire Road Race Showcase set up an economy run to the checkered flag, with an array of pit strategies factoring in during the final hour.

With 31 minutes to go, several cars, including Ryan Dalziel (Tequila Patron ESM No. 2 Nissan Onroak DPi), Helio Castroneves (No. 7 Acura Team Penske Acura ARX-05), and Oliver Jarvis (No. 77 Mazda Team Joest Mazda RT24-P) pitted for splashes of fuel, kicking off the strategic battle among the Prototype class.

Several other cars pitted soon after, chief among them being the Action Express duo of Filipe Albuquerque (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R) and Felipe Nasr (No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac).

However, Jordan Taylor (No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac), Jonathan Bomarito (No. 55 Mazda), Colin Braun (No. 54 CORE autosport Oreca 07 Gibson), and Stephen Simpson (No. 99 JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca) all tried to stretch the fuel in the final stint.

Taylor led from Bomarito, with Braun and Simpson running third and fourth, while Nasr was charging forward trying to catch them.

However, Taylor ultimately needed to dive into the pits with five minutes remaining for a splash of fuel, with Bomarito doing the same. As a result, they yielded the lead to Braun, while Nasr closed in on Simpson.

And Braun was able to nurse the fuel to bring home a second consecutive Prototype class win for CORE – they won at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in July – while Simpson managed to hold off Nasr in the battle for second. Jordan Taylor and Dane Cameron (No. 6 ARX-05 for Acura Team Penske) rounded finished fourth and fifth.

GT Le Mans (GTLM) saw a similar battle in the final hour, as BMW Team RLL made a run at their first victory of the year by also trying to play the fuel game – their No. 25 BMW M8 GTE, in the hands of Connor De Phillippi, led in the final hour as they tried to stretch the fuel after short-filling De Phillippi on their final scheduled stop.

The pair of cautions in the final hour seemed to give them the mileage they needed to make the finish, as they led comfortably with less than 10 minutes left. But, De Phillippi ultimately ran out of fuel in the final minutes while approaching Billy Mitchell Corner.

Their misfortune opened the door for Ford Chip Ganassi Racing and Richard Westbrook, who came through in the No. 67 Ford GT to give Ford and Ganassi their fourth win in a row ahead of the Corvette Racing duo of Tommy Milner (No. 4 Corvette C7.R) and Antonio Garcia (No. 3 Corvette).

Richard Westbrook and co-driver Ryan Briscoe gave Ford Chip Ganassi Racing its fourth win in a row. Photo courtesy of IMSA

Porsche GT Team rounded out the top five, with Earl Bamber (No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR) and Patrick Pilet (No. 911) finishing fourth and fifth. De Phillippi was credited with sixth.

GT Daytona saw a breakthrough win for Wright Motorsports, as Patrick Long and Christina Nielsen turned pole into their first win of the season. Long led early, while Nielsen kept the No. 58 Porsche 911 GT3 near the front of the GTD field in her time behind the wheel before yield back to Long, who took the lead for good in the final hour.

Wright Motorports took its maiden IMSA win at Road America. Photo courtesy of IMSA

The championship-leading Paul Miller Racing No. 48 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 came home to finish second, with Bryan Sellers following Long home to the checkered flag – he and Madison Snow also lengthened their championship lead over Katherine Legge, who finished sixth with co-driver Alvaro Parente in the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3.

Scuderia Corsa rounded out the podium in the No. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3, as driver Alessandro Pier Guidi outdueled Markus Palttala (No. 96 BMW M6 GT3 for Turner Motorsport) and Jeroen Bleekemolen (No. 33 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports) to take the final spot on the podium.

Palttala and Bleekemolen finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Full results can be found here. The next event for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is the GT-only Michelin GT Challenge at VIR on August 19.

Follow@KyleMLavigne

 

Jamie Chadwick becomes first woman to win in British F3

Photo courtesy of BRDC British Formula 3
By Kyle LavigneAug 5, 2018, 4:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

British driver Jamie Chadwick became the first woman to win a race in the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship on Sunday, taking the win in the second race of the weekend at the famous Brands Hatch circuit.

The 20-year-old Chadwick actually took the checkered flag in second behind Pavan Ravishankar, but Ravishankar received a penalty for having made a false start when the race began. He never served it during the race, and was handed 10-second time penalty afterward.

The penalty elevated Chadwick, who tailed Ravishankar throughout, to the victory.

“It’s a big weight off my shoulders I think, and something I’ve been chasing for a long time now,” Chadwick said afterward. So to finally get it here at Brands Hatch, which is a good circuit one that I’ve always racing at – to get my first win and get it here is just an amazing feeling.”

Video of her post-race interview is below.

The current version of what is now called BRDC British Formula 3, formerly the BRDC Formula 4 Championship, took over the British F3 moniker in 2016 – the champion that year was Matheus Leist, driver of the No. 4 ABC Supply Chevrolet for A.J. Foyt Racing in the Verizon IndyCar Series.

However, a number of notable drivers have graduated from British F3 championships. Such names include current IndyCar drivers Takuma Sato and Jordan King, and current Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo. Other notable British F3 champions include former F1 star Rubens Barrichello, Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran, two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen, and three-time F1 champions Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna.

A full report on the race can be found on the BRDC British F3 website.

Follow@KyleMLavigne