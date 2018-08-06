Niki Lauda recovering well after lung transplant

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Antron Brown broke a one-year winless streak Sunday, capturing the CatSpot NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceway in Kent, Washington (suburban Seattle).

It’s Brown’s first win since capturing last year’s Northwest Nationals. In fact, he’s now won the last three Northwest Nationals.

In addition, Brown becomes the fourth driver in NHRA history to record 50 career Top Fuel wins.

Other winners in the 16th race of the 24-race Mello Yello NHRA Drag Racing Series were Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Tanner Gray (Pro Stock).

Two more races (August 16-19 at Brainerd, Minnesota) and Aug. 29-Sept. 3 (Indianapolis) remain for drivers to qualify for the upcoming six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

In Top Fuel: Brown roared to victory (3.835 seconds at 322.84 mph) over Don Schumacher Racing teammate Leah Pritchett (3.849 seconds at 320.13 mph).

“It is no secret that we struggled at the beginning of the year,” Brown said in a post-race media release. “Our main focus was one run at a time and to get better each time.

“But today all of the win lights turned on for our team and I couldn’t be so proud of all my guys for how persistent that they have been. It had been so long that I hadn’t even thought about winning 50 (races) but now that we got that win it is just a true blessing.”

Brown defeated Shawn Reed, DSR teammate Tony Schumacher and Top Fuel points leader Steve Torrence (in his 120th career final round) before besting Pritchett in the final round.

Pritchett, meanwhile, defeated Troy Buff, Clay Millican and Mike Salinas before falling to Brown in the final round.

In Funny Car: Capps (4.033 seconds at 314.90 mph) defeated points leader Courtney Force (4.115 seconds at 255.63 mph).

By beating Force, Capps prevented a sweep of the annual three-race “Western Swing” by John Force Racing in Funny Car. Team patriarch John Force won at Denver two weeks ago, teammate and president of John Force Racing Robert Hight won last week at Sonoma, California, but Courtney Force would not be able to make it a JFR sweep.

The win was Capps’ second of the season and fourth career triumph at Pacific Raceways. It also was the 60th triumph of his drag racing career.

“There’s a lot of good solid competition out there,” Capps said. “The main thing going through my head was to not let John Force sweep the swing in Funny Car so we put a stop to that.

“This was Rahn Tobler (crew chief) and I’s 24th event victory together since 2012, which is just crazy and I think we’re going to have a lot of success the rest of the season.”

Capps defeated Jonnie Lindberg, DSR teammate Matt Hagan and Tim Wilkerson before beating Courtney Force. Conversely, John Force’s youngest daughter defeated Jim Campbell, Shawn Langdon and Tommy Johnson Jr. on the way to her category-best sixth final round of the season.

In Pro Stock: Gray (6.632 seconds at 210.05 mph) defeat Deric Kramer, who fouled, being automatically disqualified due to tripping the red light on the starting line.

Gray becomes the first driver in Pro Stock this season to earn four wins.

“It is definitely my team that has gotten me to where I am today,” Gray stated. “It was tough day up on the start line and reaction times were a little bit slower here.

“My team worked with me through the mistakes that I’ve made but all in all it was a great day and I couldn’t be happier.”

Along the way to capturing the national event win, Gray defeated Fernando Cuadra, Jason Line, Vincent Nobile and Kramer.

Also of note, Erica Enders, Nobile and No. 1 qualifier Jeg. Coughlin Jr. each joined Greg Anderson by locking in their spot in the 2018 Countdown.

*******************

FINAL FINISHING ORDER:

TOP FUEL: 1. Antron Brown; 2. Leah Pritchett; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Mike Salinas; 5. Richie Crampton; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Doug Kalitta; 8. Tony Schumacher; 9. Troy Buff; 10. Scott Palmer; 11. Shawn Reed; 12. Bill Litton; 13. Brittany Force; 14. Jim Maroney; 15. Terry McMillen; 16. Ron Smith.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Ron Capps; 2. Courtney Force; 3. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 4. Tim Wilkerson; 5. Matt Hagan; 6. Shawn Langdon; 7. J.R. Todd; 8. Robert Hight; 9. Jack Beckman; 10. Jonnie Lindberg; 11. Bob Tasca III; 12. Cruz Pedregon; 13. Gary Densham; 14. John Force; 15. Richard Townsend; 16. Jim Campbell.

PRO STOCK: 1. Tanner Gray; 2. Deric Kramer; 3. Vincent Nobile; 4. Bo Butner; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Jason Line; 7. Jeg Coughlin; 8. Greg Anderson; 9. Matt Hartford; 10. Drew Skillman; 11. Fernando Cuadra; 12. Chris McGaha; 13. Alex Laughlin; 14. Steve Graham; 15. Alan Prusiensky; 16. Joey Grose.

*******************

FINAL RESULTS:

TOP FUEL: Antron Brown, 3.835 seconds, 322.88 mph def. Leah Pritchett, 3.849 seconds, 320.13 mph.

FUNNY CAR: Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.033, 314.90 def. Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.115, 255.63.

PRO STOCK: Tanner Gray, Chevy Camaro, 6.632, 210.05 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

*******************

FINAL ROUND-BY-ROUND RESULTS:

TOP FUEL: ROUND ONE — Mike Salinas, 3.745, 324.59 def. Scott Palmer, 3.840, 323.89; Tony Schumacher, 4.137, 258.47 def. Terry McMillen, 6.626, 91.90; Clay Millican, 3.777, 329.34 def. Jim Maroney, 5.406,124.10; Doug Kalitta, 3.790, 328.78 def. Bill Litton, 3.994, 285.29; Steve Torrence, 3.801, 326.16 def. Ron Smith, Broke; Antron Brown, 3.796, 327.03 def. Shawn Reed, 3.887, 322.58; Leah Pritchett, 3.809, 325.53 def. Troy Buff, 3.798, 315.71; Richie Crampton, 4.308, 274.94 def. Brittany Force, 4.429, 238.72; QUARTERFINALS — Torrence, 3.813, 325.30 def. Crampton, 3.863, 318.69; Salinas, 3.792, 326.08 def. Kalitta, 4.565, 170.60; Pritchett, 3.823, 319.60 def. Millican, 3.957, 266.79; Brown, 4.137, 301.74 def. Schumacher, 4.718, 213.00; SEMIFINALS — Brown, 3.811, 323.97 def. Torrence, 3.800, 325.85; Pritchett, 3.838, 304.74 def. Salinas, 4.045, 237.63; FINAL — Brown, 3.835, 322.88 def. Pritchett, 3.849, 320.13.

FUNNY CAR: ROUND ONE — J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.037, 319.75 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.057, 314.46; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.045, 316.52 def. Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.854, 166.11; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.950, 320.36 def. Gary Densham, Mustang, 5.189, 147.13; Courtney Force, Camaro, 4.060, 317.79 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, Foul – Red Light; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.001, 313.15 def. Richard Townsend, Camry, 6.373, 106.37; Shawn Langdon, Camry, 4.017, 318.69 def. Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.026, 315.56; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.177, 301.74 def. John Force, Camaro, 5.598, 138.27; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.989, 321.04 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 4.049, 317.79; QUARTERFINALS — Wilkerson, 4.037, 316.52 def. Todd, 4.049, 316.23; Johnson Jr., 4.074, 318.09 def. Hight, 4.551, 215.37; Capps, 3.998, 320.43 def. Hagan, 4.032, 311.27; C. Force, 4.023, 322.11 def. Langdon, 4.036, 318.02; SEMIFINALS — C. Force, 4.011, 320.20 def. Johnson Jr., 4.062, 316.08; Capps, 4.002, 315.49 def. Wilkerson, Broke; FINAL — Capps, 4.033, 314.90 def. C. Force, 4.115, 255.63.

PRO STOCK: ROUND ONE — Vincent Nobile, Chevy Camaro, 6.594, 210.08 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.601, 210.14 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.593, 209.17; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.552, 210.87 def. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.577, 210.11; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.548, 210.31 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.575, 211.00; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.546, 210.73 def. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.584, 209.56; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.548, 211.30 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.665, 207.46; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.543, 210.11 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.637, 208.84; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.549, 211.23 def. Joey Grose, Camaro, 6.723, 206.35; QUARTERFINALS — Nobile, 6.579, 209.33 def. Coughlin, 6.589, 210.64; Kramer, 6.544, 209.92 def. Enders, 6.566, 210.47; Gray, 6.570, 210.60 def. Line, 6.573, 210.37; Butner, 6.573, 211.13 def. Anderson, 8.996, 108.14; SEMIFINALS — Gray, 6.574, 210.77 def. Nobile, 6.606, 209.75; Kramer, 6.565, 209.88 def. Butner, Foul – Red Light; FINAL — Gray, 6.632, 210.05 def. Kramer, Foul – Red Light.

*******************

UPDATED POINTS STANDINGS (* = Clinched berth in NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship):

TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence, 1,251*; 2. Tony Schumacher, 1,090*; 3. Clay Millican, 1,084*; 4. Leah Pritchett, 1,083*; 5. Doug Kalitta, 995*; 6. Antron Brown, 927; 7. Terry McMillen, 759; 8. Brittany Force, 731; 9. Richie Crampton, 660; 10. Scott Palmer, 649; 11. Mike Salinas, 619; 12. Blake Alexander, 522.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Courtney Force, 1,300*; 2. Ron Capps, 1,146*; 3. Robert Hight, 1,085*; 4. Matt Hagan, 1,064*; 5. Jack Beckman, 999; 6. J.R. Todd, 914; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr., 892; 8. John Force, 824; 9. Shawn Langdon, 736; 10. Bob Tasca III, 691; 11. Tim Wilkerson, 688; 12. Cruz Pedregon, 641; 13. Jonnie Lindberg, 598; 14. Jim Campbell, 451; 15. Del Worsham, 380.

PRO STOCK: 1. Greg Anderson, 1,189*; 2. Tanner Gray, 1,147*; 3. Erica Enders, 1,082*; 4. Vincent Nobile, 1,052*; 5. Jeg Coughlin, 1,020*; 6. Chris McGaha, 939; 7. Deric Kramer, 928; 8. Drew Skillman, 927; 9. Jason Line, 913; 10. Bo Butner, 895; 11. Alex Laughlin, 681.

